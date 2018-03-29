Dear Corus, Let's Talk?

Shaw Communications' shares in Corus will soon come out of lockout and pose a threat to the dividend's viability and share price.

What a difference one weak quarterly report can make. Since posting disappointing quarterly results in January, Corus (OTCPK:CJREF) shares have shed almost half their value with no end to the free-fall in sight. Back in January, I advised readers to "sit on the sidelines" and to not catch a falling knife. The stock is down another 25% since then. As a shareholder in Corus myself, the question I'm asking is: "Where the heck is the management team right now?" Since they've been MIA since earnings, let's dig into what's hammering the share-price and if bottom-feeders can safely enter this 18% yielding stock.

Corus is a Canadian company and reports in CAD. Any numbers I discuss below are in CAD.

Shares coming out of lock-up

For those who've been following Corus since their acquisition of Shaw (SJR) media assets back in January 2016, readers may remember that Shaw received approximately 73 million shares of Corus Entertainment as partial consideration for those assets. Those shares have been quietly DRIPing and have been in lock-out for the past two years. On April 1st 2018, ~1/3rd of Shaw's equity interest in Corus comes out of lockup. Depending on how Shaw plays their cards, this could mean a few different things for Corus investors.

Shaw keeps holding and DRIPing Corus shares

This is likely the best outcome for Corus investors. While the immense ~19% DRIP (almost 14 million shares issued to Shaw per year) is unsustainable, it's buying Corus time to fix their cash-flows or cut the dividend.

2. Shaw keeps holding but cancels their DRIP

This will force a dividend cut by Corus. Shaw cancelling their DRIP would demand an additional $83 million in dividend payments from Corus... funded by cash-flows they don't have.

3. Shaw sells their shares

This is really a wild-card scenario. Shaw's loss of confidence in Corus would almost definitely be viewed as a negative by the market. Shaw owns almost half of Corus equity, so the shares would need to be sold to another large institution. There are not many potential suitors I could think of. Bell (BCE) would be blocked from any purchase of Corus equity on the grounds of the duopoly they share with Corus over the Canadian media landscape. Rogers (RCI) may be interested, but their own media assets are struggling.

It's noteworthy that the Shaw family has control over both Shaw and Corus. Corus was born out of a spinoff of Shaw assets in the late 1990s. It is very unlikely the Shaw family would cut off their nose to spite their face, and do anything that is materially damaging to Corus. However, the market hates uncertainty. This has convinced many that the future of Corus' dividend is hanging in the balance. Neither Corus, nor Shaw Communications nor the Shaw family has addressed these concerns. I've reached out to Corus and Shaw about this, and have received no response from either company.

Management face-palm

Ever heard of ToonBoom? If you haven't and you're a Corus investor, you should be as upset at Corus' management as I am.

Source: ToonBoom | Corus' wholly owned animation suite

One of the hottest tech stocks around has been Adobe (ADBE). Investors love growth business with recurring license revenues and solid growth. Corus investors own the only major competitor to Adobe Animate (known by some as Flash). Shockingly, Corus does not include this asset in any investor presentation, they don't break down revenues from ToonBoom, and they don't put forward their strategy for the business to investors. For reference, Adobe trades at ~30x FY 2019 earnings. For comparison, Corus is trading with an 18% yield and at 6x earnings...

While Corus is trying to articulate to investors how they can pivot in a changing media landscape, it's a travesty ToonBoom is not at the center of this... ToonBoom could very well be worth more than Corus' market-cap as a private entity. I wish I could break this down more, but again, Corus doesn't break out financials for ToonBoom...

Corus is HIGH-RISK

I see a number of articles on Corus Entertainment in my feed, being sold as a "high dividend stock for retirement accounts". That's frankly absurd. Let's break down the reasons why Corus is a 'bargain' according to a Motley Fool author.

In the case of Corus, I don't see where all this concern is coming from. Not only does Corus have strong assets and a lot of avenues to grow, it also has a lot of free cash. In the trailing 12 months, the company's dividends made up just 39% of its free cash flow. Corus is also on pace for a second straight year where cash flow is likely to rise.

Corus' dividend is not safe, and the only reason it may look like it is would have to do with the MASSIVE dilution by almost half of Corus shares being enrolled in the DRIP. Corus carries roughly $2 billion in debt, largely tacked on by the Shaw Media acquisition. Investors (myself included), worried about this, but were steamrolled by management. Corus spends ~$120 million per year servicing this debt. Under the current arrangement (almost half of Corus' float being under DRIP), Corus can service and pay down debt and pay the dividend. However, this is horribly dilutive to Corus investors, and I see it as a short-term solution. Should Shaw cancel their DRIP, Corus does not generate sufficient cash flows to both pay a dividend and service debt.

The majority of book value is goodwill

Corus is a bargain buy with its share price coming off a new all-time low, and the stock trading at just 60% of its book value.

Corus screens cheap under by many investing metrics. I've heard it thrown around that Corus trades at well below book value (implied book value is ~$12/share). However, of the $2.6 billion of shareholder equity, $2.4 billion is goodwill (pg 17, Q4 audited financial statements). Factor out goodwill, and Corus trades at about 5x book even at depressed share prices. Corus has kept their goodwill value essentially steady since 2016, without taking impairments. I'd expect considering the weakening of Corus' brand positions, they will write-down goodwill in the coming quarter.

Since we're already here...

I as an investor had been happy for quite a while to sit on Corus, while it paid a ~10% yield and the stock sat flat. However, the stock isn't trading off its yield anymore, it really isn't trading off anything. The stock is in free-fall and management is mute. When Corus reports earnings (on April 4th), I'd like to see management take aggressive steps to protect shareholder value.

Halve the dividend. This gives Corus investors a near 10% yield at current prices. It ceases the implied risk of Shaw cancelling their DRIP, and allows aggressive debt repayment by Corus (and room for share buybacks). Speak about the value of ToonBoom. There is significant value in ToonBoom that is not being considered by the market, which is entirely the fault of Corus' management. I'd love to see Corus breakout these revenues, and position ToonBoom centrally as a part of their future strategy. Address Shaw's shares coming out of lockup if the dividend is to be maintained. How does Corus intend to manage debt repayments should Shaw cancel their DRIP or sell their shares? Accelerate debt repayment. Corus is running at about 3.5x debt/EBITDA, though it has been trending down since the acquisition of Shaw Media. These elevated debt levels had concerned investors, and they are right. Corus is in the penalty box for this. Corus believes they can reach 3x debt/EBITDA by the end of fiscal 2018, and this should buoy investor confidence. However, why not dramatically accelerate this by slashing a dividend the market already considers unsustainable?

Do you buy ahead of earnings?

As of writing, Corus is trading below $6 on the TSE. Today, I averaged down. I will be (synthetically) DRIPing my shares, and would encourage any other investors buying shares to do so as well. Expectations have been reset around Corus' financial performance, and I can't see earnings pushing the stock further lower, especially if Corus announces an exploration into strategic alternatives (which I think it's highly likely they will). I couldn't help myself with the stock trading at 5x earnings, regardless of sector tailwinds. However, this is by no means a widows and orphans stock. Considering Shaw Communications and the Shaw family own the majority of outstanding shares, I believe there is a very high chance Corus is bought out or taken private. Time will tell!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR, CJREF, BCE, RCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.