Don't Miss This High Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT

Summary

Attractive 9.2% dividend yield, well covered by adjusted earnings.

Current valuation of 9.3x LTM Adj EPS compares favourably to its peers.

Recent market driven dip offers an interesting entry opportunity, whilst retaining upside potential from higher interest rates.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is a commercial mortgage REIT which primarily issues loans backed by commercial real estate and other related investments. STWD offers a very attractive 9.2% dividend yield, which is well covered by adjusted earnings. Management has a very good track record, with no significant credit losses recorded in its Lending segment. The REIT’s predominantly floating-rate loans offer upside potential from higher interest rates, with potential for a dividend hike.

This article builds on the analysis we previously published which you can find here.

Company Overview

Starwood Property Trust is a mortgage REIT with operations in 3 distinct segments:

  • Lending ($8.0bn): STWD extends loans backed by commercial & residential real estate, across the full capital stack (first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine, preference equity). This segment also includes certain investments in RE loans related securities (RMBS, CMBS, residential mortgages).
  • Property ($2.6bn): STWD invests in commercial real estate to generate rental income and capital appreciation, including exposure to an office portfolio in Dublin, Ireland.
  • Investing & Servicing: STWD provides primary and special servicing of CMBS loans, has a $1bn investment portfolio of CMBS (primarily mezzanine tranches), originates loans which it sells to CMBS trusts at a premium, and has a small portfolio of real estate assets bought from CMBS trusts.

The company's portfolio has been steadily growing over the course of 2017, whilst maintaining a fairly stable mix across the 3 segments. As of December 2017, STWD’s portfolio reached $12.2bn.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Q4 Performance

STWD published a strong set of results for the final quarter of 2017, with continued growth in revenues from a larger portfolio, and Core EPS of $0.55 per share and continued re-deployment of capital in further lending, property, and other investing opportunities.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital. Note: the above P&L reflects the allocation of “Core Earnings” adjustments on a line-by-line basis

Of particular note was the strong performance of the Lending segment, STWD’s core segment. The Lending segment generated Core EPS of $0.42 per share, enough to cover 88% of the quarterly dividend, which confirms our view of the quarterly dividend being safe. The segment’s return on allocated equity increased to 10.0%.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

The company pays a flat quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, equivalent to a dividend yield of 9.2% based on the current share. Over the last 2 years, STWD has earned quarterly Core earnings in excess of its dividend payment, pointing to a relatively safe dividend. For FY2017 overall, the dividend coverage ratio reached 116% (equivalent to an 86% payout ratio).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

In addition, STWD retains upside potential thanks to its 92.9% floating-rate loan portfolio. Management estimates that a 1.0% increase in Libor would result in an additional net interest income of $0.07 per share.

Valuation & Conclusion

STWD is currently trading at 9.3x adjusted EPS, which compares very favourably to the peer average of 12.0x. STWD’s dividend yield currently stands at 9.2%, higher than the peer average of 8.6%. STWD’s dividend coverage ratio of 116% is ahead of the peer average of 100% (or 106% excluding the recently launched GPMT and KREF).

We rate STWD a BUY due to the high and well covered dividend yield, the favourable P/AdjEPS valuation, and the REIT’s upside potential from higher interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STWD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.