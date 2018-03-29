Lockheed Martin: Don't Miss The Omnibus

This company should appeal to dividend growth investors, as they will provide stable dividend growth for many years.

The Omnibus spending bill, passed into law last week, allotted $144.3 billion for military equipment procurement, and projects developed by Lockheed Martin will get a generous amount of this budget.

Lockheed Martin’s stock has been rapidly appreciating in the last few years, and that creates a dilemma for investors who try to predict whether Lockheed Martin can continue this strong growth.

There is no doubt Lockheed Martin has made a lot of shareholders happy in the last few years with its rapid stock appreciation and a healthy dividend payout. This article explores why I think Lockheed Martin will continue to provide value for long-term shareholders, and why this is one of my favorite stocks as a dividend growth investor.

Company Fundamentals

The five-year stock chart of Lockheed Martin (LMT) is more beautiful than the company’s new F-35 aircraft. A chart this pretty is an anomaly these days, as many sectors are under pressure from rising interest rates, government over-regulation, and threats from industry disruptors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Chart provided by (Morningstar)

Last quarter the company took a 1.9 billion one-time charge in 2017 due to charges related to tax reform. The 2017 earnings were $13.33 before the one-time charge for tax reform. Earnings before the one-time tax write-off were $1.16 higher than the EPS in 2016. The tax write-off is the difference between the current P/E ratio of 50.6, rather than the forward P/E of 21.8.

I own Lockheed Martin because of their impressive record of dividend growth. The company’s 5-year dividend growth rate is 12.98%, and there are multiple reasons I believe this trend will continue.

Growth from expanded U.S. military spending

On Friday March 23, President Donald Trump signed the 1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill. This bill allocated $144.3 billion for military equipment upgrades and procurement. The Pentagon will gain an additional $61 billion in funding over what it received last year. Highlights of the bill that will positively affect Lockheed Martin top line growth will include $10.2 billion for 90 F-35 fighter jets as well as $1.1 billion set for UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

President Trump had words of praise for the F-35 that will please Lockheed Martin shareholders: "the most sophisticated aircraft in the world….They're hard to find, they're hard to see, therefore they are hard to beat. It's very tough to beat a plane when you can't see."

Increased profits from arming US allies

Five years ago, international purchases accounted for 17 percent of Lockheed Martin sales. That number rose to 30 percent last year.

These numbers are expected to continue growing given the security cooperation agreement signed between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May of 2017. This agreement has the potential to produce $28 billion of new sales for Lockheed Martin. Saudi Arabia intends to purchase a wide range of military equipment - including air and missile defense systems, combat ships, helicopters, surveillance systems and tactical aircraft.

Dividend growth with minimal risk

Most other growth companies must adopt to innovation in order to stay relevant; that is not true for this company. Lockheed Martin currently has a $100 billion backlog of orders that will provide stability to the growing dividend.

The growth in military spending will benefit all defense contractors for the next few years, but the defense industry is cyclical, and at some time in the future there will be discussion about cutting defense budgets. This is the scenario that will make Lockheed Martin happy they decided to invest in this company instead of others within the defense sector.

Lockheed Martin is the biggest defense contractor to the US government. The company employs workers in all 50 states. This is not just a trivia fact that the company can brag about on their website, but a powerful wedge for prominence in the spending pie. Government spending budgets for weapons such as the ones Lockheed creates come through Congress, where support is generated and measured via healthy employment rates for Congressional districts.

Lockheed Martin has excelled at gaining congressional support and creating strategic alliances within the decision makers of the Department of Defense. I recommend reading the book Prophets of War for more information about how actual spending decisions are created, and how most of the deals Lockheed Martin engages in with the Department of Defense result in profits for Lockheed. Even when they fail the company still gets paid.

Photo provided by Space Coast Daily at the announcement of 500 jobs in Orlando with an average wage of $87,064 per employee.

Conclusion

I believe there are many reasons Lockheed Martin stock can benefit dividend growth investors. For investors trying to determine the best time to buy stock in this company, I would remind them to remember one of the greatest quotes by Warren Buffet – “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” Lockheed Martin is a wonderful company which will create stable dividend growth far into the future - so the best time to buy is now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.