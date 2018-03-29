Juanicipio Project Sheds A Silver Lining To Fresnillo's Underperformance

Recent rally in Fresnillo's shares have been on the strength in the Mexican Peso following a slump in silver prices.

Image Source: Company website.

Investment Thesis

Recent underperformance in Fresnillo's (OTCPK:FNLPF) shares was attributed to lower silver prices that have come under significant pressure after the US tax bill was passed. It has seen the US dollar strengthen and flow to more growth-oriented assets.

The poor performance was caused by investor concerns over lack of sustainability in grade recovery with the third quarter results experiencing an enormous drop-off. Perhaps another factor for underperformance has been that the company raised the capital expenditures and delayed its only growth project for only a year in the first half of 2017.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

However, Fresnillo's shares have rallied recently on the strength of the Mexican Peso following a slump in silver prices. The share catalyst would largely depend on the kickoff operations of its growth project Juanicipio. Improvements in silver prices this year will also aid the share outperformance.

In this equity research, we will prove the market speculation that Fresnillo shares are on track to outperform the market. We will show that Fresnillo does have a growth profile that makes it an attractive metal company to own although there are some market risks on silver prices.

Source: The Silver Institute

Company Overview

Headquartered in Mexico City, Fresnillo Plc is a precious metals mining and exploration company which currently operates six mines: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena and San Julian. Fresnillo was initially established as Peñoles Group's precious metals business and subsequently listed in the London Stock Exchange. Peñoles Group still owns 75% of Fresnillo.

Cash Flow

FRES is spending significant capital expenditures of $2.3 billion over the next three years as it starts spending on the new Greenfield project which is Juanicipio. Investors will tend to prefer stocks which can generate free cash flow and ramp up returns.

Cashflow performance in 2017 was strong. Net cash position ended the year at $77 million versus $34 million net debt, driven by under-spend on capital expenditures ($605 million of $700 million guidance).

The company generated a -1.4% free cash flow yield in 2017. For peer comparison, Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), which is FNLPF's closest peer, is currently generating a 3.1% free cash flow yield. Currently, it has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Source: Company data

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure guidance has been lowered from $860 million to $755 million attributed to the deferment of the decision for the development of Juanicipio until April. Further to capex forecast, guidance for 2019 has been cut from $740 million to $725 million while year 2020 is expected to see capex guidance increase from $520 million to $590 million.

Source: Barclays Research estimates

Capital Budgeting: Juanicipio

Joint venture partner MAG Silver released the results of a new independent study for its Juanicipio project. This project is 56% owned by FRES. The project has ramped up significantly in scale since the last technical study done last 2012. The magnitude of scale increased as a result of the new Deep zone resource, allowing an increase in production rates from 3,000 tons per day to 4,000 tons per day and mine life.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Given this production level plus a significantly weaker MXN/USD exchange rate, a higher rate of return was derived. Internal Rate of Return (IRR) has increased from 43% to 58% versus the last 2012 technical feasibility study using only metal price assumptions. This came in spite of higher initial capital expenditures ($360 million), higher tax rate (30%), the 7.5% special mining right and 0.5% gold and silver royalty.

Silver Prices

Demand for silver for solar installations remains a positive outlier in 2018 driven in large by capacity expansions in China. This is supported by a triple growth in Chinese solar installations. Cost cutting continued to weigh on demand for silver for use in electronics countered by increased electrification in industries such as electric cars.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

In terms of silver prices, investors seem to be moderately optimistic. Analysts forecast an average price of $18.80 per ounce this year. Demand for investment is expected to show signs of recovery although the next boom in silver prices will be mainly dependent on the economic backdrop.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Silver prices underperformed gold prices in 2017, with respective gains of 4% and 12% respectively. As a result, the gold/silver ratio rose from an already elevated 72:1 at the start of last year, to almost 80 by early-December. What is perhaps surprising is that in 2017 the silver price did not seem to benefit significantly from the improvement across much of the base metals complex.

The long-term average silver/gold ratio runs around 56, which means that 56 ounces of silver are equal to one ounce of gold. Silver really underperformed gold in 2017, with the silver/gold ratio averaging just 73.5 year-to-date since mid-November. So, silver is overdue to catch up with gold.

One headwind facing silver has been a broadly unsupportive supply/demand backdrop which, in both 2016 and 2017, generated significant market surpluses of 66 million ounces and 71 million ounces respectively. Furthermore, investor confidence was mixed. Starting with professional investors, net Comex positions were dominated by short-term market speculators and fluctuated wildly over the year.

My Takeaway

FNLPF's stock has an attractive valuation relative to peers. The company's stock rose 2.83% and closed at 1,319 last November. FRES is currently trading at 20% discount and 17% behind its closest competitor Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM). So far, shares rallied 8.5% year-to-date in 2018. I believe the company has already "overplayed" its operational setbacks. Along with it, expected improvements have not been factored into the current valuation.

I believe the sell-off in shares is overdone. The company is currently undergoing an overall transformation. To start, FRES reduced its capital expenditures guidance to create an estimated $60 million more free cash flow this year. This would transform into shareholder returns eventually. I noted that growth and risk-reward are much more balanced now which will turn out to be positive for FRES in an environment of climbing interest rates.

I also believe that the company offers an optimal mix of earnings and production. Investors could well anticipate a significant production growth over the next three to four years, as the company starts to spend on Juanapicio. In addition, two more upcoming brownfield projects are on track for development on top of the estimated 3.5% free cash flow yield that will result from the proposed reduction in capex guidance.

As to silver prices, demand for silver is expected to continue this year. Silver demand from industrial applications represented 60% of silver offtake in 2017. The constant rising volumes of applications are expected to have a more positive impact on silver consumption. It will play a more vital role in some major industry sectors, particularly in China that is moving towards rising electrification such as electric cars.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Gold News business journalist, Hans Centena. Gold News is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.