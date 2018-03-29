BioSci Specialty Report On The Novel Cancer Treatment CAR-TCR

The company that doesn’t pioneer, doesn’t take chances, and merely goes along with the crowd is liable to prove a rather mediocre investment in this highly competitive age. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Fundamental Analysis

Welcome to the next Integrated BioSci Specialty Report. In this research, we’ll feature the chimeric antigen receptor and T-cell receptor (CAR-TCR or CAR-T). As alluded, fiscal 2017 witnessed two historic CAR-T approvals:(axicabtagene ciloleucel) Yescarta of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and (tisagenlecleucel) Kymriah of Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Developed by Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), a Gilead acquisition, Yescarta is FDA-approved for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Similar to Yescarta, Kymriah is also a CD19-directed CAR-T. And, it is approved to manage patients (up to 25 years old) who are afflicted by B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (“ALL”), which is is either treatment resistant or in the later phase of relapse.

Figure 1: CAR-TCR and related innovators (Source: Yahoo Finance)

As significant as the introduction of chemotherapy (more than half-a-century prior), the aforementioned cancer treatment represents significant achievements in cell engineering as well as individualized medicine. Highly efficacy and safe, CAR-T marked a revolutionary way of attacking difficult-to-treat (i.e. refractory) cancers. The said approvals are only the tips of the iceberg: we expect much more CAR-T to hit the market in this decade.

In contrast to normal cells (that have a finite number of divisions), cancer cells divide “out of control” thereby, consuming all most of the nutrients of the patient as well as disrupting other physiologic functions. Most cancers are extremely difficult to treat because they are highly adept at evading the attacks of the body’s natural defense (immune) system. This is due to the fact that their rapid cellular division enables them to change their cellular targets faster than what the immune system can keep up. Consequently, the high mutation rate of cancer cells renders treatment failure and relapse.

The standard of care for most cancers is to bombard the body with chemotherapy (i.e. toxic chemical). Aimed at attacking all cells that have a high division rate, chemotherapy kills both cancer and normal cells. The fact that some normal cells also have a high turnover rate causes significant adverse effects that, in and of itself, is one of the major setbacks of chemotherapy. For instance, patients on the treatment often lose their hair because hair cells divide fast. Another example the nausea and vomiting due to the destruction of cells lining the intestinal tract which also divide rapidly. Though chemotherapy is reasonably efficacious and safe, another limitation is cancer relapse or treatment failure. Fortunately for patients, CAR-T can change all of that.

Analogous to the general of an army, thymus ("T") cells are key intelligence units of the body's defense system (coined the immune system), that direct the combating of diseases. As mentioned, cancers are quite adept at evading attacks by the immune system via evolving their cellular targets through mutation. By engineering T cells (“ETCs”) to become smarter at recognizing (and attacking) a patient's cancer cells, CAR-TCR can potentially deliver the silver bullets for many seemingly hopeless cancers.

As a personalized medicine, ETC therapeutics are developed in various steps. First, the patient's white blood cells (those involved in disease-fighting) are collected. Second, T cells from the sample are separated and activated. Third, either T-cell receptor genes or chimeric antigen receptor is engineered into the T cells (to enlightened the generals for upcoming oncogenic battles). In the last step, those cells are then grown in test tubes (to be harvested for later infusion into the patient).

Some highly promising innovators in this space include the following: Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) which is a Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD); Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) that is a Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG); Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN); Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). Based on our analysis, Kite Pharma has the most advanced and most promising pipeline. And, we anticipate that the company will continue to deliver robust data and have their drug approved.

Final Remarks

In all, the CAR-T niche is one that will deliver not only substantial wealth for shareholders but hopes for countless patients worldwide. The early FDA approvals are simply icing on the cake. We anticipate much more CAR-Ts to gain approvals and to generate blockbuster sales. Despite that the rollout may be slow, CAR-T should gain much more traction over time. Of note, not all CAR-T will be approved; however, the ones to make it to commercialization will highly likely to pay off big. Last but not least, we recommend investors to exercise diversification in order to maximize the profits while minimizing the risks.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 457%, 113%, 171%, and 82% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.