Wall Street Breakfast: One Year Until Brexit

Stocks

The latest tech world drama... President Trump is reportedly "obsessed" on regulating Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), sending shares of the tech giant down 4.5% on Wednesday. Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook issued a harsh rebuke about Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) business model, while Airbnb (Private:AIRB) said it will start sharing Chinese host information with the government to comply with regulations.

DocuSign has filed paperwork for an IPO of up to $100M on the Nasdaq under symbol "DOCU." Financials: Revenue totaled $250.5M in the year ending January 31, 2016 and $381.5M the following year, a 52% growth Y/Y. The electronic signature software company's net loss fell from $122.6M to $115.4M in the same period.

Getting a deal done could prove very difficult, but Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) are in talks to merge and create a new automaker that trades as a single stock, Bloomberg reports. Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of both companies, is driving the negotiations. Renault currently owns 43% of Nissan while the Japanese carmaker has a 15% stake in its French counterpart.

Germany has agreed to offer car buyers subsidies for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles again. It had taken the cars off the list in December, citing the reason that customers could not order the Model S base version without extra features that pushed the car above the €60,000 price limit. Tesla's stock is up 1.7% premarket after getting hammered in recent days on bond and Autopilot concerns.

The family of the woman killed by an UBER self-driving vehicle in Arizona has reached a settlement with the ride services company, ending a potential legal battle over the first fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle. It comes after Lior Ron, the co-founder of Uber's self-driving truck company, left the company. Otto was bought in 2016 for a reported 1% of Uber's stock, or $680M.

General Motors' South Korean unit plans to ask its U.S. headquarters to roll over debt of 980B won ($922M) due in April, sources told Reuters. The division also expects to ask GM to cut interest rates on loans extended to the South Korean operation and both plans were approved by GM Korea's board late Wednesday.

With President Xi Jinping vowing to slash pollution and prioritize living standards, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has committed to cutting 50M metric tons of carbon emissions from its Chinese operations by 2030. That's the equivalent of annual electricity consumption for 40M Chinese households. The plan involves retrofitting factories with energy-efficient facilities and lighting, and working with suppliers to switch to renewable energy.

Three firms that bought crude last year from U.S. emergency stockpiles, including Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Macquarie Group and PetroChina International America (NYSE:PTR), have raised concerns about dangerous levels of poisonous chemical hydrogen sulfide in the oil. The reserve is the world’s largest government stockpile, currently holding 665M barrels.

Creating a cross-border trading powerhouse, U.S. exchange operator CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) has agreed to buy U.K.-based NEX Group (OTC:NEXGY) for about £3.9B. The deal would be CME's largest since it bought Nymex for $11B in 2008, and would mark the first time the same company owned the dominant markets for fixed income, foreign exchange futures and their underlying securities.

AMC Entertainment is working with Citi on an initial public offering of Britain's Odeon cinemas group, Reuters reports. Keen to take advantage of higher valuations in European markets, AMC said in November it may pursue a London IPO of Odeon, which now includes Nordic Cinema, the largest cinema chain in the Nordic and Baltic regions, by the middle of 2019. AMC +1.5% premarket.

Boeing has "detected a limited intrusion of malware" that affected "a small number of systems," but said certain media reports on the disruptions were "overstated and inaccurate." The Seattle Times originally reported that Boeing (NYSE:BA) was hit by the WannaCry computer virus, prompting fears the attack could cripple vital airline production equipment.

U.S. Judge Richard Leon is warning attorneys for the DOJ and AT&T (NYSE:T) to speed up the trial over its proposed merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) or risk missing the June 21 deadline to complete the transaction. The U.S. government opposes the $85B deal, arguing that it would hurt consumers because AT&T (owner of DirecTV) would have more leverage to raise prices by owning Time Warner's Turner networks.

