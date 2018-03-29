Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/27/18: TRN, IFF, FLL, ANGI

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/27/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.



We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN);

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;

Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Angi Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL);

Tracon Pharm (NASDAQ:TCON);

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH);

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN);

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST);

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);

Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG);

OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA);

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT);

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), and;

Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF);

Terex (NYSE:TEX);

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), and;

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Luxor Capital BO Angi Homeservices ANGI B $6,638,281 2 Valueact BO Trinity Industries TRN B $6,309,848 3 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Appian APPN B $3,697,453 4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $3,135,386 5 New Enterprise Assoc 14 BO Tracon Pharm TCON JB* $1,911,503 6 Kessler Diana Derycz DIR Tellurian TELL B $888,245 7 Duchossois Richard L DIR Churchill Downs CHDN B $499,875 8 Lillie James E DIR Tiffany TIF B $480,128 9 Sachs David A DIR Terex TEX B $376,602 10 Landau Ellis DIR Full House Resorts FLL JB* $300,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Mitsui And BO Penske Automotive PAG S,JS* $49,999,994 2 Amadeus Capital BO Forescout Technologies FSCT JS* $49,687,732 3 Nanterme Pierre CB,CEO Accenture ACN AS $5,558,007 4 Dietzen Scott DIR Pure Storage PSTG AS $2,423,775 5 Panattoni Lisa R PR Ross Stores ROST S $2,410,607 6 Kim Kiwan VP,PR Smart Global SGH AS $2,304,752 7 Kennedy Thomas A CB,CEO Raytheon RTN AS $1,223,320 8 Jerdee Chad T GC,CCO Accenture ACN AS $753,646 9 Haqq Christopher VP Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA AS $729,265 10 Kourey Michael R DIR OKTA OKTA AS $678,825

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.