BlackBerry: Why The Stock Moved Like It Did

This article explains the reasons (at least from an institutional point of view).

There is no restructuring.

You’re probably curious about this. BlackBerry (BB) reported these massive earnings (+$0.04) and revenue (+$22 million) beats, and yet the stock went nowhere. To add insult to injury, BlackBerry touched all the right keys when it reported accelerating growth in the enterprise segment, BTS (on account of QNX), and again fantastic IP revenues. So how could the market react like it did?

The answer is in the details. And there were plenty of them to go ‘round. In overall terms, the problem can be said to be a lack of both revenue and earnings quality. But let’s get into the nitty-gritty.

BlackBerry Guided For Even More Negative FY2019 FCF

Well, BlackBerry didn’t straight out say “it’s going to be negative and lower”. BlackBerry doesn’t do that kind of stuff. Instead, it changed the wording. Previously, “Positive FCF” guidance was written this way (bold highlight is mine):

Positive free cash flow for the full year, before taking into account the net impact of arbitration awards and damages, as well as costs related to restructuring and transition from the hardware business

What this means is “Negative FCF because of cash costs related to restructuring and transition from the hardware business”.

So how did BlackBerry guide this time around? This way (bold highlight is mine):

Free cash flow is expected to be positive for the full year, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings.

See the difference? This now means “Negative FCF because of cash costs related to restructuring and legal proceedings”. BlackBerry is now ignoring restructuring costs in general (instead of only those supposedly related to exiting the hardware business) as well as legal costs (which it previously did not ignore). Hence “positive after ignoring more stuff”, hence “more negative”.

Earnings Quality - Recurring Non-Recurring Restructuring Costs On No Restructuring

This was yet another problem with BlackBerry’s quarter. Slowly, analysts are getting to understand the BlackBerry non-GAAP charge game.

This quarter was pretty egregious on that front, as RAP charges actually increased to $26 million (from $20 million the previous quarter and $24 million in Q4 FY2017). Just imagine that, on $239 million in revenues, BlackBerry ignored 10.8% in costs (beyond stock-based compensation). Of course, those $26 million in ignored costs were actually larger than the $19 million in non-GAAP operating income it then reported.

Why do I say analysts are slowly waking up to it? Because it was brought up during the conference call, which led to another improv moment (bold highlight is mine):

James Faucette Yes, you got it. And then my last question is you had it looked like restructuring charges were a little bit higher this quarter than the same quarter last year, is that something that we should continue to expect in just kind of matter of businesses that particularly in the fourth quarter that there will be some restructuring or is there something unique this year? John Chen No, it should start ramping down over time. These are getting our facilities mainly around globally when we don’t do manufacturing handset. So, it’s really related to those. That’s the biggest chunk of them all. We are not really doing any restructuring anymore.

So there you have it, BB charges an additional amount to “restructuring” every single quarter, like clockwork, yet it’s not doing restructuring anymore. If an additional amount was not charged, immediately the underlying costs would have to be recognized. Each past amount charged creates a reserve for future costs -- actual payments on past restructuring reserves have no earnings impact. Said another way, any additional restructuring charges imply present or future restructuring activity.

We actually know broadly what these charges are for, and how much actual cash cost they imply, because they're reported in the 40-F annual report:

Right now, the charges relate to:

Ignoring present and future rent paid on existing facilities.

And ignoring the ongoing costs of systems BB still has in use (because they’re supposedly being integrated into something else).

For $67 million in additional charges, $61 million in payments were made during FY2018. These are actual cash costs being ignored, hence the need to ignore them on FCF as well, or else it’s no longer positive (as we've seen).

BlackBerry has promised that during FY2019 the charges will be smaller -- but keep on existing, in spite of there being no restructuring anymore. Remember, any additional charge is for “restructuring happening now and in the future”, to ignore costs being incurred now and in the future. It boggles the mind that this can happen at the same time the company says there’s no longer any restructuring going on. Maybe Chen let it slip? That there is no restructuring, but costs still need to be ignored to present a pretty non-GAAP face?

The whole thing calls into question BlackBerry’s earnings quality.

Revenue Quality – One-Off Enterprise Software Effects

Even if BlackBerry’s earnings quality continued to be challenged, the market would have been more enthusiastic if enterprise and QNX revenues had accelerated as much as BlackBerry reported. So why wasn’t the market so enthusiastic? The reason was at least twofold, when it comes to Enterprise Software:

A one-off government deal, which won’t recur immediately.

The changing nature of BlackBerry’s enterprise revenue, and not in a good way.

Let’s cover the government deal. On the earnings PR there was no mention of it, but when it came to the conference calls the beans were spilt here:

Approximately 70% of software and services revenue excluding IP licensing and professional services was recurring in nature, this decrease from approximately 75% in our third fiscal quarter due to strong non-recurring government business in the fourth quarter.

So we know that a government deal moved recurring revenue from 75% in the prior quarter and 80% in the same quarter one year ago towards 70% in this quarter. That’s 70% of all software and services revenue except for IP and professional services. If we look at all quarters since Q4 FY2017, this is how things look:

So, there’s supposedly growth, but the growth looks to be 6.9% yoy, instead of the 22.2% reported for the software and services ex-IP and professional revenues. And this estimated growth might yet be overstated, because the BTS segment seems to have included professional services which will thus have been ignored when calculating “software and services ex-IP and professional revenues”.

There are two more reasons to believe growth is not as it seems.

One is the number of customer orders:

In Q4 FY2017, the number of customer orders was stated as “over 3,500 enterprise customer orders in the quarter”

In Q4 FY2018, the number of customer orders was stated as “approximately 3,500 enterprise customer orders in the quarter”.

Clearly, the Q4 FY2018 number of customer orders was lower than the Q4 FY2017. Sure, they might be larger now, but fewer orders hardly speaks of accelerating growth.

The other is hidden deep in the 20-F annual report, here (bold is mine):

The increase in enterprise software and services revenue of $17 million is primarily due to an increase in the number of perpetual licenses, partially offset by a decline in subscription licenses, and increased revenue from Secusmart.

So there you have it. The wording is somewhat shady (by including “number of perpetual licenses” when discussing values, we then don’t know if the reference to subscription licenses also refers to the number or their value). Either way, we have a shift from subscription revenues to perpetual licenses.

This shift inflates revenues. This is the very opposite of what was celebrated at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), as they shifted their revenues from perpetual licenses to subscriptions, leading to revenue declines. The reason is simple: a single perpetual license will bring in many times more than 3 months (1 quarter) in subscription revenues. Hence, if we see perpetual licenses being sold more and subscriptions being sold less, even a stable number of seats translates into optical revenue growth. This is a major red flag when it comes to revenue quality (to go with the one-off business cited above, which likely consisted in a bundle of such perpetual licenses).

In short, enterprise revenue quality and growth was compromised. Things aren’t growing as much as they seem, and BlackBerry saw the need to alert to that during the CC, so as for Q1 FY2019 revenue consensus to not get out of hand.

Revenue Quality – QNX Revenues

Well, QNX is part of the story and the growth there was surprising (+31% yoy). However, again the same type of issue as with the enterprise segment showed up. There were one-off revenues, highlighted during the conference call (bold is mine):

Steven Li Thank you. John, the QNX growth in Q4, the connected platform, which you referred to, I can assume it’s recurring, right, so $46 million is your new quarterly base and you grow from here? Steve Capelli There is some consulting in there, I just want to say, there is obviously consulting and one-time licenses but John, you want to…. John Chen Yes, the base is higher. Steve Capelli will try to pull you back down, but he is right, I mean, there are one-time catch up that is absolutely correct and there are some professional services in consulting that’s absolutely correct, but we have a higher base. We expect a higher base correct, so don’t go crazy to say number, modify a little bit.

Furthermore, whatever infotainment gains were experienced (which weren’t one-off) came from design wins 2 years ago (this looks like Ford). As I have explained, there is a lag in both design wins and design losses having their impact on the QNX royalty stream (and the design losses are more recent).

The annual report does refer, in the risk section, to OEMs going their own way (which is what we’ve been observing). This reference to the developments by OEMs was not present in the year before. This impact from this is mostly yet to be felt (as the new systems take time to spread throughout the customers’ car lineup):

Some of the Company’s competitors have greater name recognition, larger customer bases and significantly greater financial, technical, marketing, public relations, sales, distribution and other resources than the Company does. In particular, some of the Company’s competitors have increased their focus on marketing and product development in the enterprise market. In the automotive sector, some of the Company’s OEM and Tier 1 customers have accelerated internal development of embedded solutions. In addition, competition may intensify as the Company’s competitors enter into business combinations or alliances and established companies in other market segments expand to become competitive with the Company’s business.

Revenue Quality – IP and Licensing

There was an odd moment here. BlackBerry’s IP revenues for Q4 FY2018 again surprised to the upside. Yet, very little reference is found as to why, and John Chen, when asked about it, went on a wild tangent into unrelated waters:

Daniel Chan Yes, that’s great. And then just one follow-on, this has been another quarter of a good license line item be, can you give us some color around what was the source of that beat and whether we can expect that to be recurring or not? John Chen Well, we are hoping that, so the billings growth is, I would like to focus on billings right now. The billings growth are strong. We have been strong in our last three quarters and yet we are now strong in the fourth quarter in a row. We do expect from our sales team that the billings growth will grow double-digit in the FY ‘19. And so that really is the source, there was not any kind of something sudden major or one-time thing it was really that the base of the business seems to be much stronger.

It took a little digging to understand where those newly found revenues again came from. It was again Teletry, the green field IP intermediary BlackBerry outsourced most of its IP licensing to. As per the annual report:

Licensing, IP and Other Licensing, IP and other revenues were $58 million, or 24.3% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to $56 million, or 18.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, representing an increase of $2 million, or 3.6%. The $2 million increase was due the Company’s Teletry licensing arrangement discussed above in “Business Overview – Recent Developments”, offset by a decline in software engineering services revenue present in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Don’t be misled by the apparently small contribution. The contribution was offset by a decline in professional services during Q4 FY2017. This offset is large, as those revenues were something like $27 million during Q4 FY2017! As such, Teletry’s contribution to IP and Licensing has now been at least ~$25 million for 2 quarters in a row.

Now remember, Teletry is an intermediary, it has no use for the IP licensing itself. These amounts aren’t coming from final customers. Why weren’t the terms to this deal ever disclosed? Teletry isn’t just representing a massive % of the IP revenues, but also of the company’s revenues (likely close to or in excess of 10% for 2 quarters running), gross margin and overall profitability (still below zero even with this significant contribution).

Of note, there’s an indication that we won’t see a Teletry contribution in Q1 FY2019 and perhaps also Q2 FY2019. That indication comes from gross margin guidance, which is clearer in the annual report:

The Company expects non-GAAP gross margins to be between 70% and 75% in the first half of fiscal 2019, and between 75% and 79% in the second half of fiscal 2019.

Why is this a significant indication? It’s because Teletry’s IP revenue is 100% gross margin. Its presence or absence thus greatly influences the reported gross margin. For instance, here’s a simulation of what BlackBerry’s gross margin percentage would have been if we excluded $25 million in 100% gross margin from Q3 FY2018 and Q4 FY2018:

Q4 FY2018 would still be above 75%, but that’s because there were other one-off high-margin revenues elsewhere (perpetual licenses in the enterprise segment and catch up royalties in BTS).

It’s clear that to get down into the 70-75% range, these Teletry IP revenues will likely have to disappear, at least temporarily. Still, that they even exist – and are given so little emphasis – is in itself very surprising. How can the company not be gloating about more than 10% of its revenues in pure FCF and 100% gross margin? Something does not compute.

Conclusion

There are two conclusions to be drawn here:

The Q4 FY2018 BlackBerry earnings report had significant issues with both earnings and revenue quality, hence the market not running with it in spite of the optically good revenues and earnings.

Come Q1 FY2019, BlackBerry seems to be guiding for the at least temporary disappearance of the miraculous Teletry IP revenues. On top of this, several Q4 FY2018 one-off effects will also be gone from the enterprise segment and the BTS segment.

BlackBerry has been pulling strange one-off rabbits for 3 quarters in a row. One wonders if Q1 FY2019 will be a clean quarter. Already, I expect the “restructuring charges” to remain even as there’s no restructuring any longer as per the company’s own admission, so it won’t be all that clean. But just the absence of the weird Teletry pure profit revenues would already change things dramatically.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.