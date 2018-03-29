The Market Is Finally Becoming Rational

Longer term that's a good thing, because picking stocks is what investing is about.

The huge correction in the social media space and several other names, is a sign that the market is becoming rational again.

This market has been delusional for a very long time and delusion had become the norm.

When something persists for a very long time, it's only natural for the consensus to view this trend as the norm. Only when a new trend is established, do people look back and realize that the old trend (the old norm) is no more. However, months or even years might pass before this is realized.

For several years now this market has been irrational and delusional. Not the entire market, just a subset. Analyst after analyst was setting price targets for high flying stocks, with no rational investment explanation, but simply to keep up with the stock price.

Investors made money in a stocks, with no concept of what a reasonable valuation is. And of course we couldn't have done it without the help of television, whereby day after day the FANG stocks were center stage of attention.

Well folks, the recent correction has finally changed all that. And if I'm right, everything will change from now on.

Perhaps the epitome of the current investment environment was Tesla (TSLA). No matter how crazy the valuation of TSLA was, no matter if it surpassed the market cap of Ford (F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), with nothing to show for it, investors still piled in because TSLA.

I mean, even Elon Musk bought into his own hype, thinking TSLA's market will reach $600 over the next decade and he might make billions.

TSLA data by YCharts

TSLA is now down more than 30% off its highs, and has given back all its gains over the past 12 months. Furthermore, it is now only up by about 50% over the past 3 years.

So should you buy TSLA after the correction? Absolutely not. For one thing, yesterday Moody's downgraded TSLA's rating to B3 from B2, and the company's senior debt to Caa1. Yes, this is a lot worse than the Model 3 production issues or the UBER fatal accident issue.

Also, TSLA is still at par in terms of market cap with companies like GM and Ford, yet it makes no profits, pays no dividend and has a fraction of their revenue. It will also need billions in capital increases and cause massive dilution.

TSLA Market Cap data by YCharts

Facebook (FB) is another market leader that has caved in. The problem with FB is that the market is hesitant of FB's revenue and profit outlook in light of its policy changes and government regulation to follow.

To be honest, these are very real concerns. While advertisers will continue to use FB, the question on everyone's mind is if they will pay the same. Also, I think that European GDPR regulation might be something that might change FB's business model in the future.

And if you want my opinion, the FTC investigation into FB's privacy practices is not good news. While it's still early to tell, I think the FTC will come down hard on FB.

FB data by YCharts

So in light of these issues, the problem with FB is that it might fall even further, or it will be dead money for a long time until all this dust settles. I am not negative on the company, but I would not buy it either.

Nvidia (NVDA) is another stock that has been in the spotlight for the longest time. When it comes to overvalued stocks, it doesn't get any better than NVDA.

Day after day on CNBC it's been one of the most talked about stocks. I mean, does it get any better than Jim Cramer naming his dog Nvidia?

Don't get me wrong, NVDA is a great company with great products and has been consistently delivering results. The problem, folks, is that it's simply overvalued, if not borderline in a bubble.

NVDA currently has a trailing P/E of 46, and a forward P/E of 31. And that's even after the recent correction!

NVDA also trades at 14X revenue, and 11X times forward revenue.

NVDA PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I have news for you folks, no it's not worth this much. Yes NVDA will probably grow 15% next year, but that growth is not worth 30 times forward earnings. If I had it I would sell it, because it's still very far from what I consider to be properly valued.

Of course Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) must be added to the leaders club. While I do not discount the growth potential of these companies, at the same time their valuation is extremely stretched (to say the least).

AMZN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Even on a forward looking basis, both these stocks have a stratospheric valuation. Yes, these two pillars have to fall also, in order for sanity to be reintroduced to this market.

And as I write these words, both AMZN and NFLX are falling about 5%, so sanity is coming back.

Why is it necessary for these leadership pillars to fall

Folks, the entire world does not revolve around FB, NFLX and TSLA. The entire market has been fixated with some of these names and everything from an investment perspective has revolved around them.

Investors have become lazy and have stopped picking stocks. ETFs permit investors to be lazy. Yes, in a raging bull market, ETFs make you money. But what happens in a sideways market? You actually have to do some work and pick stocks to make money.

People have to stop talking about these names as if there are no other stocks in the market. Folks, there is life after the fall of FANG.

Bottom line

The leadership stocks that are currently taking a beating, all have different headline reasons for doing so.

The common denominator however was that all of them were extremely stretched, with perhaps FB as the exception.

Investors had become complacent all these years, thinking valuations don't matter. They also thought growth justifies any valuation. In my opinion they will now discover they were wrong on both occasions.

I am becoming very bullish after being on the sidelines for a while. Reason being, with the leadership group of stocks out of the way, this might become a stock picker's market once more. And that's where I can make a killing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.