The U.S.-China Race To Lead The Fourth Industrial Revolution

After all, such previous public investment projects have proven to be extraordinarily successful.

There are better alternatives for the US than starting trade sanctions. It could itself boost investment in these industries of the future.

But these Chinese ambitions aren't anything out of the ordinary. They follow logically from their economic development path, and many other countries, including the US, have similar ambitions and policies.

It is threatening China with trade sanctions, mostly targeted at thwarting, or at least slowing down these Chinese ambitions.

The US Administration has reacted with alarm about China's (2015) ambitious plan to develop industries of the future (China 2025).

China 2025 is a project announced in 2015 that sets out to invest in a number of targeted sectors to move China up the value chain in advanced manufacturing and high tech sectors.

China 2025 specifically targets 10 sectors that are supposed to form part of the so called fourth industrial revolution; information technology, high-end machinery and robotics, aerospace, marine equipment and ships, advanced rail transport, new-energy vehicles, electric power, agricultural machinery, new materials, and bio-medical.

In addition, China has more recently also made plans for getting ahead in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The actual funding for China 2025 is actually surprisingly modest. From China Daily:

The total funding is likely to exceed 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), Xinhua-run Economic Information Daily reported. Aside from central-level funding, local authorities will also increase financial support for "Made in China 2025" projects with over 10 billion yuan expected to be invested by local governments nationwide from 2016 to 2020.

However, there is additional financing:

The MIIT will also cooperate with China Development Bank to provide financial services including loans, bonds, leasing to support major projects, with an estimated 300 billion yuan of financing in place in the 2016-2020 period.

China is of course forced to embark on such a leap forward if it isn't going to get stuck in the middle income trap. Its spectacular economic growth has so far largely been based on extraordinarily high rates of savings and investment, added by exports.

Much of this was just the brute resource development type where hundreds of millions moved from the poor land to higher productivity industrial city jobs, requiring heroic investments in housing and infrastructure and all the related resources (energy, base metals, etc.).

Now that the working population is no longer growing and has actually started shrinking, this brute volume growth is no longer viable or even necessary, dependent as it was on copious amounts of crisis that have saddled China with a 250%+ debt/GDP ratio (most of which is private debt), not to mention severe environmental degradation.

A new growth model was called for, depending more on consumer spending and high tech and qualitative growth. For this and raising living standards, and not getting stuck in the middle income trap like for instance Mexico and Brazil, it is essential to increase productivity growth and moving up the value chain, the move into industries of the future isn't at all surprising.

Moreover, since this involves increasing China's own R&D efforts, this move should actually be applauded, as it makes the "stealing of US intellectual property" less likely.

China has already made considerable progress, from Bloomberg:

China already ended Japan’s dominance of Asia’s high-technology exports in 2014, according to the Asian Development Bank, accounting for 44 percent of exports of high-tech goods such as medical instruments, aircraft and telecommunications equipment that year -- up from 9.4 percent in 2000.

It is dominating in alternative energy, EVs and batteries, for instance, due to its large domestic market and public support for these industries.

But, as one can see in the above graph, it is also moving forward with the introduction of industrial robots, driven by rising labor cost and the end of the demographic bonus.

US reaction

Apparently these plans create anxiety in the White House, which we think in and by itself is a good thing. We're much less sure about the suggested reaction though.

For starters, these Chinese plans aren't really anything controversial. Many countries have ambitions and even concrete plans and funding to be successful in these high-tech industries of the future.

Indeed, even a trans-national agency like the EU embarked on something similar in 2000 with the so called Lisbon Agenda. The US itself has embarked on a host of industrial policies even if Gary Pisano has argued some time back in the Harvard Business Review that almost any sector receives support bar manufacturing:

Agriculture, which receives massive government subsidies. Universities, which enjoy tax-exempt status and significant direct subsidies through government research grants. Health care, which receives a huge tax break (employer-sponsored health care plans are paid for with pre-tax dollars). Housing, which is generously subsidized (largely through the tax deductibility of mortgage interest, which stimulates demand for homes as well as loans from banks.) Private equity, which enjoys a15% tax rate on carried interest. (If the tax rate on profits in manufacturing were capped at a 15% marginal rate, manufacturing in this country might look a lot more attractive.) By subsidizing other industries so generously, we have tilted the scales away from manufacturing. Thus, the decline of manufacturing is not completely a result of “natural” market forces.

There is of course a lot more the US could do itself:

Trying to revive smokestack industries like coal and steel, foregoing new energy.

Boosting public investment.

Rather than join the race for new energy technology the US government is stuck in the past, trying to revive a dying coal industry and betting on dominance in fossil fuels.

It is risking missing out on the next energy revolution although the last budget compromise has salvaged most alternative energy programs which the government wanted to curtail.

Here is Peter Navarro about the perceived Chinese threat (from Bloomberg):

“China in my view brazenly has released this China 2025 plan that basically told the rest of the world, ‘We’re going to dominate every single emerging industry of the future, and therefore your economies aren’t going to have a future,”’ Navarro said.

That seems a bit over the top. The US itself has a stated goal of energy dominance (which we questioned), but has this been met with alarm and the threat of sanctions from other countries?

Basically China is doing what the US has long done, using public funds to create conditions in which advanced economic sectors can thrive. In the US this mostly took the form of support for fundamental research (in a variety of forms, including military spending).

There can be little doubt how productive these investments have been. Here is Fareed Zakaria (from Newsweek):

Over the past five decades it has led to the development of the Internet, lasers, global positioning satellites, magnetic resonance imaging, DNA sequencing, and hundreds of other technologies. Even when government was not the inventor, it was often the facilitator. One example: semiconductors. As a study by the Breakthrough Institute notes, after the microchip was invented in 1958 by an engineer at Texas Instruments, "the federal government bought virtually every microchip firms could produce."

We could add the pharmacy where the U.S. National Institutes of Health spends about $30 billion every year on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and is responsible for 75 percent of the most innovative new drugs annually.

These points have been elaborated at length by a book (The Entrepreneurial State: Debunking Public vs. Private Sector Myths) written by Mariana Mazzucato. In a Slate article she argued:

Apple is a perfect example. In its early stages, the company received government cash support via a $500,000 small-business investment company grant. And every technology that makes the iPhone a smartphone owes its vision and funding to the state: the Internet, GPS, touch-screen displays, and even the voice-activated smartphone assistant Siri all received state cash. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency bankrolled the Internet, and the CIA and the military funded GPS.

That is, relatively modest funding in fundamental research by the public sector has produced outsize economic returns in the following decades. Virtually no industry has been unaffected by this.

But, public funding for fundamental research is a waning tide:

And companies aren't replacing that fundamental research. According to a MIT report The Future Postponed:

But today, as competitive pressures have increased, basic research has essentially disappeared from U.S. companies, leaving them dependent on federally-funded, university-based basic research to fuel innovation

One reason for the retreating public sector is budget pressures, but we think a waning belief in a productive role for the public sector could be a more fundamental cause.

We think making these kinds of investments is a much better alternative to punishing other countries which have an industrial policy, even if we understand that the pay-off, while huge given time, is ill suited for the political cycle.

Conclusion

Rather than threatening with tariffs and risk a trade war which will have no winners, only losers, the US should take a leaf out of its own history books and significantly increase public efforts to boost industries of the future, most notably revive the public funding for fundamental research that has been so successful in driving innovation for the past half century.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.