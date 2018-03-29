Consider These High Yielding Technology CEFs

Concentration risk is real within the tech sector particularly- Keep an eye on the funds holdings.

Members of Yield Hunting requested this analysis and received it a few weeks ago

The technology sector has been one of the largest growth sectors in the market for the last twenty years. No aggressive or moderate portfolio should lack an allocation to it. The sector is comprised of several sub-sectors including: semiconductors, communications equipment, computer hardware and technology-related office equipment, as well as providers of consulting and IT services.

It is a fast changing, ever evolving sector and technology companies face increasing pressure to improve time to market and ensure their offerings are best in class. Some of the largest US companies are technology stocks.

In the last few weeks, it has seen a pullback on some headline risks starting with the Facebook scandal and other news regarding privacy. Amazon could also be facing some regulatory issues from the Federal government though we wouldn't expect that to amount to much. This could be a time to get in and add some exposure.

We have had several private messages about tech CEFs so we thought we would put out our picks, even though they are a bit outside our safe wheelhouse. However, for those looking for more growth (especially those not yet at retirement or have decades of retirement to go) these can be a great addition to the portfolio.

We also tackle the issue of concentration risk. This is something that is more prevalant in Technology funds as the FAANG stocks outperform year after year and become the largest holdings in most tech funds.

These are funds that we invest in outside of our investment model- so they are not included in the Core, Peripheral, or other picks. Equity CEF analysis relies on much different fundamental modeling. UNII and EPS figures are far less relevant. Most funds have a managed distribution policy which means that the distribution and subsequent distribution yield are far more dependent on the discount/premium and the trend in the NAV.

If you purchase an equity CEF at a large discount, you are baking in a higher distribution yield on NAV. Let's run through an example:

Fund ABC

Day 1:

NAV: $10.00

Distribution: $0.10 per month

Yield: 12%

Day 365:

NAV $12.00

Distribution: $0.10 per month

Yield: 10%.

If the managed distribution policy mandates the fund pay a yield on NAV of 12%, they would need to increase the distribution to $0.12 per month. Very simple.

Remember, the underlying holdings have low dividend yields so distribution yield is typically a return of capital or some option writing overlay. Unlike on the fixed income side, a CEF wrapper provides little advantage over an open end mutual fund or ETF. The main difference is the structure is geared towards yield so they often sell some shares each month and return it to the investor.

BlackRock Science & Technology- (BST): This fund was a top performing CEF in 2017, returning 57% and besting QQQ by over 20%. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential and current income (yield). As part of its investment strategy, it employs a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on a portion of the common stocks in its portfolio. The theory behind this is to produce income during periods of increased volatility and downturns to cushion the fall.

The Details:

Currently trades at a 2.93% premium

Yield of 4.82%

Monthly distribution of $.13

Beta of 1.39

Expense ratio: .80%

AUM: $694M

They have increased their distributions twice in 2017 by a total of 30%. Keep in mind that with a beta of 1.39, this fund is substantially riskier than the S&P 500. The fund has a UNII balance at -8 cents with essentially no leverage. Like many equity CEFs they have a managed distribution policy. Remember, for equity CEFs with a managed distribution policy, they have a targeted yield on NAV. As the NAV rises, that yield on NAV falls, thus causing the distribution up.

The fund holds 90 companies and has a global presence in the fund showing to its large holdings in Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent. They use options on roughly one third of the portfolio to juice the returns.

(Source: Blackrock)

Premium/ Discount One Year Chart:

BST Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Yield Hunting subscribers received more detail... consider subscribing!

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite- (QQQX): We all know QQQ, the Powershares ETF version of SPY for the Nasdaq 100 index. Since the NASDAQ is a tech heavy index, QQQ is overweight in computer hardware, software, data processing and storage, biotech, and telecom- both domestic and international listings. It is has been a staple of the ETF space and has returned over 15% annually for the last ten years. Its top 5 holdings are names we all know: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

QQQX is a Nuveen product geared for the CEF space as it tracks the QQQ but tries to limit the volatility of it by selling call options covering between 35% and 75% of the value of the fund’s equity portfolio, with a long-run target of 55%.

The fund has several advantages for retirees and those seeking to limit their exposure to volatility:

Structured as a CEF, it pays regular quarterly distributions of $.37. That provides a yield of 6.29%. That was increased back in July 2017 from $.35, where it had been at for over a decade.

Volatility is mitigated by increased writing of call options that allows it to produce income when volatility spikes, slightly reducing the downside risk.

It takes active management approach by reducing option writing during periods of up markets, while increasing option writing activity during periods of high volatility.

The Details:

Currently trades at a 9.29% premium

Yield of 6.29%

Quarterly distribution of $.37

Expense ratio: .94%

AUM: $880M



QQQX returned 14.74% annualized over the last ten years, compared to 15.97% for QQQ. The fund is great for exposure to a high growth area while creating a high yield payment.

The Nasdaq 100 currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21, not too out of whack from the S&P 500's P/E of 18. Although a bit expensive by historical standards, the fact that tech has stayed in line with the S&P 500 shows us that it hasn't run away like it did in 2000 preceding a major crash of the sector.

Yield Hunting subscribers received more detail... consider subscribing!

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund- (STK): Similar to BST, this fund invests in tech equities and write call options off the NASDAQ 100 index (or ETF equivalent). The call options will typically range from 25% to 90% of the underlying value of the fund's holdings of common stock. The fund generates current income from the premiums.

The Details:

Currently trades at a 2.37% premium

Yield of 7.94%

Quarterly distribution of $.4625

Expense ratio: 1.16%

AUM: $350M

This fund paid out a particularly large special year end distribution in January of $.7806.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Over the last week the shares have gained 5.8% and up 29% over the last trailing one year period. A few of the less known names in tech breached the top ten, giving it a bit more color outside the ubiquitous FAANG stocks, including a few tech midcaps.

Concentration Risk

What do we mean by concentration risk? Even though the amount of holdings within a fund can vary widely, the actual equities held can be very similar, sometimes the same. The risk of having all similar companies is called concentration caused by correlated assets.Investments within the same industry, geographic region, or security type tend to be highly correlated, meaning that what happens to one investment is likely to happen to the others. The risk of having a few holdings making up a large portion of the fund is simply concentration risk.

This is especially prevalent in technology funds. Some of these tech companies outgrow their sectors and become so big their market capitalization dwarf the other holdings, and could create a concentration risk.

Let's examine the funds specifically. Here is a list by AUM$ for the biggest tech funds available:

(Source: Morningstar.com)

These funds hold a wide array of tech stocks, some with just 30 or 40 holdings, while others 300+. However, if we look below at some of the most popular, XLK, FTEC, FDN, and IYW) a few names pop up over and over... usually in the top 5 spots:

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Intel, Cisco....etc. They appear in all four funds, even though FTEC has over 347 holdings, while FDN just 42. Same goes with those other names mentioned. An investor may think they are buying across multiple funds diversifying across the sector, but with such a large percentage of each fund in the same names, there really isn't much diversification at all.

And each fund calls itself something different within the space. FTEC calls itself Fidelity Information Technology (FTEC), while FDN is First Trust Dow Jones Internet Fund (FDN). But both have very similar holdings.

Always examine the holdings, especially on the website of the administrator of the fund since they usually show more than the top 5 or 10.

Conclusion



Remember, the technology sector tends to be less interest rate sensitive and during periods of rising rates, has historically outperformed the markets. In the past, technology shares, as well as energy and industrials, have often outperformed other areas of the economy during a rising rate cycle. So adding high growth tech to your portfolio, especially those investors with a longer runway to and within retirement, can boost returns as volatility and uncertainty return to the markets.

These funds are definitely not for everybody. We would recommend only small allocation <3% if you are at or nearing retirement. For those with a longer time horizon, you could weather more volatility and accept the higher risk profile for the return.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities For Retirement

Yield Hunting is a marketplace concept that focuses on finding that best risk-return areas of the market for income investors, especially those nearing or in retirement. We focus on a Core Portfolio that aims to provide enough income to support your lifestyle without taking on excessive risks.

We provide members with model portfolios, a vibrant and educational chat room, and access to professionals who can help guide you in building a proper portfolio for your risk tolerance. We issue a monthly letter and weekly commentaries used by financial advisors for their clients. For a sample of a past newsletter, please message us on SA.

Join Us Today!

Our Retirement Series:

Website:

yieldhunting.com

Don't forget to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter:

Yield Hunting by Alpha Gen Capital | LinkedIn

Yield Hunting (@Yield_Hunting) | Twitter

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.