Is Kimberly-Clark A Bargain Around Its 3-Year Lows And At A 6-Year High Dividend Yield?

The market has punished the stock for its lackluster growth in recent years but the company is expected to grow its earnings per share by 11%-16% this year.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) has dramatically underperformed S&P during the last two years. To be sure, it has plunged 22% whereas the index has rallied 31% over this time frame. As a result, the stock is now trading around its 3-year lows, at a P/E ratio below its average, and its dividend yield has risen to 3.8%, which is a 6-year high. Therefore, thanks to its attractive valuation and dividend yield, the stock has now become a great bargain.

The reasons behind the underperformance

1. Competition

The first reason behind the dramatic underperformance of Kimberly-Clark is the absence of meaningful sales growth. More precisely, the revenues have remained essentially flat during the last two years. The picture is somewhat brighter in the earnings per share [EPS], which have grown at a 3% average annual rate in the last five years thanks to the cost-cutting initiatives and the share repurchases. Nevertheless, it is only natural to wonder how far the company can grow its EPS in the absence of sales growth.

Kimberly-Clark has been adversely affected by the heating price war among large retailers, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), which have begun to exert great pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. In addition, as consumers have become markedly price-sensitive in recent years, private-label products have become more popular. Moreover, while the products of Kimberly-Clark are considered premium in their categories, the nature of these products cannot always justify a significant premium over the products of competitors. For instance, most consumers will be reluctant to pay a premium for facial tissues, as most facial tissues have very similar properties. All these trends have certainly taken their toll on the performance of the consumer products giant.

In addition, while Kimberly-Clark sells its products in 175 countries, it still generates 52% of its total sales and 70% of its operating income from North America, where the competition is cutthroat. To be sure, the sales in the region fell 2% last year while the operating income remained flat. Even more importantly, the management has emphasized the intense competition in almost every quarterly report throughout the last two years. This is definitely indicative of the challenging business conditions the company is facing.

2. Rising interest rates

The other major reason behind the underperformance of the stock is the aggressive stance of the Fed on rising interest rates. As interest rates had remained near record-low levels for many years, Kimberly-Clark had enjoyed a markedly rich valuation thanks to its generous dividend, which attracted numerous yield-starved investors. However, now that interest rates are on the rise, investors can find decent risk-free yields elsewhere and hence the dividend of Kimberly-Clark has become less attractive. As a result, the valuation of the stock has been under pressure in the last two years.

Growth prospects

Fortunately for the shareholders, while revenues have been flat, the company has been implementing a cost-reduction program named FORCE, which has saved hundreds of millions per year. As a result, the company has expanded its operating margin from 12.2% in 2012 to 18.1% lately. This initiative has enabled the company to grow its EPS even amid flat revenues. Even better, in the last conference call, the management extended this cost-cutting initiative for another four years, aiming for another $1.5 B of cumulative savings. Therefore, FORCE is a critical component of the growth prospects of the company.

While the business conditions are challenging in the developed markets, the company is still experiencing meaningful growth in the emerging regions, which enjoy high population growth and positive trends in their middle classes. For instance, the sales of Kimberly-Clark rose 3% in the emerging regions last year, with volumes 5% up. As these areas will continue to enjoy significant growth for the foreseeable future, they will remain growth drivers for the consumer products stalwart. In addition, as the dollar seems to have topped out and has been weakening during the last year, it will provide an additional boost to the company, which generates almost half of its sales outside North America.

Finally, Kimberly-Clark will greatly benefit from the recent tax reform. More precisely, its tax rate is expected to decrease from 28.6% to 23%-26% and hence it will increase the EPS by about 6% this year.

Recession performance

Even during the roughest economic periods, people continue to consume the products of Kimberly-Clark, as these products are necessary, not discretionary. As a result, the company is hardly affected by recessions. To be sure, in the Great Recession, when the earnings of most companies collapsed, the earnings per share of Kimberly-Clark fell just 1%. Even better, they increased 12% in the following year. This performance only confirms that this stock is one of the most defensive ones during recessions.

Dividend

Kimberly-Clark is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. This consistency is a testament to the strength of its business model and the ample free cash flows that the company enjoys year after year. Indeed Kimberly-Clark has always kept its capital expenses limited and hence it has enjoyed ample free cash flows year after year. More precisely, it has posted annual free cash flows above $1.2 B every single year during the last decade. In addition, it has maintained an essentially flat payout ratio, around its current level of 63%, during the last decade. Therefore, the company has ample room to keep growing its dividend for many more years.

More importantly, thanks to the poor performance of the stock, its dividend yield has now climbed to 3.8%, which is a 6-year high for the stock. Therefore, investors can purchase this dividend aristocrat at a 6-year high dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will continue to grow for years.

Valuation and expected returns

All the above mentioned growth factors have led the management to expect 11%-16% EPS growth this year. This is certainly exciting, particularly given the lackluster growth of the last few years. Moreover, the stock is now trading at a forward P/E=15.3. As its 10-year average P/E ratio is 17.8 (excluding the abnormal year 2015), the stock is currently trading at a 14% cheaper valuation than its average.

Therefore, if the stock achieves the EPS guidance of the management and reverts to its average P/E ratio, it will rally up to about $124.60 (=7 times 17.8). As a result, it will offer a 21% return (17% capital gains + 4% dividend) to those who purchase the stock now. Therefore, investors should take note of the opportunity that the market offers them before the latter realizes that the stock has returned to meaningful growth.

Final thoughts

Due to its stagnant revenues and the rising interest rates, Kimberly-Clark has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. However, the company is poised to enjoy significant growth this year. Moreover, the stock is trading around its 3-year lows while its dividend yield has risen to a 6-year high. When the market realizes its growth prospects, it will reward it with an expansion of its P/E ratio at least up to its 10-year average. As a result, the stock will offer a 17% return from its current level plus its dividends. Even if the thesis takes more than a year to materialize, investors will be sufficiently compensated for waiting, with a 4% annual dividend. Therefore, investors should take advantage of this opportunity.

