Ross Stores: Superb Past Performance, Market-Beating Return Potential

I became interested in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) a few months ago but chose not to buy because I didn't see a margin of safety. That was when it was selling around $85 at all time highs. With the recent pull-back due to conservative guidance from management, I now am choosing to start a more thorough due diligence process.

When looking at a potential investment in a company's common stock, I first determine whether or not they have a product or service that will be in demand in the future. I also look at if they have a healthy business model as indicated by fundamental financial indicators going back ten years. With Ross, they primarily sell off-price clothing. Given the fact that people will always need clothes and most people are always wanting a bargain, I consider the economics sound. I also believe that their business model is well insulated from e-commerce due to the fact that most people want to see, feel, and try on clothes before they buy them. For financial indicators, my main resource is Morningstar's 'key indicators' page. This shows a variety of metrics that indicate current financial health and operational trends over the past ten years. Ross is impressive in every regard. Here are the things that stood out to me for the prior 10 year period:

- Revenue CAGR of 7.67%

- Net Income CAGR of 16.61%

- Gross Margin improvement of 530 bps. There has not been a single year where gross margin has not improved. This is a huge indicator of the strength of their procurement team.

- Operating margin improvement of 660 bps. The fact that their operating margin has improved more than their gross margin underscores their ability to drive corporate efficiencies over time.

- Free Cash Flow per share CAGR of 17.11%.

- SG&A as a percentage of revenue has come down over time even as the company has grown, a rare thing.

- Sky high return ratios: RoA = 21.82%, RoE = 44.03, RoIC = 38.71, Interest coverage = 101.38%.

- Comparable store sales up 5% last year, and were up 4% the year before that.

After historical performance has been established, I also want to look at what management has planned for the future to get an idea of whether or not the trends can continue. Here is a page from their recent investor presentation:

*Image from ROST investor presentation

Ross has about 1600 stores open right now, with 100 planned to open in 2018. Long term projections of 2500 stores, with an average of 90 a year according to management, means that Ross should be able to continue their new store growth for at least 10 years before their sources of growth will have to come from same store sales growth, acquisitions, or international play. As mentioned in the previous slide, they are currently focused on their Midwest footprint but their absence in New England is glaring:

*Image from ROST investor presentation

Put in context of a population density map of the US, and I think the New England opportunity is promising, Massachusetts in particular:

*U.S. Census website

I think that ROST is well positioned to execute their growth plans and leverage their strengths to continue well the well established trends spoken of. New stores will be a great source of growth for the next decade, alongside same store sales growth and margin improvement.

Returns to Shareholders

After I have sized up the economics of the business' product, their historical performance, and future plans, I take a long hard look at how the company has returned money to shareholders and their plans to continue doing so. Companies can reward shareholders by a) paying dividends b) buying back stock c) paying down debt d) making acquisitions. Since ROST has very little debt to speak of and has made no references to acquisition activity, we won't count these for or against them. But buybacks and dividends have been great. Since 2008, ROST has reduced shares outstanding by 16.2 million each year on average. They plan to continue this program going forward. From the most recent conference call:

"...our board recently approved and increased in our store repurchase authorization for 2018 to $1.75 billion, up from the previous $875 million."

Furthermore, they have paid and raised their annual dividend every year since the dividend was started back in 1994. In the past 10 years that dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of almost 20%. Recently, "The board also approved a higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share, up 41% over the prior year." This will come out to a dividend of $0.90 for 2018, which will boost the 10 year CAGR to 23%. With a payout ratio that has never ventured north of 20%, that dividend is incredibly safe and has plenty of room to grow.

All told, using safe projections of share buybacks of 10 million a year (instead of 16.2 historically... I think the pace will slow as the share price appreciates) and a dividend that grows at a rate of 15% a year (instead of the 20-23% historically. Again, being conservative), in 2028 there will be 287 million shares outstanding and they will be paying a dividend of $3.64. For the past ten years they have grown net income by 16.61% every year. Assuming they can't continue growing it that well and can only grow it at 12% a year for the next ten years, net income will be $3.767 million in 2028. This will be an EPS of around $13. Using their current 5-year average P/E ratio, that would be a stock price of ~$275, representing an annualized return before dividends of 13.58%. The following chart shows the projected annual dividend, dividend yield on cost (if you were to buy at present levels) and what each years total return would look like (the 13.58% annualized + annual dividend):

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Div. ($) 1.03 1.19 1.37 1.57 1.81 2.08 2.39 2.75 3.16 3.64 YoC (%) 1.34 1.55 1.78 2.04 2.35 2.7 3.1 3.57 4.1 4.73 TR (%) 14.92 15.13 15.36 15.62 15.93 16.28 16.68 17.15 17.68 18.31

*Compiled by author

To summarize, ROST has been brilliantly generous to shareholders, and they are easily in a position to continue those rewards. I used quite conservative estimates to build in a margin of safety to my projections, and feel therefore that in spite of looking 'expensive' today according to historical averages, the premium is well deserved and buying now will provide more than satisfactory results 10 years down the road. Waiting for a greater margin of safety may mean missing out. I feel that ROST can deliver 15% annualized returns easily, and that is better than the market average and certainly good enough for me. With a great business model, a sound history, and a board/management team that spoils shareholders, I am confident going long here. Please share your thoughts below!!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.