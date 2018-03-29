Alphabet: This Is Too Big To Miss

Alphabet's cash position, on its balance sheet is huge, yet investors seem to be forgetting about it.

Investment Thesis

With the recent tech selloff, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) offers investors a strong investment opportunity - which is just too great to miss out on. Alphabet's focus on growing its second wave of revenue is just starting to be seen, yet the market is certainly not pricing in its full potential. Currently, Alphabet offers a rare opportunity for a rewarding long-term investment.

Google Cloud Opportunity

Alphabet continues to deliver remarkable results; with Q4 2017 finishing up 24% YoY. While its immediate results benefited from secular growth from mobile search, Alphabet is now focused on its second wave of growth opportunities, and readers should be, too.

While hardware and YouTube will undoubtedly play a role, the bigger opportunity is most likely to come from Google's Cloud offering. Thus, it seems only reasonable that Alphabet's sequential 11% YoY increase in headcount was mostly for technical and sales roles - related to its cloud offerings.

Furthermore, given the backlash that Facebook (FB) has endured over its workings with Cambridge Analytica, I suspect that Alphabet will use this opportunity to gather momentum and educate potential enterprise customers how its offering differs from others in this marketplace, and how it has invested considerable amounts of time and capital to enhance its go-to-market product, fully backed by its infrastructure, security, and ability to deal with any kind of regulatory complexity. While CEO Sundar Pichai had already alluded to this several times in recent quarters, Alphabet now even more reason to do so.

Furthermore, Google Cloud Platform and G Suite combined, which were already bringing in over $1 billion per quarter, presently, according to Pichai,

[...] based on publicly reported data for the 12 months ending December 2017, [Google Cloud Platform] is the fastest growing major public cloud provider in the world.

So, while others, such as Amazon (AMZN) did a wonderful job in spotting very early the potential and profitability that a cloud could potentially bring, Alphabet now, too, has now fully woken up and is leveraging its data analytics and machine-learning capabilities, as part of its offering to enterprises of any scale. Further evidence from of its success comes from management's comment that,

the number of deals worth over a $1 million across all cloud products more than tripled from 2016 to 2017.

Capital Allocation

Now that the new tax reform bill has been enacted, many global companies have access to their overseas cash. Remember, Alphabet has approximately a net cash position of $100 billion - or roughly 25% of its current market cap.

However, CFO Ruth Porat has made it clear, that Alphabet would not be in any rush to return the extra cash to shareholders. For now, Alphabet's focus will be, as it consistently has been - and that is thinking long-term and continuously investing in its organic growth. Nevertheless, readers should not be surprised to see this organic growth being supplemented through small, strategic M&A deals - which support its cloud business. Finally, increased capex might also be a factor, as Alphabet seeks to invest in developing its machine-learning capabilities to further deepen its Cloud offering.

Valuation

As the table above shows, at the moment, Alphabet is trading in line with its historic self. However, this does not account for Cloud’s full potential. In fact, Alphabet does not need to fully 'win' this market as it did with its online ads. It just needs to take some market share, from Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon or even IBM (IBM). While these three players are all seeking to it the $20 billion revenue target, Alphabet, as noted above, while it is starting from the back of the pack, is actually growing the fastest - thus, a significant long-term opportunity is available, which will truly benefit patient long-term investors, who are not currently being asked to pay up to participate in this bargain opportunity.

Investment Risks

As I have already alluded to several times, the competition to be the 'go to player' for cloud offerings is intense. Not one of Alphabet's competitors lacks either the financial resources or technical expertise. Microsoft's Azure, for one, which had been growing at +80% YoY, in its most recent quarter (Q2 2018), truly smashed it and saw Azure grow its revenue by a phenomenal 98% YoY.

Also, it is important to remember that over 85% of Alphabet's revenue comes from ads, a space which remains fiercely competitive, with ever more nuanced ways to reach consumers being attempted. For example, Facebook has been investing heavily in AI to target users. Through AI, Facebook believes that advertisers can reach relevant customers in ways that can't by humans.

Takeaway

Alphabet has, in the past several weeks, come up as a rare bargain opportunity as investors confuse the fact that all FANGs are alike - unlike the others, Alphabet not only is a money-making machine, with a strong and real opportunity to diversify its revenue away from advertising into cloud, but currently, investors are not being asked pay much at all for its stock.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.