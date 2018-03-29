Multimedia Weekly Digest: On Tariffs And Trade Wars

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Talks about trades are saturating the news cycle today, and between proclamations of new tariffs, NAFTA negotiations and talks on Chinese trade practices, worries about a slide toward global protectionism are looming over markets. But will words turn into actions, or are these worries misguided? Elizabeth Koehler: So new tariffs, particularly on steel and aluminum imports, have revived a debate on protectionism, both in and beyond the U.S. What do you see as the potential impact of this on the markets? Gerardo Rodriguez: The tariffs themselves on steel and aluminum are actually not that relevant by themselves, but I think that the key element here is the strategy that the U.S. is following to back up this policy initiative. Because the use of national security as a justification for these types of tariffs is going to be challenged very likely in the WTO world. There is a perception that that's not the whole story. And the U.S., actually, when they excluded countries like Mexico and Canada but they use the threat of steel and aluminum as a way to get concessions in NAFTA, actually weakens the case for the U.S. when it comes to the WTO. So what will happen when you have this argument at the WTO 11 of other countries challenging the fundamentals of this policy initiative in the U.S.? There is no precedent. And then what is the U.S. going to do on this, to what extent is the U.S. willing to challenge the WTO as an institution? So again, the tariffs themselves are not that important, but the implications for the global order for trade may be at stake with this recent initiative by the U.S. And we need to watch for that, we need to be careful.





TD Wealth also wonders whether market fears of a trade war are overblown, the likelihood of a trade war with China and how investors should respond to the market volatility.

At this stage, these tariffs don't amount to much on a macro scale; they're stagflationary, they're going to impact supply chains in the US and therefore lead to job losses on net and raise consumer prices. What we'd be more concerned about is if China retaliates and then the US retaliates and it goes on from there. Our own view is that China doesn't want a trade war but we do expect them to retaliate, which we've already begun to see... But we think this opens the negotiations between China and the US and we expect China to be open in the negotiations. Risk of a full blown trade war is low.

Jay Taylor and Charles Hugh Smith get into a more macro discussion of trade:

President Trump has received a huge amount of criticism for arguing that we do not have free trade and all he wants is fair trade. Is there any truth to Trump's argument? Charles says there is no free trade, only the Darwinian game of trade.

And finally, we have CME Group's Bluford Putnam who breaks down what these trade disputes mean for the USD.

The U.S. dollar has not appreciated against the euro and yen despite the Fed raising rates, due to increased risk from trade disputes with China and others.

Highlight Podcasts of the Week:

Two great interviews on the economy this week that we wanted to highlight.

Lance Roberts spoke with Danielle DiMartino Booth to go over what Jay Powell really meant in the recent Federal Reserve policy announcement.

And WisdomTree interviewed Janet Yellen, former Chair of the Federal Reserve:

Other SA multimedia

