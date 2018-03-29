Elroy's Elliott Wave: Commodity Edition

Welcome to the commodity edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various commodity markets using Elliott Wave, fractals and other technical analysis. It follows on from last week's review and will also cover some new markets.

Natural Gas (UNG)

In the bigger picture, natural gas looks like it should drop through $2.5 in the next few months. Shorter term it should rally to work off the oversold conditions and set up the break.

Last week I was looking for a bounce to short into, but warned "I wouldn't rush in to short at today's price, but would get interested on any bounce back above $2,7, especially if that bounce was as weak and corrective looking as the previous one in February to early March."

The problem is the bounce was not weak and corrective looking, but strong and trend like. Just compare the character of each rally in the chart below and you can clearly see which is stronger. This suggests the move higher may actually be the second leg of a larger recovery which targets a measured move at $2.84.

Short term longs could work, or just wait for a better short opportunity.

Silver (SLV)

There's not much to add from last week's view and for once my lines remain as they were.

Silver should work lower past $16 to set up the next rally.

Copper (JJC)

Copper fell through the channel shown last week, but made an immediate reversal higher and is attempting to reclaim it. Again, there is little difference - so far at least - with this time last year.

This suggests a sideways range eventually breaking higher. Only a clear trend like decline would shift the bias to bearish.

Other Commodities

Thanks for all the requests last week. As I'm not familiar with many of the other commodities, I'm not as confident as I would be with something I watch and trade regularly. Hopefully the views are still useful.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT)

WEAT is in a steep downtrend, and one I won't attempt to count with Elliott Wave. Using a log scale on the chart reveals a trend channel and this is a good point of reference.

Price should start to flatten out and break this channel at around $6.7 this year.

Shorter term there is a repeating pattern to the declines. A sharp reversal leads to a steep fall followed by a much slower drift lower.

The tactic is therefore to wait for the drift lower to break and then attempt longs.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE)

CANE is declining in a clear trend sequence lower, now in its final leg, wave 5. I have included an oscillator in the chart below just to show the momentum divergence you would expect in the last leg.

Equality with wave 1 (wave 5 = wave 1) targets $7.7, where the trend sequence should end and lead to a recovery. This recovery is typically 50% to 61.8% of the preceding decline, which would take price over $11 again.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB)

The last request I will cover this week is SOYB. Next week I will also look at Palladium and Cocoa (NIB).

SOYB made a strong move higher in early 2016 which looks like it could be the start of a large move higher. The subsequent move down was a correctional sequence which held the lows. I think this gives the edge to the bulls and the bullish option is shown below (valid as long as $17 holds). I've also highlighted a repeating pattern, which doesn't seem connected to seasonality, but may repeat again.

Yet a market cannot repeat itself indefinitely. This contracting range must eventually break and form a new sequence, which should be higher. The bullish measured move targets $22.

Conclusions

This article maps the most likely scenarios in various markets based on my interpretation of probabilities. It is rare for every scenario to play out exactly as expected, but combined with other analysis and good money management, they can help frame profitable trades. Good luck!

