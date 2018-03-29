Kinder Morgan: Reality Hits British Columbia

Finding other uses for the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion money would be easy if it becomes necessary.

The Kinder Morgan (KMI) headlines have worried investors for months. Reporters interested in selling news have grabbed anything to make the current opposition look more interesting than it really is. But when the facts finally come out, they bear a lot of resemblance to the company guidance from some time back.

"B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal"

The article title shown above gets to the point. British Columbia is simply out of its league with all of its proposed actions. The proper procedures were followed beforehand. As much as the current government would like to redo the past, that redo is not a legal option.

"The court wouldn't even hear it': B.C. loses Trans Mountain appeal in federal court in 'definitive' victory"

This one is along the same lines as the other article. The major difference is that the Alberta province viewpoint is mentioned. Oil and gas is very important to the economy of Alberta, so this victory was a key win for the industry.

Anyone can file a lawsuit. Making the headlines while filing it and proposing legally preposterous avenues of obstruction is easy also. But actually winning is another matter. Unfortunately, these actions delay the construction of the pipeline and increase the eventual costs to build and complete the pipeline. Those extra costs could cost some oil and gas industry jobs.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Kinder Morgan Canada Investor Presentation March, 2018, Investor Toronto Meetings

The company has previously (click on presentation) and continues to focus on obtaining all the key permits before construction begins. The court filings may have no legal chances, but they do slow down the permitting process. The court cases also delay the start of construction. Management has long recognized that the best way to minimize construction costs is to obtain all the necessary permits and then construction "everything" at one time. If some of the delaying tactics can be halted (or shortened), then new costs can be calculated and a new operating date can be firmly announced. Until then the progress will be slow and the headlines scary.

Source: Kinder Morgan Barclay's February 15, 2018, Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan owns roughly 70% of the Canadian subsidiary. So the pipeline could provide about a 10% distributable cash flow boost to the parent company (very rough estimate). This is a good thing, but it is not something to base the purchase of the stock on all by itself. That project is a one time benefit.

It was previously noted that the pipeline is basically a monopoly. The actions of the current British Columbia government may keep this pipeline a monopoly for some time. That would give Kinder Morgan several advantages with some smaller " add-on" projects to increase profitability.

Overall though, the project itself is just not that significant to a company with an enterprise value approaching $80 billion. Kinder Morgan Canada is worth less than 10% of that enterprise value and the parent company owns 70% of that 10%. Even once the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion is complete, the Canadian Subsidiary is just not that significant to the total company.

Source: Kinder Morgan Barclay's February 15, 2018, Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has far greater exposure to the Southern United States. However, the company has access or can connect to access just about every major basin in the country. Many intrastate projects can be proposed and finished in the time it takes to complete the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project.

The budget shown above is far more flexible than it appears. Management is clearly beginning to grow the company again. This time around some earnings will go towards the capital projects to eliminate the need to sell shares to finance growth. As growth resumes, investors will need to decide whether they want the company to grow faster, or whether they want slow growth with a relatively large distribution.

There are several avenues in the United States that could provide the company with significant growth prospects if shareholders choose to reinvest a large portion of the company cash flow from earnings. Permian capacity growth is a given for the foreseeable future. Billions of dollars in acquisitions were made for Permian acreage. Now all that investment needs to demonstrate a reasonable profit. The supporting infrastructure for all those "reasonable profits" will need to be built as production builds.

Other geographic areas may participate in production growth. Commodity prices have been rising lately. That will encourage more drillers to increase activity. A rising rig count and increasing well productivity also argue for more pipeline capacity. In short the company can grow as fast or as slowly as the shareholders of the company want it to grow. This was an income vehicle at one time. Shareholders have to determine if they want that income vehicle of the past (given the new lending parameters).

That backlog shown above can increase or decrease depending upon the choices of the shareholders. The Canadian project currently shows as nearly half the backlog. But if it were to be cancelled this management would easily replace that project with other projects. The backlog of capital projects may also increase if investors choose to reinvest more cash rather than receive it as quarterly dividends.

In any event, the stock of the company does not reflect the future prospects ahead. The stock has gone from cheap to a ridiculous bargain. The new dividend for this fiscal year makes an enticing yield at the current price. Investors also know that the distribution will be increased next year. At current stock pricing the yield next year is approaching the 10% mark. This is a very good quality company.

Yields that high for this quality company do not happen that often. The combination of a generous yield this year that will grow next year plus the prospect of stock price recovery as growth projects proceed implies a very generous return. A combined 15% annual return for at least the next five years from current levels is a very reasonable prospect. The risk of further loss from stock price declines is well below average. Even if that were to happen the recovery stock price potential has really not lessened. Instead, the progress towards a return of growth has gained traction. That makes the stock a far better bargain than it was.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.