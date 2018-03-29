Sanchez Energy: Big 4th-Quarter Cash Flow Increase

The debt raise by the parent company is understandable given the commitments to delever some subsidiaries and grow production.

One of the advantages of the association with Blackstone is showing itself. Sanchez Energy (SN) posted a large fourth quarter jump in cash flow.

Source: Sanchez Energy 2017 10-K

Source: Sanchez Energy Third Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

Compared to the third quarter 10-Q figure, cash flow in the fourth quarter appears to have been about $120 million. That is a sizable increase due to rising production as well as rising commodity pricing. It implies that if operational results and commodity pricing continues to be favorable, than annual cash flow from operations will top $500 million this year.

Mr. Market has noted that Sanchez Energy decreased the number of rigs and pummeled the stock accordingly. But the company has plenty of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUC's). Therefore well completions continued at the same pace in an attempt to work down the backlog of DUC's. The fact is that the company was drilling more wells than it could complete.

At year-end there was still a substantial number of DUC's. Therefore investors can expect a similar strategy this year. The higher commodity pricing has aided cash flow even allowing for the considerable hedging program. This unexpected aid allows management to decrease capital spending while cash flow increases. If commodity prices increase enough, then management can later add more rigs to take advantage of the higher pricing.

Source: Sanchez Energy 2017 10-K

Much of the cash flow increase is at the subsidiary level, not the parent company. In this context the latest increase in debt makes sense. Some of the subsidiaries are busy developing more wells. Deleveraging of some subsidiaries is a priority. Transfer of cash to the parent company may not be advisable.

If however, 2018 annual cash flow does exceed $500 million (as appears very likely) then the company will have taken a giant step towards an investment grade rating. Blackstone has a lot of experience deleveraging deals. One can expect that Sanchez management listened closely to whatever advice Blackstone may have given. So far the rising cash flow and the decreasing capital budget point towards free cash flow. The balance sheet repair was always going to be a multi-year project. However that project appears to be progressing as intended.

Source: Sanchez Energy 2017 10-K

Had the company not raised another $500 million in February, the debt to cash flow ratio were on the verge of traditional lending standards. Now the company management has to increase production or count on more aid from higher commodity pricing. Both of those appear likely at the current time. Management has already announced a significant three year growth plan. The plan has been aided by increasing well productivity and higher commodity pricing.

The higher commodity prices also gives management time to continue to improve well results. By the time the inevitable commodity price downturn begins, management could have enough operational improvements to aid the hedging program enough to withstand the next downturn even with the debt load shown above.

Source: Sanchez Energy 2017 10-K

Cash flow increases like the progress shown above also lend credence to an increase in the reserves. Right now the present value of the reserves does not really exceed the value of the debt. Plus a fair amount of reserves were attributed to increasing commodity prices. However, the fairly strong drilling program will probably increase reserves materially over time. The improving well results will also help.

In short Sanchez Energy showed good solid progress. Operations should continue to improve well results and higher commodity pricing definitely aided the cause. Mr. Market has hated the stock since the deal was announced. The complicated parent corporate structure is at least partially to blame. The Mezzanine equity of redeemable preferred stock is very much like debt for common shareholders. Yet that "debt" service shows after income. Still a few more quarters showing dramatic cash flow improvement may encourage the market to begin to value the equity better.

The fact is that Sanchez and Blackstone appear to have received quite a deal on the joint venture acreage. In addition, Sanchez has reported some decent well results on some of the acreage that originally had no commercial value. Therefore Sanchez and Blackstone could elect to sell some of that "non-commercial" acreage to reduce debt in the future at a faster than anticipated pace.

Source: California Resources Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Slides Supplements

Compare the Sanchez fourth quarter results to the California Resources (CRC) fourth quarter results. As shown above, California Resources reported a decrease in fourth quarter cash flow despite the commodity price rally. In fact, California Resources reported production volume decreases as shown in the second slide. So the main benefit to the company for the fiscal year was from or due to the commodity price rally. The end result was a lower cash flow amount for the fiscal year than Sanchez Energy reported. Interestingly the first slide shows adjusted EBITDAX increasing from the third quarter despite the cash flow decrease. Decreasing cash flow and rising EBITDAX is generally anathema to a company like Blackstone.

Source: California Resources Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Slides Supplements

California Resources has far more debt than Sanchez Energy even when the latest $500 million of first lien debt raised by Sanchez Energy is considered. The long term debt of Sanchez Energy totals (proforma) about $2.4 billion. The debt of California Resources is about 50% higher.

The big decrease in operating cash flow from the third to fourth quarter is worrisome for California Resources. Cash flow from operations needs to increase considerably to support the debt load. But the latest cash flow decrease points to an inability to properly service that debt load. California Resources reports a higher oil percentage of production than Sanchez Energy. But the higher costs to produce the oil erase the favorable liquids production percentage to produce a lower cash flow. Sanchez Energy managed to report higher cash flow on lower production and a less favorable sales mix. That could point to a significant competitive problem for California Resources.

The fourth quarter cash flow from operations of Sanchez Energy (if annualized) implies cash flow for fiscal year of 2018 that passes $500 million. Sanchez Energy has been able to increase production as well as decrease costs by reporting more productive wells. The minimal cash flow of about $800 million per year is within reach given those improvements and the production growth forecast. Plus Sanchez Energy has been decreasing the capital costs required to achieve its cash flow goals.

California Resources has yet to report significant production increases. Costs (such as lease operating expense) have been inching ahead as the older fields are more costly to operate. California Resources appears constrained by the debt load. California Resources is far less likely to survive a sustained commodity price decline as a result.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 27, 2018

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 27, 2018

The stock price action is the opposite of what one would expect given the results shown above. California Resources stock soared during the fiscal year. It has retreated some, but is still considerably above the lows shown around September.

In contrast, despite the cash flow improvement, and the guidance by management of both well productivity improvements as well as production growth, the stock of Sanchez Energy has steadily decreased since the Comanche acquisition.

Both stocks are debt laden and speculative. But the cash flow of Sanchez appears to be in far better shape for the company debt load. The annualized cash flow (using the fourth quarter cash flow of $25 million) for California Resources is only $100 million. The annualized cash flow of the latest six months shows only minimal improvement over fiscal year 2017.

California Resources does not appear to be able to properly service its debt without sizable commodity price increases. In fact the company may need sustained commodity prices of WTI $90 to dig itself out of the current debt load. The latest joint venture that paid off debt in return for preferred stock in the joint venture hurt both production costs and reserves. Sanchez Energy appears to be improving enough to service its debt load at current commodity price levels. Continued production improvements may allow proper servicing of the Sanchez Energy debt at significantly lower commodity price levels.

The involvement of Blackstone in deals usually results in a cash flow emphasis. This has shown itself in the steady progress made by Sanchez Energy all year. Management appears to have the company positioned to generate free cash flow relatively soon to pay down debt (to delever the balance sheet) and eventually consolidate Unsub into the company.

So far the market has not rewarded this progress. But a few more quarters of positive cash flow comparisons could result in the market revaluing the common shares of Sanchez Energy.

Similarly, the lack of progress of California Resources to either increase production or decrease costs will eventually frustrate the market. EBITDA has been increasing. But the cash flow has failed to confirm that increasing EBITDA. Eventually the market will probably revalue California Resources accordingly.

There appears to be a very limited capital appreciation future for California Resources. If anything, the stock could deflate quickly unless better results present themselves soon. California Resources remains a very high cost as well as high debt producer. Long term that could be a very terminal combination.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own California Resources Puts