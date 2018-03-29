Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/27/18: TRN, IFF, FLL, ANGI

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/27/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;
  • Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Angi Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL);
  • Tracon Pharm (NASDAQ:TCON);
  • Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH);
  • Raytheon (NYSE:RTN);
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST);
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);
  • Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG);
  • OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA);
  • Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT);
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), and;
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tiffany (NYSE:TIF);
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX);
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), and;
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Luxor Capital

BO

Angi Homeservices

ANGI

B

$6,638,281

2

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$6,309,848

3

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$3,697,453

4

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$3,135,386

5

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Tracon Pharm

TCON

JB*

$1,911,503

6

Kessler Diana Derycz

DIR

Tellurian

TELL

B

$888,245

7

Duchossois Richard L

DIR

Churchill Downs

CHDN

B

$499,875

8

Lillie James E

DIR

Tiffany

TIF

B

$480,128

9

Sachs David A

DIR

Terex

TEX

B

$376,602

10

Landau Ellis

DIR

Full House Resorts

FLL

JB*

$300,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Mitsui And

BO

Penske Automotive

PAG

S,JS*

$49,999,994

2

Amadeus Capital

BO

Forescout Technologies

FSCT

JS*

$49,687,732

3

Nanterme Pierre

CB,CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$5,558,007

4

Dietzen Scott

DIR

Pure Storage

PSTG

AS

$2,423,775

5

Panattoni Lisa R

PR

Ross Stores

ROST

S

$2,410,607

6

Kim Kiwan

VP,PR

Smart Global

SGH

AS

$2,304,752

7

Kennedy Thomas A

CB,CEO

Raytheon

RTN

AS

$1,223,320

8

Jerdee Chad T

GC,CCO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$753,646

9

Haqq Christopher

VP

Atara Biotherapeutics

ATRA

AS

$729,265

10

Kourey Michael R

DIR

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$678,825

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

