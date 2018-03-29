Great Value Inside CK Hutchison

Thesis

CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) (OTCPK:CKHUF) posted good overall results for 2017, and it is almost guaranteed to create more value in 2018. While investments in Britain are currently unpopular, CK Hutchison's primary assets in Britain are very stable transmission and distribution systems. In addition to these strong infrastructure assets it holds strong positions in telecom, ports and beauty retail. In this piece I will use a sum of the parts analysis to show that CK Hutchison is currently undervalued.

Li Ka-Shing

The founder of CK Hutchison announced at the age of 89 that he would retire and focus his time and energy on charity. His son Victor is already 53 years old, and he already has a nice track record and a great management team around him. While some have criticized Victor and CK Hutchison for its conservative approach I think this is exactly the time to be cautious given the elevated valuation levels. Comparing CK Hutchison stock performance to the hyped / overvalued stock Geely Automotive (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY) is likely to sound just as ridiculous as the comparison with Dalian Wanda in 2017.

Britain

While it is true that CK Hutchison has significant exposure to Europe and Britain the risk of these operations is overstated. CK Hutchison indeed suffered in 2015 and 2016 from the drop in the euro and the pound. However it is now benefiting from a recovery of both currencies.

US Dollar to Euro Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Most of the strengthening has to still show up in the results of CK Hutchison but it is extremely likely that both currencies in 2018 will be stronger vs. the dollar now than in 2017. While Brexit is a dangerous possibility the risks to CK Hutchison are actually fairly limited given the defensive nature of its infrastructure assets. In addition the risk of a hard Brexit is at least postponed till the start of 2021, giving parties more time to come to a reasonable solution.

Business Valuation

Just looking at the headline numbers it is easy to see why CK Hutchison might be an attractively valued company. The shares are trading at a p/e ratio of 10.3 a p/b of 0.88, a p/s of 0.88 and a solid 3% dividend which was increased with 6%. However to get a better understanding you need to value the individual businesses.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure is the largest division for CK Hutchison responsible for 35% of EBIT. It showed solid results with revenues up 8% while ebit grew 6%, these results actually understate the performance of the infrastructure business. This is because of the results in 2016 benefited from the disposal of its share in Spark (SPKE) and a change in the UK tax code. Meanwhile 2018 will benefit from its share in the acquisitions of Duet, Ista and Reliance. The infrastructure unit is a great business because it has stable growth, and it is throwing off cash that can be invested for additional growth. Infrastructure consists of CK Hutchison's 76% share in CK Infrastructure (OTCPK:CKISY) (OTCPK:CKISF) but also has significant direct stakes in infrastructure. EBIT from CK Infrastructure amounted to 15.9B hkd while directly owned infrastructure delivered EBIT of 7.5B hkd for a total of 23.4B hkd. CKI is listed and worth 172B hkd, which means CK Hutchison's share would be worth 131B hkd. This also implies that a market multiple of 8.2 times ebit is reasonable - resulting in a value of 62B hkd for CK Hutchison's direct stakes and a total value of 193B hkd.

This is very cheap and an attractive investment opportunity for more yield hungry defensive investors who appreciate a 3.7% dividend stream that has been growing rapidly for 21 years due to a low payout ratio.

Ports

Hutchison Port Holdings is the largest port operator in the world and generated 12% of total EBIT in 2017. It saw solid results with revenue up 6% while EBIT grew 9%. Good performance was mainly attributable to ports in third world countries like Panama, Alexandria and Pakistan. Especially strong performance was achieved in the second half of 2017, and good momentum is expected to continue in the first half of 2018. EBIT amounted to 8.2B hkd while EBITDA - CapEx was 8.7B hkd. This shows that this business is also able to throw off cash while growing, which makes it an attractive but capital intensive business. A conservative valuation for this business from my point of view would be 10 times trailing EBIT, resulting in a valuation of 82B hkd.

Health & Beauty Retail

Retail is responsible for 18% of total EBIT which is primarily generated by the H&B segment; revenue increased with 3% while EBIT remained the same. Most of these disappointing results can be blamed on the declining margins in China. Watson's stores in China are extremely profitable with a EBITDA margin of 20%, but this margin has been declining from an even higher 22%. The results so far in 2018 however have looked much better, according to management's assessment during the webcast. This means the retail business is very valuable, seeing as the returns on new stores are very attractive. Payback periods for new stores are 14 months in China, 13 months in the rest of Asia and 11 months in western Europe. EBIT was 12B hkd and CK Hutchison owns 75% of the retail business while Temasek owns the other 25%. The strong position, and management's belief that China has stabilised a multiple of 10 on the EBIT, results in a value of 80B hkd attributable to CK Hutchison.

Husky Energy

Energy consists of CK Hutchison's 40% stake is Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF). Husky generated 4% of total EBIT and saw strong operating performance due to higher prices and more production. In addition it benefitted from lower US taxes but did not have the one time benefits it had on the sale of assets. Husky Energy has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and is well positioned to benefit from the demand in China. Given that Husky Energy is fairly cheap compared to competitors, I think the market value is a good metric to use - and this results in a value of 44B hkd.

Telecom Asia

Telecom Asia: Profit can be separated into Hong Kong and the rest. Hong Kong sold its fixed line business in 2017 and now only has its mobile business remaining. The most valuable part of Hutchison Telecommunication Hong Kong is its net cash balance of 9.7B. Given that CK Hutchison controls 66% of the company and it is valued at 13.3B the value to CK Hutchison is 8.7B.

The other telecom assets in Asia consists of a strong position in Indonesia and new positions in Vietnam and Sri Lanka. Due to heavy competition and being slightly late in offering 5G in Indonesia, profits evaporated. Revenue declined 3% while EBIT plummeted 89% to 0.22B hkd. Still, Telecom Asia serves 75M customers in rapidly growing economies while investing for the future. It is difficult to estimate the value of these operations given the lack of disclosure, but a value 6B hkd is fair given the strong track record of CK Hutchison.

Telecom Europe

Telecom Europe is responsible for 26% of total EBIT and saw strong performance in 2017 due to synergies in Italy. Revenue increased by 13% while EBIT increased by 29%. During the year new IT investments took place, and these are already incorporated in this years result. These investment will allow for greater pricing flexibility, better security and lower maintenance costs. One example of the synergies in Italy is the refinancing in September. The result is an annual €270M reduction in interest expenses going forward. EBIT and EBITDA - CapEx both result in a value of 16.5B hkd. Using a multiple of 9 results in a value of 150B hkd.

Other holdings

Other holdings consists of a 45% share in CK Life Sciences (OTC:CKLSF) worth 2.5B hkd, 60% Hutchison China Medi-Tech (HCM) worth 18.8B and 37% in TOM Group (OTC:TOCOF) worth 3.1B. These make for a combined value of 24B hkd.

Sum Of The Parts

Combining all the individual segments of CK Hutchison results in a valuation of 588B hkd which is 60% above the current market value. While some might want to subtract the net debt of 165B hkd I'm actually inclined not to do this. I do not subtract the debt because debt levels are relatively low at 21.7% of capital, especially as compared to other companies in similar businesses. I'm using multiples similar to market multiples to value the individual businesses, and therefore subtracting debt would not be fair.

Conclusion

Using my calculation I come to the same conclusion that CK Hutchison new CEO Victor Li has done: "Multiples are too low." While he did not want to commit to share buybacks the first day after his father resigned, this is definitely a possibility. A p/e of 10.3 for such a stable and profitably growing business is just cheap and shareholders are likely to get double-digit returns going forward.

During the webcast Victor Li received a question about how they had done well in infrastructure, but that they might have done even better investing in new tech companies. His response was the following:

You can call it the new economy but I can't take money from shareholders and give it to customers and call it a business.

