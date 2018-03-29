Bank Loan Data Suggests The Top Is In

Despite popular opinion, my analysis shows that this sell-off was more related to an economic slowdown rather than 'trade war fears.'

Bank Loan Growth Suggests The Top Is In

Bank loan growth is a lagging indicator of economic activity. While a lagging indicator, bank loan growth is highly sensitive to economic activity, making it a great segment to watch to confirm forecasts made from leading and coincident indicators.

The three types of economic indicators - leading, coincident, and lagging - are all important and a process designed using all three is more powerful than simply focusing on one over another.

For the better part of the last four years, bank loan growth was in between 8%-14%. Today, on a year-over-year basis, bank loan growth sits at just 2.57%. Bank loan growth has contracted sharply since the peak in economic growth in 2015. Bank loan growth started to contract sharply roughly at the same time that the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. The red bubble in the chart below indicates the area surrounding the first interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. I indicated a surrounding area because the market tends to price in these actions well in advance.

It is clear that the peak in bank loan growth is behind us; however, it does appear that there has been a slight reacceleration in the chart below as well. There will likely be an increase in the year-over-year growth rate simply due to the base effects of the data series. There were a decline and subsequent sharp rebound in 2013-2014 also due to the base effect.

Bank Loan Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Base effects originally come from inflation analysis and suggest that large swings in year-over-year measures of inflation are caused from skews in the previous year's data rather than true changes in the long-term underlying rate of inflation. If the inflation rate is low in 2016, then the calculation for 2017 inflation will be comparing against a very low base. To calculate 2017 inflation, you'd divide the 2017 figures over the 2016 figures to find the percentage change. If the 2016 figures are lower than normal, the math suggests a lower denominator will increase the outcome.

As you can see, the 'economic bounce' in 2017 was primarily driven by base effects across all data series. At the end of 2015 and the first half of 2016, there was a recession scare and the economic data dropped, inflation dropped below 0% and 10-year yields fell below 1.5%.

Even if there was not material pick up in the economic data, due to the fact that all the figures were so low in 2016, the 2017 economic growth was magnified higher than the long-run average pace.

If inflation or growth or any year-over-year metric fluctuates in between 1%-3% year after year, the long run rate is likely 2% and the 1% and 3% deviation bands are due to base effects.

To understand the true pace of the data set, a 5-year annualized growth rate can remove the base effect and allow for a mapping of the true underlying pace of growth.

Below is a chart of the 5-year annualized rate of growth in bank loans as opposed to the year over year rate of growth.

This data set, on a 5-year annualized basis, nearly perfectly maps the business cycle in a lagging fashion.

Bank Loan Growth 5-Year Annualized Pace:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Lagging indicators, of course, are not used to make forecasts but rather to validate and confirm an earlier hypothesis. The chart above shows a peak growth rate in 2015-2017 and a clear and defined rollover in growth similar to the past two economic cycles.

The top of this economic cycle is in. The stock market can deviate from the underlying economy for a period of time so this is not necessarily a 'market top' call, but it is an economic growth top call. Economic growth, with some monthly volatility, will now decelerate until the next recession. It is highly unlikely, while I guess not impossible, for economic growth, proxied in the bank loan chart above, to reverse and start rising without a recession.

It is worth noting again, that the peak in growth coincides with the first rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The saying for a long time was 'don't fight the Fed'. After all, monetary tightening is designed to slow the economy and it appears to be working, so if we are not supposed to fight the Fed, we should be positioning into growth slowing vehicles, Treasury bonds (TLT), and out of growth sectors, junk bonds (JNK) and high equity beta sectors such as (IBB)

This has been the call at EPB Macro Research for several months now and more data and equity price action have been confirming that view.

Additionally, we can be more certain that the equity market sell-off was due to a repricing of growth expectations rather than 'Trade War Fears' due to the continued decline in the rate of money supply growth.

I have been telling subscribers that this will not escalate into a full-blown trade war. As a rule of thumb, countries with the largest surpluses have the most to lose in a trade war. There will be back and forth retaliation but I do not expect anything major to hurt the United States growth picture. The United States $60 billion steel tariff was met with a retaliation of $3 billion in US pork and other goods. I expect similar actions to this rather than anything to truly impact US growth. China has too much to lose.

Money Supply Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

M2 Growth has also been contracting since the Federal Reserve rate hike at the end of 2015 and is now down below 4%. The rate of M2 growth is already below the total rate of nGDP last quarter of 4.4%.

As the money supply growth continues to fall, nominal growth will fall as well. This metric was perhaps one of the best predictors of the recent growth trend and what allowed us to call this growth-slowing move (5.2% GDP to 1.8% by the Atlanta Fed).

As the money supply growth continues to contract, another metric we update weekly at EPB Macro Research, the economic data and expected growth rate for the economy will contract as M2 Growth + Velocity Growth = nGDP Growth. (Without an offsetting rise in Velocity Growth).

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is now forecasting Q1 GDP for 2018 at just 1.8%.

The forecast is for continued equity market volatility, more economic data weakness, yield curve compression, and lower interest rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, SHV, GLD, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK, EWI, XLV