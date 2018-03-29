Bloomberg ETF IQ Drilling Down Into ANGL

Video Transcript

Scarlet Fu: I'm Scarlet Fu. Welcome to Bloomberg ETF IQ. For every ETF that offers exposure to an asset class or style, it's not long before others promise the same. Joining us now is Jan van Eck of VanEck. Before we speak to him though, Eric is back to gives us the drill-down into one of his funds, ANGL.

Eric Balchunas: Thank you, Scarlet. Yes, we call it ANG[e]L, but it's VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, and it's definitely a rising star in the ETF world. You can see here it's got about a billion dollars. That's up from about 50 million only a couple of years ago. So a lot of assets are going into this. It's 35 basis points, which is about average, a little below for a high yield debt ETF.

What does it hold? This is basically tracking bonds that were recently downgraded from investment grade to high yield, so sort of a bond purgatory, if you will, and that's the double-B area here. Triple B is investment grade. They get downgraded. This thing comes in, scoops them up, and it rebalances monthly, and that's important because a lot of times, these bonds, they get downgraded, are oversold because there are way more assets in investment grade than there is in high yield. So this is trying to pick them up before they come back to their justified fundamental levels, almost like a value factor in debt.

Is it working? Well, let's look at the returns of this ETF versus HYG [iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond ETF], which is high yield debt and LQD [iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF] and, I mean, it is killing it. Basically, it's doubling both of those ETFs. It is quite something. The duration is a little interesting. This is a little more duration than HYG, so you got rate risk. But other than that, you got to give it a lot of credit for outperforming these two at such a level. And so this purgatory, Scarlet, is producing some heavenly returns.

Fu: Nice one. Eric Balchunas, thank you so much. Let's bring back in Jan van Eck. So Jan, ANGL, when you look at the returns, it looks too good to be true. I feel like there needs to be a catch somewhere here.

Jan Van Eck: Well, the risk with any sort of rules-based trading strategy is that too many people start doing it. That to me is the biggest risk. Secondly, what you want is a sector that really goes out of favor. You want a lot of bonds falling out of investment grade into high yield. You don't really have that now.

What you see on that chart was 2016 when energy fell apart. And so in the first quarter, a lot of energy bonds were coming into the index. We were buying them. People were hating energy. Remember energy, I cannot remember how low it went. And one of the structures of the fund is that there's no cap per sector. So we were buying a lot of energy that maybe no normal active fund manager would have been doing.

Fu: So in the next six months to a year, what sector do you think will be over represented?

Van Eck: I'm not sure. I mean, what you have is some of the holdovers, so energy is the largest weighting now, and then you have industrials and materials as the second largest, and some telecom names. So there isn't a big crisis right now.

Balchunas: So Jan, I was looking through your ETFs. I was shocked at the one that's taken in the most flows over the last several periods. EMLC. It's not GDX, it's EMLC, emerging markets local currency. What's going on here? What does this do and why is it so popular in the past couple of years?

Van Eck: Well, a couple of keys, number one, people are always looking for yield. And our view and I guess the view of a lot of people is that we're in a rising rate environment. So the Fed started reducing quantitative easing two years ago. And I think it's really clear. We have a 2016 to 2020, we've got four years of rising interest rates. Why do I say that? Because the U.S. has already started and they're going this year. Europe is about two years delayed. So after the U.S., no matter what we keep doing, it's going to continue. People don't want to be in that game, so they want alternatives. That's why they go to the emerging markets.

Fu: I also see GDXJ up there, junior gold miners. Walk us through how this became such a big hit and whether that formula could be replicable with other ETFs.

Van Eck: Well, what GDX and GDXJ gave investors, people love to bet on gold and gold shares. It gave them a super liquid way of accessing them, because resource shares, individually in gold mining companies as well can be quite illiquid. And this was just a great way to enter and exit the space. What you had at the same time was some leveraged funds, not run by VanEck, but leveraged ETFs that invested into our ETFs or those exposures. And so you saw a lot of flows because of that, a year ago.

Balchunas: Now you guys were one of the first firms to file for a bitcoin futures ETF. You filed it, withdrew it after the triple leverage got filed. Then the SEC came out with this 31 questions letter. That seemed to just pour cold water on the whole thing. Where do we stand with the prospects of a bitcoin ETF and even beyond that into other cryptos?

Van Eck: Well, I think obviously, I think it's going to be slow moving, but there're really two problems. One is, what's the right price? If you have to value a fund at 4:00, what's the right price of bitcoin. And because the market is so fragmented, you have to kind of solve that problem. We think we've solved it through our indices, but that's a discussion to have with the regulators.

The second issue is custody. Now that's not a problem for futures contracts. There what the regulators care about is the low volume. There's only a hundred million or so outstanding in the futures contracts. That's way not enough if you have an ETF and you get a lot of flows. So that's what the regulators are rightly concerned about.

Fu: Very quickly, do you see momentum or interest from investors dropping off a bit with cryptos kind of coming off the front page a little bit?

Van Eck: You know, you think you would see that and I just count the whole melt-up in December, so I look at, okay, 10,000. And it's, for bitcoin, not really down from there, but I think there has been a lot of selling. But I was just at a conference and they had four speakers, they were all raving crypto. I mean, they were changing their whole careers to go crypto.

Fu: All right, I guess that says it all. Jan, thank you so much.

