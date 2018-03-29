Restoration Hardware Stock Could Double In The Next 4-5 Years

Restoration Hardware (RH) stock is popping after the company reported strong fourth quarter numbers while delivering a better-than-expected 2018 guide. RH stock is up more than 20% as of this writing, bringing its trailing twelve month gains to above 150%. Despite those huge trailing gains, we believe that there is still more upside left in this name. Enhanced profitability coupled with next-gen retail concepts should be able to drive RH stock to $180 over the next 4-5 years. Considering that is essentially double the current price, we believe RH stock remains a solid investment at these levels.

RH data by YCharts

First, it is important to understand the critical transformation that has led to RH stock's massive rally over the past year. RH essentially spent all of 2016 investing in its business. The company transitioned its promotional business model to a membership model, thereby hoping to increase margins and bolster customer loyalty. RH also reworked its supply chain network, cleared large amounts of inventory, closed distribution centers, redesigned outlet centers, and re-conceptualized home delivery, all in order to optimize the operating model to deliver the highest margins possible. The company launched new top-line growth drivers like RH Modern, RH Teen, and RH Hospitality, while simultaneously making the Source Book look more appealing.

Because the sum of those investments constituted a ton of money, RH's 2016 operating results were ugly. But the investments paid off, and RH's 2017 operating results are quite pretty. Revenue growth is red-hot again. Gross and operating margins are racing higher. Earnings are soaring.

These operational tailwinds are expected to persist. Long-term, management thinks that revenue growth will be in the 8% to 12% range (versus 14% last year) and that operating margins can get to the low to mid-teens level by 2021 (versus 9.7% expected this year).

We believe those targets are achievable. On the top-line, 95% of RH's core business is driven by members, so that means 95% of RH's business is from loyal and repeat customers. That gives RH's revenues a certain amount of predictability and stability. Moreover, the company is pioneering this next-generation concept in furniture retail (RH Hospitality) wherein galleries are accompanied by wine vaults and barista bars. This should drive not only increased traffic to RH galleries, but also increased sales and increased attention, all of which are positive to the top-line growth narrative.

On the bottom-line, management sounds committed to continuing to re-work the supply chain to become even more efficient over the next several years. That should boost margins. Meanwhile, the membership model focus will continue to drive full-price sales and be additive to margins. RH Hospitality will also allow the company to squeeze more dollars out of each customer, and that, too, should be additive to margins.

Overall, then, we think 8% to 12% revenue growth and low-to-mid-teens operating margins are reasonable long-term targets for RH (next 5 years). At the bottom end of each, that would imply 8% revenue growth and 13% operating margins by 2022. From last year's $2.44 billion base, that would imply revenues of $3.59 billion and operating profits of $466 million by 2022. If you take out $100 million for interest and other expenses and 26% for taxes, you get to $270 million in net profits in 5 years. On a diluted share count of 26 million, that leads to roughly $10.40 in earnings per share. A market-average 17-times forward earnings multiple on that $10.40 earnings base implies 4-5 year forward price target of nearly $180.

Overall, we believe the narrative and numbers support RH stock heading significantly higher over the next several years. We realistically see RH stock doubling over the next 4-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.