The New 'Golden Age' For Oil Stocks Is About To Begin

As oil prices rise to $80/barrel and settle in a higher trading range, there will be a lot of winners, some more than others, in the oil patch.

Barriers to entry due to the gradual "end of the oil age" are leading to a "golden age" for oil stocks.

Since last summer, about one-third of my articles have been about getting long the oil industry in one way or another. Don't get me wrong though, I think the "smart everything" tech world that is developing and alternative energy are the longer-term places to be, but right now, the best position trade in any sector I can find is in oil stocks.

Goldman Sachs (GS) agrees with me. They just opined that we are at the start of a new "golden age for big oil" due to entering a period of "restraint." Credit Suisse (CS) just pointed out that the energy sector and subgroups have "delivered superior earnings growth" since mid-2016.

While I am not high on Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) due to legal liabilities, large financial obligations and the potential for stranded assets, I am very high on companies that have the rare combination of scale, a clean balance sheet and exposure to the Permian Basin. I have mentioned Occidental (OXY) and Encana (ECA) on several occasions and most recently in Oil Price's Goldilocks Moment. I will touch on both for a paragraph or two below again.

Today, I will focus on some oil market related reasons that oil is about to get into a new higher trading range around the $80 per barrel "Goldilocks" price that I identified. Also, I will offer up two midsize companies that are starting to pump out serious cash flow and could both be acquisition targets for the growth starved majors.

Walking Backwardation Is Good For Oil Companies

In Goldman's report, they highlighted what they called the "restraint" phases of the oil market cycle. This period will be "defined by backwardation, cost deflation, and consolidation." I have touched on all of these topics in the past few quarters.

When I first announced that The 'Last Great Secular Oil Bull Market' Has Begun, back on October 11th, 2017, the price of WTI oil was trading at about $50 per barrel. Here's the chart I showed when I discussed that oil would rise to the middle $60s by February along with two futures traders I pay attention to.

Here's where WTI is now:

One of the important aspects that Goldman and I have touched on is the new backwardation in the oil markets. Per Andrew Dewitt of PIMCO:

"...backwardated markets give rise to “roll yield” opportunities for commodity investors – that is, the ability to generate returns by rolling a short-term contract into a longer-term contract. Simply put, with the oil market in backwardation, investors can earn a positive return from being long oil even if the spot price doesn’t change."

Of course as we see above, oil has gotten more expensive. Here's an example of how to think about this. Consider the spot price of oil on a given day being $55, but the futures price being $50. If storage is cheap enough, it would pay to hold onto the oil rather than selling it today at $55 if you believed the price would at least stay the same and eventually rise. If you are right and oil rises to $65, then you have done well by holding onto your oil waiting for the higher price.

The impact of that sort of equation is that less oil gets put into the market today contributing to an inflationary environment. Also adding to rising oil prices are:

The OPEC and Russia production freeze is a big factor - and we learned this week that Saudi Arabia and Russia are talking about cooperating on oil supply for another decade or more.

A dearth of deepwater investment is another - per IHS Markit, total worldwide supply of rigs shrunk from 821 in the past year to 790, with contracted rising only from 464 to 472.

Rising demand for oil of about 1.5mbd/year - which should continue for at least several more years.

Here in the United States there is another emerging support for oil prices. The rate of oil production growth is slowing down. Yes, it did recently surge, however, the growth rate this year will not be as high as last year and next year it will be lower yet according to the EIA.

At the same time we are seeing a consolidation period with M&A activity. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) just described looking for both Texas and Canadian assets. Essentially describing Encana. Chevron and Exxon are both looking to increase their investment in the Permina as well.

Yesterday, Concho Resources (CXO) agreed to acquire RSP Permian (RSPP) for $9.5 billion dollars in the largest Permian acquisition ever, topping Exxon's $6.5 billion purchase last from the Bass family, and Encana's 2014 $7.1 billion purchase of Athlon Energy. That gave the acreage an average price of $76k/acre, well ahead of recent purchases made in the $40-50k/acre range. By adding contiguous acreage, Concho might be setting up to be acquired itself.

What does this M&A activity mean? It means fewer management teams making oil drilling decisions. That will allow them to focus on profitability rather than growth for growth's sake. When Wall Street and private equity tightened up financing for oil companies in the past two years, it was their chief complaint that companies had not been focused enough on the bottom line. That "drill baby drill" era is quickly passing by with profitability and long-term viability, rightly, becoming the top priorities. That's good for debt holders and shareholders.

The result of all of these factors from rising demand to controlled output is that oil is on a path to the $80 Goldilocks oil price which will support oil companies without damaging the economy. Although I have also discussed disruptions to oil supply, such as via an Iran centered war or further collapse in Venezuela, those are not necessary for oil to get to $80 per barrel. Those would be catalysts to temporarily higher prices and an even greater shift in suppliers.

For more on the technical case for oil making it to $80/barrel this summer, I discussed it in the simply titled "Oil's Technical Path To $80 Per Barrel" that so far has been spot (price) on.

Which Oil Stocks To Own

Here's where the rubber meets the road. Let me be clear. I don't think you'll lose by owning Exxon or Chevron. And I do like Total (TOT) as an international major with a foot into alternatives. But, the oil majors are going to have a hard time moving the needle even with higher oil prices. It is simply a matter of having a lot of mass to move.

For the majors, while the "end of the oil age" will give them more control over the markets for the next couple decades before oil demand plunges, it will also leave them all with some stranded assets. Having billions in writedowns coming eventually is going to be an issue for markets at some point, probably later, but why take the chance.

As I've said before, I do like Encana and Occidental. Both companies are heavily invested in the Permian, have cleaned up their balance sheets and both are rumored takeover targets. Encana has already right sized their acreage and Occidental is slowly moving in that direction. Both companies are seeing increased free cash flow and profitability.

Buy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). The company recently announced plans to become a Permian pure play by selling off their other assets. Since being called out by David Einhorn, the "mother fracker" has done all the right things and I think becoming a Permian pure play is another great move, even if it doesn't come 100% to fruition. With a significantly reduced debt to equity (.25) and free cash flow to cover drilling, Pioneer sits in a good spot as a higher margin producer.

In the vein of RSP Permian, which would have been a pick had it not been acquired, here are two stocks that I think you can buy now for gains on dramatically improving financials and potential takeovers.

Buy Diamondback Energy (FANG). At the moment, this FANG beats the heck out of the tech FAANG that is getting beaten up on Nasdaq. Diamondback is a Permian pure play that controls approximately 207k net acres. The large land position makes them a candidate for a major or another Permian player to acquire them.

Diamondback is targeting 40% year over year production growth within cash flow. As of Q1 2018, the company it is instituting a 50¢/share dividend paid quarterly, demonstrating the improving capital efficiencies for the company.

What really sets Diamondback apart, and this is attributable to both management and quality of acreage is its margins vs costs.



See Diamondback's current investor presentation here.

Buy Centennial Resource Development (CDEV). The company has fantastic acreage in Permian of just over 80,000 net acres. They are expecting to grow production to 60-65,000bd by 2020 from just 5,700bd in 2016 and 19,700bd in 2017. Centennial is extremely low debt with a debt to equity ratio of only .14.

Centennial has done well with extending the length of laterals to keep costs down, enhance recoveries and improve margins. The company states it has average internal rates of return over 50% which is near the top in the industry.

Centennial's contiguous acreage position is located in the oil rich Delaware Basin of the Permian. With natural gas infrastructure tight in the Permian, having oil rich plays carry some advantages.

The company is run by legend Mark Papa. The stock price has been under pressure lately and seems like a no-brainer purchase at these upper teen levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECA,OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate positions in CDEV & FANG this week. I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://bluemoundassetmanagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.