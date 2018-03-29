Buying The DIA ETF To Take Advantage Of Market Declines

A passive investing strategy will remain one of the best for years to come, however, switching to an active approach could yield extra gains in this market.

As the market flirts with the 200-day moving average, investors should see this area as a bargain entry point.

Earnings in the US are advancing - Tax cuts will boost profits further, bringing PE ratios down.

The onslaught of declines seems never to end - what started in January is persisting today heading into April. However, as we touch the (most loved) 200-day moving average on the daily chart, many investors who are sitting on cash should be stepping in.

It is worth noting that this is a rare event, and it happens only once or twice a year on average. March is a bad month for the markets historically, quite frequently the markets move either sideways or down in March.

DIA data by YCharts

Buying into a market that is moving down is hard, most investors say they will wait for a pullback, but when it happens they often only get in when the market starts to revive itself, this leads to a worse price entry.

It is not only the Dow Jones ETF investors should consider buying at these levels; there are a few other ETFs that have similar characteristics and that offer a much broader portfolio diversification.

VTI, SPY, IEFA along with DIA are among some of the best ETFs available to the more long-term investor. ETFs, give an investor a broad diversification for a small fee of ~0.25%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market VTI

S&P 500 SPY

iShares Core MSCI IEFA

Dow Jones Index DIA.

IYY data by YCharts

The passive investing strategy has worked remarkably well over the past eight years - since the financial crisis. Warren Buffett wants the majority of his estate invested in low-cost ETFs; to me, this signals that he is more than confident in this investing style.

The low volatility we have seen over the past few years is unusual and many pundits put this down to the fact that most investors are putting the money into ETFs for passive strategies.

The uptake in volatility we have seen as of late presents more opportunities for the active investor, I think now we are switching from a more passive to a slightly more active investment market.

It was the case that active investment managers made more money because they could get in and out of positions, capitalizing on the fluctuations in prices, only then to re-enter later when the price declines.

Just by looking at the volatility index - and the volatility in the broader market in general - we can see that a more active approach would have been significantly better on this occasion. Predicting the declines can be hard, that is why we should now try and balance a passive and active investing style, as long as volatility remains.

The strategy I have implemented - which seems to be working rather well - is to buy into ETFs that I assume will be higher in ~5-10 year's time. The DIA is such an ETF that suits this style.

Taking an active approach when investing in a Dow Jones ETF might seem a little off given the emphasis on passive investing as of late. I have found what works is a mixed style, I put 80% of cash in passive investing, and with the remaining 20%, I trade the same instrument that I am investing in passively, only to seek shorter returns, say over 4–6 weeks.

So this has a few benefits, one of the main ones is that I can capitalize on any market to declines by adding more prominent positions to the ETFs I hold. If the market continues to go down after I get in with the trade, it does not matter; I am a long-term investor anyway, so I wait for it to ride up.

Earnings Are Not Declining

Source: multpl.com

According to multpl.com, the S&P 500 earnings are at near record highs, and this would explain the high stock prices we have seen - stock prices track earnings.

Until we see some decline in earnings or re-pricing of assets and valuations (to the downside), the market theoretically should continue to track earnings and go higher.

We still have the tax cuts which will bring down the overall PE ratio in the broader market, when this happens, equities will look cheaper than they are today.

Final Note

I will be buying the DIA ETF on the way down at least once a month regardless of what happens. The DIA ETF, along with countless others are my retirement fund, and I have a few years yet.

Investors reading this should consider a more active strategy with a small portion of their funds available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.