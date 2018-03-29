Don't Miss This High Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is a commercial mortgage REIT which primarily issues loans backed by commercial real estate and other related investments. STWD offers a very attractive 9.2% dividend yield, which is well covered by adjusted earnings. Management has a very good track record, with no significant credit losses recorded in its Lending segment. The REIT’s predominantly floating-rate loans offer upside potential from higher interest rates, with potential for a dividend hike.

This article builds on the analysis we previously published which you can find here.

Company Overview

Starwood Property Trust is a mortgage REIT with operations in 3 distinct segments:

Lending ($8.0bn) : STWD extends loans backed by commercial & residential real estate, across the full capital stack (first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine, preference equity). This segment also includes certain investments in RE loans related securities (RMBS, CMBS, residential mortgages).

Property ($2.6bn) : STWD invests in commercial real estate to generate rental income and capital appreciation, including exposure to an office portfolio in Dublin, Ireland.

Investing & Servicing: STWD provides primary and special servicing of CMBS loans, has a $1bn investment portfolio of CMBS (primarily mezzanine tranches), originates loans which it sells to CMBS trusts at a premium, and has a small portfolio of real estate assets bought from CMBS trusts.

The company's portfolio has been steadily growing over the course of 2017, whilst maintaining a fairly stable mix across the 3 segments. As of December 2017, STWD’s portfolio reached $12.2bn.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Q4 Performance

STWD published a strong set of results for the final quarter of 2017, with continued growth in revenues from a larger portfolio, and Core EPS of $0.55 per share and continued re-deployment of capital in further lending, property, and other investing opportunities.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital. Note: the above P&L reflects the allocation of “Core Earnings” adjustments on a line-by-line basis

Of particular note was the strong performance of the Lending segment, STWD’s core segment. The Lending segment generated Core EPS of $0.42 per share, enough to cover 88% of the quarterly dividend, which confirms our view of the quarterly dividend being safe. The segment’s return on allocated equity increased to 10.0%.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

The company pays a flat quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, equivalent to a dividend yield of 9.2% based on the current share. Over the last 2 years, STWD has earned quarterly Core earnings in excess of its dividend payment, pointing to a relatively safe dividend. For FY2017 overall, the dividend coverage ratio reached 116% (equivalent to an 86% payout ratio).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

In addition, STWD retains upside potential thanks to its 92.9% floating-rate loan portfolio. Management estimates that a 1.0% increase in Libor would result in an additional net interest income of $0.07 per share.

Valuation & Conclusion

STWD is currently trading at 9.3x adjusted EPS, which compares very favourably to the peer average of 12.0x. STWD’s dividend yield currently stands at 9.2%, higher than the peer average of 8.6%. STWD’s dividend coverage ratio of 116% is ahead of the peer average of 100% (or 106% excluding the recently launched GPMT and KREF).

We rate STWD a BUY due to the high and well covered dividend yield, the favourable P/AdjEPS valuation, and the REIT’s upside potential from higher interest rates.

