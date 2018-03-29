Twitter: Overblown Data Issue

The social media site privacy fears are overblown due to the public nature of the site.

Twitter (TWTR) dipped below $28 as privacy concerns hurt all social media stocks. The concerns over data privacy on a mostly public forum appears far overblown providing an opportunity to own the stock 20% off the recent highs.

Source: Twitter

Data Privacy Concerns

With Facebook (FB) under increasing scrutiny due to privacy issues, the market is extrapolating those fears onto the stock of Twitter. Ironically though, Twitter is more of a public forum where most users don't even post under verified names. The platform doesn't attract the same level of privacy concerns due to these reasons.

Andrew Left of Citron Research sees the issues differently and shorted the stock with a target of $25. In no surprise, his firm went to the social media site to announce his short position.

The only real concerning part of the Twitter story is the suggestion that Twitter is utilizing data from direct messages or DMs. Whether identifiable or not, data mining private messages appears a strong area for government to clamp down.

Again this is where Facebook and Snap (SNAP) appear more vulnerable. Those services rely on private messages amongst family and friends or even kids. On the flip side, Twitter doesn't have a use case built around private messages between individuals. While some occur on the platform, the main purpose for being on the Twitter is to create and consume public content.

Twitter had the following response, which no surprise took place on the social media site making it clear that the company doesn't sell DMs:

The fact that both Citron Research and Twitter utilized the site to discuss this issue should highlight the importance of the platform. Both parties used Twitter to disseminate information to the public with no concerns about privacy.

Limited Data Licensing

Investors can point directly to the data licensing revenue listed in the financials to see any potential financial impact. The recent stalling advertising revenue has placed a greater focus on data licensing revenue whether valid or not. The category includes other undefined revenues, but the revenues make up less than 15% of total revenue.

2018E - $400 million, 14.9% of revenue

2017A - $333 million, 13.6% of revenue

2016A - $282 million, 11.1% of revenue

The below chart highlights the concept that a picture is worth a thousand words. The data licensing revenues is a blip in comparison to advertising revenue.

Source: Twitter Q4'17 shareholder letter

The issue that makes data licensing pop out is that total revenues declined 3% in 2017. Advertising revenue dipped 6% during the year. The return to advertising growth in 2018 will help alleviate some concerns about the need for data licensing revenues.

The ironic part of the Citron Research call is that the claim against Twitter is that the company doesn't monetize users enough. The suggestion here being that the social media service doesn't collect enough personal data for highly effective targeted ads.

For 2017, Facebook earned $20.21 per MAU. Twitter only earned $7.40. The divide in these numbers support the gap closing supporting a more negative thesis on Facebook or strong monetization gains ahead for Twitter.

The ironic part is that in part due to the Citron Research call, Twitter is now down more than Facebook that created the problem with the data abuse issue related to Cambridge Analytica that hit the stock starting on March 19. Snap is only down a minimal 8%.

TWTR data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter doesn't have the most to lose from tighter privacy regulations. The network is public by nature. The company does specifically break out data licensing revenues, but Twitter gets far less revenue per user from the data on the platform than Facebook does via targeted ads.

Facebook clearly has more to lose. Use the weakness in Twitter to the own the social media stock though one should be prepared to buy more if the stock dips to $25.

