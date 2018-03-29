Finish Line: A Final And Fair Price

Shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) spiked dramatically on the announcement that JD Sports (OTC:JDSPY) would acquire the company for $13.50 per share, which represented a 28% increase from the previous closing price. Shares are currently trading above that price range as the market anticipates a higher bid will come from former rumored buyer Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDISY). However, I believe Sports Direct had plenty of time to analyze Finish Line to come up with a better price. It did not. Additionally, Finish Line’s acquisition price looks fair, if not slightly rich given peer multiples. Let’s understand why I would not bet on a higher bid.

The Hostile Sports Direct Relationship

Finish Line has not been particularly public about the relationship it established with Sports Direct - a UK-based retailer with a strange interest in taking small equity stakes in American companies. Sports Direct initiated its stake in early 2017, buying slightly less than 8% of the company. This wasn’t the first equity stake for Sports Direct, as the company previously bought stakes in Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). At first, it certainly did not look like anything beyond an investment.

Sports Direct went the opposite way, and acquired an economic stake of 29.6% of the company, which I believe was an attempt to drive Finish Line to the negotiating table. Finish Line responded by adopting a poison pill and “shareholder rights” plan. Without question, negotiations turned hostile, and the management team felt threatened. I have little doubt that the company then launched a sale process, which was rumored in October. With its top shareholder position, I am certain Sports Direct had a great shot to take over the company, but it did not.

Additionally, Sports Direct took a hostile approach, and I am sure Finish Line’s management team would prefer not to sell to the company. Management had never previously expressed interest in a sale and frankly, I believe Sports Direct forced it.

$13.50 is a Fair Price

Finish Line is trading at nearly $14, and for the life of me, I cannot figure out why. I previously have valued the company between $12 and $16, and $13.50 falls nearly in the middle of that range. Buried after the merger announcement was a pretty terrible fourth quarter.

At the end of Q3, Finish Line guided to adjusted EPS of $0.50-0.58 on a decline in comps of 3-5%. Q4 comps at Finish Line dropped a whopping 7.9% y/y, though adjusted EPS will be $0.58-0.59, as the company cut costs aggressively. We will learn more from the earnings release, but I think Finish Line simply cut costs as much as possible to maintain earnings. For the full-year, Finish Line will have earned a paltry $0.68-0.69 on an adjusted basis on a 3.9% full-year comp decline.

At $13.50, JD Sports will have paid just shy of 20x earnings for a company with deteriorating comps, falling margins, and declining EPS - all in order to enter the US market. JD will have some limited synergy, but not enough to value the deal much higher than ~17x adjusted earnings. It’s difficult for me to envision anyone without strategic ambitions being able to justify a higher multiple than 15x, a 5-turn premium to Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), let alone a 20x multiple, which is about 10 turns higher than the premier footwear retailer.

Stay away on the long side

Given the premium to Foot Locker, the likely sale process, and the hostile relationship with Sports Direct, I would not take a long position in Finish Line at the time. In my view, it looks like there is a very small likelihood that a higher bid emerges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.