Tesla Stock Hit Hard On NTSB Investigation, Moody's Downgrade (Podcast)

I discuss whether the Tesla fantasy is coming to an end, how the company will raise money going forward, and its constant executive turnover.

NVDA also announced around the same time that it was suspending its efforts into autonomous driving.

It has been only days since my last post on Tesla (TSLA) where I questioned and pointed out what I thought were the "dirty details" of Elon Musk's new pay package. In trading on Tuesday of this week, Tesla stock was hammered 8% on news of an NTSB investigation into a fatal accident, as well as Nvidia's (NVDA) announcement that they were suspending autonomous driving projects and what looked to be an overall general loss of confidence.

These issues were exacerbated after hours on Tuesday when Moody‘s came out and lowered its credit rating of Tesla. Shares continued to slide on Wednesday, down 9% to new 52 week lows.

In my latest podcast (player below), I talk about whether or not this downgrade may have leaked during the day and I also offer my thoughts as to why the Tesla fairy tale could be coming to an ending at some point soon. I draw the conclusion that if we are in the midst of witnessing a major change in how the market looks at this company, that Tesla stock may have a long way down to go.

As I posted on my Twitter on Tuesday of this week, Tesla only really has about $25 per share in equity and there is no foreseeable steady and consistent profitability or cash flow in the future to try and discount and capitalize to add to the company's share price in order to get a target of anything other than $25 right now.

What is going to happen to Tesla stock if the market starts to view it from the perspective of wanting to see proof of consistent profitability? Can Tesla continue to go out and raise money to fund its operations in a manner that is not going to be destructive to shareholders? In this podcast, I review how the company has raised money in the past and I pose questions as to whether not Tesla will be able to sell equity going forward or whether or not they will be able to take on debt at a reasonable rate now that Moody's has lowered their credit rating and interest rates have moved a little bit higher.

A lot of people think that cost of capital is eventually going to be what does in Tesla equity for good. I discuss this and also talk about the incredible list of over 50 executive and upper level employee departures that have taken place over the last 10 years at Tesla, with many of these occurring over the last five years.

You can listen to my thoughts on my latest podcast below:

