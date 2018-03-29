Short And Sharp: The Tariff Tantrum

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

Investors might need a strong stomach this year. Just six weeks after the S&P 500 Index dropped almost 10%, markets have once again been whipping around while investors struggle to comprehend alternating headlines about trade tensions.

Some may say the market's response to U.S. action on Chinese trade has been a little irrational. Consider that proposed tariffs on about US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports motivated ~5% declines in equity markets, erasing around $4 trillion in global market capitalization. In other words, the equity market reaction was almost 100 times greater than the total value of goods directly affected by the tariffs.

It's not entirely irrational. Investors are not only reacting to the direct impacts of those tariffs, but also to potential retaliation from China and the threat of a trade war. Yet, while we must mindful that a severe trade war would clearly have a significant negative impact on global growth, the risks of such an all-out event unfolding are still low.

Consider that several countries have been temporarily exempted from the tariffs, suggesting that President Trump is not seeking a trade war but a renegotiation of trade terms. Indeed, the weekend's news of negotiations between the United States and the Chinese government (which subsequently calmed market nerves) plays to that theory.

And as much as protectionist rhetoric may win Trump some votes in the mid-term elections, a stock market decline would most likely lose him votes. In an environment in which the Federal Reserve (Fed) is raising rates, equity markets will tend to be extra-sensitive to anything that can damage growth prospects.

Hawkish Fed policy + threat of trade war = potential danger

At last week's meeting, while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) continued to project two more hikes in 2018, in line with market expectations, most of the FOMC participants now expect the policy rate to reach 3.25-3.5% by the end of 2020. This could be achieved via three more hikes in 2019 and a further two in 2020. That compares to market pricing for just one more hike in 2019 and nothing in 2020, a considerably more dovish outlook.

This is where things get interesting. Remember the end of January, when an inflation scare caused markets to raise their 2018 interest rate expectations to meet the FOMC's more hawkish projections, triggering the equity market correction? What happens if stronger-than-expected inflation data - perhaps because of trade tariffs driving import prices higher - prompts a similar re-pricing of the market's 2019 rate expectations? Another spike in bond yields would leave the equity market heavily dependent on strong global growth to carry it through. If the threat of a trade war is still present, markets would struggle to stabilize.

Donald Trump has repeatedly cited the rising stock market as proof that his presidency has been successful. A trade war is not in the U.S. administration's interests, and recent negative market reaction to trade tariffs should moderate their approach. Barring a policy error, the more immediate threat from trade tariffs is that markets continue to be disrupted by greater uncertainty and higher volatility. Be mindful of trade risks, but even more watchful of interest rate risk.