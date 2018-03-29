The Leading And Coincidental Economic Numbers Are Fine

All the leading indicators are pointing towards continued growth.

At the start of the year, it seemed as though the market couldn't do anything but go up. That changed at the end of January when volatility spiked. It is still high today:

During times of heightened market pressures, it's easy to forget the fundamentals which support the market. So, let's take a look at the leading and coincident indicators - which is especially relevant with today's GDP release - to determine how the economy is doing.

Let's start with initial unemployment claims, which usually rise about 3-6 months before a recession:

They are still in a solid downtrend. And the other leading indicators are all rising:

Building permits are in a solid uptrend. Non-defense capital goods and new orders for consumer durables just recently started to rise. But both are in clear uptrends as well.

With the leading indicators pointing towards continued growth, let's look at the current condition of the economy, which is derived from today's GDP report. Let's start with top-line growth:

Overall Y/Y growth is at its highest point since 3Q15. And the pace of growth has been increasing since 3Q16.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. growth, is strong:

Durable goods spending (in blue) has been very consistent while non-durable goods spending (in red) has been on fire the last four quarters. Service spending (which accounts for the bulk of consumer expenditures and is in green) has also been very consistent.

Business spending is also in good shape:

Spending on structures (in blue) was stronger a few quarters ago but is still increasing at a decent pact. Equipment spending (in red) is rising at a very strong rate; IP (in green) is also doing well.

And then we have exports and imports:

Both were weak at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016. However, they have since picked up the pace and are back to printing solid numbers.

Finally, let's look at the big five coincidental numbers:

All are rising.

The increased volatility can help us take our eye off the fundamental ball. But, all the numbers are good.

