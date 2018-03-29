The Marijuana Producer To Purchase Before Earnings

The first of two licenses needed to operate independently in Canada has been completed, and test-production has begun at the facilities.

Pure Sunfarms, of which they are a part owner, may become one of the three largest marijuana producers in Canada.

Regular readers of mine know that I am heavily invested in Village Farms International (OTCQX:VFFIF) the largest hydroponic greenhouse owner publicly available to invest in. Today we will discuss some of the recent developments, some articles regarding the company that have an interesting perspective in valuing the company, talk about some of the rumors regarding the company and end discussing why today is a great time to purchase this future cannabis producer.

Quick Re-Cap

Pure Sunfarms Facility: LinkedIn Article

Village Farms is a world class operator of hydroponic greenhouses. Their operations include the management, design and construction of hydroponic greenhouses for food production (three facilities in Vancouver, four in Texas that are owned and partner facilities in Mexico, Ontario and British Columbia), one power-plant facility that currently provide power-cost hedging and heating supplementation to their greenhouse facilities (near Vancouver facilities). They are also investing in R&D to eventually capture and clean carbon from their power-plant to be introduced into the greenhouse to reduce natural gas costs (currently natural gas is burned to produce the carbon at necessary levels for optimal plant growth).

Village Farms entered into an agreement to develop a joint venture in the marijuana space with Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF). Emerald Health invested the $20 million needed for Village Farms to retrofit an existing greenhouse to marijuana production and Village Farms invested their Delta Greenhouse facility (near Vancouver) unencumbered. The agreement includes options on the remaining space in the greenhouse. The current partnership and greenhouse space will produce over 75,000 kg of marijuana, with option to expand to 300,000 kg’s should the entire options be exercised and all greenhouse’s in the immediate area are converted.

Major Developments

Marijuana Plants Growing At Facility: LinkedIn Article

The largest development at Village Farms stems from the partnership’s successful approval as a licensed grower. That allows Village Farms to begin production testing and quality control processes as they prepare to enter full production in the finished section of the greenhouse facilities.

The second license is a selling license, which is required to make Pure Sunfarms (the joint venture) capable of selling their product independent of Emerald Health Therapeutics. As it stands Emerald Health is using their own facilities to produce seedlings that are being finished in the Pure Sunfarms facilities. Should they fail to receive the selling license for whatever reason they would be required to sell the product back to Emerald Health Therapeutics who would use their own selling license to sell the products. Instead of this multi-step process the joint venture/partnership is seeking their own selling license which they should receive, according to the most recent update, by the end of March or early April. This will allow Pure Sunfarms to operate independently of Emerald Health Therapeutics once production commences and allow them to begin signing supply agreements with retailers.

As it stands Pure Sunfarms is currently planning on receipt of their final license soon and so are exploring securing supply contracts for their planned production on the lead-up to nationwide legalization. The company has been clear that Pure Sunfarms, not Village Farms or Emerald Health, would be securing the distribution contracts, although it would appear that they are leveraging both parent companies to ensure this is complete in time for legalization.

Recent Articles

Village Farms Investor Presentation

Although there have been several research reports published by smaller firms, they essentially all repeat some of the often quoted information available from the Village Farms Presentation. A highly recommended read to ensure you are on top of recent developments.

The first major article I would highlight is this piece from ENSO Research (unaffiliated) that adds an element I had not considered, that the facilities themselves are worth much more than VFF carries them for, as they carry these facilities at cost and not current market value. Book value by their calculations should be about $10.00 per share on their greenhouse facilities alone. They value the component parts getting to a valuation that mirrors my own through both the Joint Venture valuation and the greenhouse assets separately. Worth a look through as a step in your personal due diligence.

As mentioned previously, the value of the assets is one of the reasons that value investors such as myself knew about Village Farms prior to this announcement, though regretfully I did not own it prior to the cannabis joint venture announcement.

The second, and arguably most important, article is a LinkedIn post (used with permission) of Robert Grahovar. He toured the facilities and includes his own opinions along with the photographs of production. The key to remember here is that Village Farms has obtained their growing license and are now testing their facility to ensure production and quality standards are met as they get their selling license (the next and final step). In order to not misrepresent the authors opinions, I would simply direct people to the article in question if you are interested. It confirms that construction is on pace to be completed according to managements announced timeline.

Note that pictures throughout this article are from his article, the Village Farms website and from the Village Farms investor presentation.

Rumors and Small Cap Companies

LinkedIn Article

The company is particularly small and may be more susceptible to rumors as it lacks proper institutional support. Although insiders own a large portion of the company much of their investor base is retail investors with varying opinions on the inherent value. Susceptibility to the rumor mill is a case for and against small capitalization companies. It is bad in the sense that this punishes current holders on occasion for no reason… But it’s great for those who are interested in purchasing at an unjustified discount.

Insider sales are an indicator used commonly by retail investors. Although they are generally for quite banal reasons they can be indicative of a major concern by management. In light of the stock prices move upwards the management team has been quite resilient to sales, likely with this in mind. Unfortunately, a large shareholder was forced to exit a position that weighed on shares.

Insider Sales: Mastronadi Exit

Mastronadi Holdings Inc. a major owner of private greenhouse vegetable producers, took a large position in Village Farms as a complementary business to its own. I imagine there may have been discussion about purchasing the company due to its low share price to the value of assets it holds (this is just speculation). When Village Farms announced they would be re-focusing the company on cannabis production Mastonadi Holdings liquidated their shares, spooking the small cap market as it appeared a major insider had exited. This was, according to both parties, a decision based on Village Farms change in focus, and a conflict of interest that arose upon the switch in focus at Village Farms.

Production Had Not Begun, Facilities Not Finished and/or License Acquisition Unsuccessful

These types of rumors are quite common on small capitalization stocks since they are sensitive to them due to the high proportion of retail investors. Luckily for investors like ourselves, due diligence can go a long way to preventing these from influencing our valuation. In a small cap company, you are often at the whims of the quality of the management team, and Village Farms have done nothing but indicate they are terrific operators and a trustworthy team.

There are also pictures, shown above and referenced in an article link above, that illustrate that all of these rumors are demonstrably false.

Delay of Earnings Call

Although there have not been rumors related to this new development, I am sure people are buzzing about the fact Village Farms decided to delay their earnings call. As it stands the main course of action for an investor is to decide whether to believe management or not. For those familiar with the management team at Village Farms it would not occur to us to not take them at their word, but it’s important to realize that marijuana investors are likely not familiar with Michael DeGiglio and his team.

For all intents and purposes the most likely case is the most obvious one, that the management team has decided it would be best to delay the announcement. Management has stated that the issue arose as the accounting firm that Village Farms uses and the one that Emerald Health uses are trying to reconcile some accounting procedures between their offices ahead of the planned release of Pure Sunfarm’s financials which they hope to include in their respective year-end financials.

As one is used to operating as an experienced greenhouse operator and the other used to medical marijuana production it appears perfectly reasonable that both would use slightly different accounting methods and/or procedures that they need to reconcile. As they work to ensure that everything is done in a fair and consistent way they decided to delay the earnings release from their usual date.

Political News: Media Led Investors to Fear Legalization Delay

For American audiences it was probably perfectly reasonable: There was a media firestorm saying that the Canadian Senate might delay the legalization of marijuana by stopping Bill C-45 which due to internal procedures would have delayed legalization beyond the widely expected July 1st deadline, link here: Full implementation of legal cannabis could be delayed beyond July 1 | CBC News.

Now for Canadian’s this was a relative non-issue. The Canadian Senate is a largely ceremonial appointment for party insiders of the main political parties, their job is to rubber stamp what members of parliament (the actually elected politicians) pass. They are legally allowed to stop or deny a vote, but in practice that rarely happens.

The closest comparison I could think of in American politics is the Democratic Party’s Super Delegates. Canadian Senators are, much like the Super Delegates, party insiders and loyalists appointed to an unelected position of power. Like Super Delegates they are designed to act as a “second check” on democracy in case something outrageous happens, like an unconscionable law was passed they feel compelled to stop, or to prevent a Democratic Socialist from gaining enough momentum to win an election.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party made the first step in changing how the Senate is run (although they, like the Conservatives before them, did not have the stomach to eliminate it altogether) by allowing all Senators to be independent, and requiring that their own Liberal appointees be independent (many still are self-proclaimed Liberals but they no longer are required to vote in solidarity with the party).

The issue is all remaining Conservative appointee’s ignored this prerogative and decided that they would vote as a block to attempt to stop Bill C-45’s passage in the hopes that too many Liberal Senators were away (Senators are generally on Board of Directors, working with charitable organizations or attending events rather than being at work). They failed, of course, but the fact they could potentially do so became newsworthy in Canada as an ever present reminder that the Senate exists and has not yet been eliminated.

As stated this overhang and the weak trading days leading up to the vote (which happened March 22nd, you can read here: Senate Gives Marijuana Legalization Bill The Green Light) is complete and we are now officially on course to have full legalization on July 1st, 2018 (provinces and the federal government are still working some details out, so “effective legalization” will likely be later on). Therefore, this political non-issue has been relegated to the history books, though the pricing issues it caused remain.

Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics Website

In my analysis I spent remarkably little time discussing the partner to Village Farms due to my belief that they are, largely, an insignificant part of the overall process. As I completed my due diligence on this partnership Emerald Health, which focuses largely on medical research and product development, never really appeared to be much more than the financier and initial product provider on the project. I will elaborate why.

The Pure Sunfarms joint venture uses Emerald Health financing and their products (varieties of marijuana) within facilities run and operated by Village Farms managers (in facilities designed by Village Farms). The reason this has been a popular move is that the facilities, staff and management of Village Farms are above board. They are talented, conservative managers that have been succeeding in a business that has long been fighting for survival in a cut-throat, low margin business.

This is a company that developed their own greenhouse designs and purchased power plants to secure low-cost electricity and supplemental heat to lower costs, the management team has proven themselves to be an innovative player in the space. Applying this knowledge and experience to the marijuana market gives the partnership credibility and experience that is not easily matched.

The other big reason Village Farm investors like this view of the company is that Emerald Health Therapeutics management team is not as well known or favored outside of the marijuana community. As those that follow me might have seen there was a piece run by a fellow Seeking Alpha investor (not directly on the website, but through a private newsletter service) that decried a recent move by Emerald Health’s management team. He did not appreciate the move and abandoned the company, playing a part in a temporary move downwards by the company stock. I believed at the time that this move pushed Village Farms lower as well, though as I have discussed I don’t believe that would be justified, so I have doubts that the price move was related.

The other issue here is that Village Farms greenhouse operations are fair game for other marijuana companies, particularly if Village Farms can illustrate superior technology or field leading low-cost production in the Canadian market with their method. Village Farms is attempting to position themselves as leaders through production design, while Emerald Health is attempting to do the same through product innovation. The combination might become a major player in the future, but the low cost production side led by Village Farms is the lower risk potential winner in this authors opinion.

Further to that line of thinking, Village Farms long-running reputation in the industry help add an element of surety to the overall process. Many Village Farms investors, or at the very least myself and the gentleman referenced earlier, believe strongly in the management team of Village Farms. In my personal case it is this trust that justifies the purchase, despite how little I know of the Emerald Health management team or staff. Pure Sunfarms is being built and designed to operate in the space and develop their own varieties as a major producer in the space, largely controlling the West Coast market for marijuana as one of the largest suppliers in Canada. This partnership should stand on its own and Village Farms involvement bodes well for their future success.

Final Concern: Pricing

Marijuana companies, industry insiders, investors and analysts are all coming to the startling conclusion that I have been advocating for since I started looking at the industry: Marijuana prices will drop drastically post-legalization.

Although many companies are fighting to justify their valuations with expansion plans internationally, the development of different strains of marijuana and the patenting of marijuana extracts for medical purposes the fundamental product is still a plant. As such, everyone is concerned that the price of marijuana upon legalization will decrease, likely substantially.

Even in these articles I still see analysts pretending marijuana prices will stay above $7.00 per gram into the 2020’s. I believe the investing public is waking up to the idea that this is effectively impossible as most of the marijuana companies are literally building capacity that will only make sense if the American government legalizes marijuana at some point. Now I believe they are right to believe that will happen at some point (when Trump, or more accurately Sessions, is gone) but for now the production will be high and cannot be legally sold across the border.

Excessive supply and limited demand means… Low prices, at least according to my somewhat limited economics background. As readers of mine are aware, low prices is not just something Village Farms investors should not be afraid of, there is a good chance that’s exactly what’s needed to illustrate the strength and superiority of their business model.

In fact, at these prices even a pessimistic outlook of $2/gram means this company is trading at a substantial discount to fair value, as covered previously. The company is worth between $12 and 13.52 CDN today with forward prices of $2 per gram and discounted backwards. Upside is limited only by your model and the future expected price (much higher the higher your estimate for pricing goes).

At the last checked price of $5.14 per share (Canadian) the upside is at least 130% using some of the most pessimistic assumptions I have seen among marijuana writers.

This all is beside the larger point that it has been confirmed that the joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, is going to become a fully vertically integrated marijuana producer, in a similar vein as the other major marijuana producers. Emerald Health is interested in pursuing medical applications and product innovation in the medical field of marijuana. My understanding is that they are interested in allowing this partnership to flourish as a legal-marijuana producer, marketer, developer and grower.

Catalysts

Village Farms Investor Presentation, March

Although mentioned in other articles there are some additional catalysts that should act to push the share price higher over the next few weeks.

Earnings Release

The earnings announcement should provide some clarity on where the production facilities are, and according to the information I have seen we should expect to hear that facilities are ahead of schedule. More clarity is exactly what is needed to help bolster shares and bring in retail investors to the fold.

The big news we are expecting would be the completion of the conversion of the facilities, which appears to be the case from the photographs of the facilities but should be announced and updated in the April Investor Presentation along with the earnings announcement.

Increased Institutional Support

Although there are some very large holders of company stock, mainly insiders, there has been an active push from Village Farms CEO to increase interest from institutional investors in the story. At these attractive prices we should see some increased buying support as a result of these meetings.

Second License Granted

Although investor response to the most important license, the growers license, was muted I believe that was mainly due to a lack of information about the importance of that development. As the new release confirms that it has been issued and investors get a new opportunity to evaluate shares when the selling license is received we should see an increased share price. This will reduce the companies reliance on Emerald Health and allow Pure Sunfarms to initiate supply agreements.

Supply Agreement Announcements

The main focus for investors in the marijuana space has been a focus on supply agreements as they want to see firm commitments from companies to purchase the increased supply. Although Emerald Health can negotiate these agreements it cannot sign Pure Sunfarms until the selling license is granted. Once that is complete I would expect more announcements for supply agreements from Pure Sunfarms to its re-sellers that should bolster the price.

First Sales Announcements

I believe that many Village Farms retail shareholders do not realize that Village Farms has entered production testing, which is a massive step in the right direction for the company despite the recent price action. Once these plants reach maturity and the joint venture can announce the first sales to Emerald Health (these will be ready before legalization and need to be sold to medical clients) should prove a positive for the company.

Additional to Exchange Traded Funds and Mutual Funds

Although this process is fully underway for professionally managed funds, quite a number have added or are adding Village Farms to their holdings, there are a number who have not. This is likely due to the lack of a seller’s license and/or the fact sales have not started yet. They have officially changed their designation to a marijuana producer which should help and when they begin sales there will be no reason not to be included in major indices. Cap-weighted ETF’s will likely be a small portion to begin, but as the company grows into its production and is more properly valued it will be an increasing factor.

Changing View of Business Model

As it stands Emerald Health is being valued quite richly (as all marijuana companies are) because investors believe that different varieties of the product is where additional value will be created (not strictly from growing it). Village Farms, due to its name and current model, appears to be “just a grower” which may be a less profitable operation in the minds of investors.

My understanding is that both sides in the Pure Sunfarms partnership are interested in Pure Sunfarms becoming a seller, marketer, developer and grower (ie. A fully integrated marijuana firm, like most in the space) going forward. Once this understanding enters the marketplace there should be no further reason for the reduced valuation in comparison to other firms.

Short Squeeze

Although it is hard to know for sure, what I have seen is an increasing short position in Village Farms ahead of earnings. We will know for certain at the end of this month, but if that proves to be the case and earnings confirm the information we already know to be true (plants are in the facility and production testing is currently underway) should pressure shares. If Village Farms is able to confirm any additional good news, such as receiving the sellers license, we should see a tremendous move upwards as the small size of the company (and small float) begin to act in the reverse to the current trend.

New Partner

Village Farms owns 6 other major greenhouse facilities that are not under contract or under options to the Pure Sunfarms joint venture. Should Village Farms illustrate that their facilities, management experience and greenhouse methods allow for superior production methods, lower costs or higher quality there is nothing stopping them from signing on new partners.

Risks

Village Farms Investor Presentation, March

Risks have also been discussed, but I will elaborate on some old and new ones for first time readers about this investment idea.

Small Capitalization

Although this joint venture is a major part of both Emerald Health and Village Farms, Village Farms 50% stake in the company is being severely undervalued right now. As it stands Village Farms is a small cap company will about $220 million in value from the market. Due to high insider ownership and lack of official institutional support they are a very small company that trades at some pretty wild spreads.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Reliance

At the moment Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms are reliant on Emerald Health for supply and sales (initial supply of plants, sales to medical patients). Although the sellers license will diminish this reliance, and there is talk of Pure Sunfarms developing its own varieties and products outside of Emerald Health, they are currently very closely tied together. There is no restriction from Village Farms partnering with other marijuana producers for its other greenhouse facilities but there appears to be intent from both sides to keep the agreement exclusive.

Lack of Information and Weak Pricing

Rumors have an outsized impact on smaller companies and those that are held by retail investors. Village Farms unfortunately gets hit from both sides. There is nothing to stop the company valuation from continuing a slide, even if investors like myself are confident in its prospects.

Since the company is internally funded there is no real risk factor here, aside from the fact that investors may need to wait until the market appreciates the company more before seeing the valuation increase to more appropriate levels.

Retail Investors Looking at Red

I have been hard on retail investors despite being one. The “dumb money” is well known for reacting to stock slides like this and getting anxious to act. The heavy “red” that most of the new money entering the firm is now seeing may cause increased selling into this weakness, regardless of whether its justified or not. New entrants need to be aware that this pressure might stay with the shares until new highs are reached.

Efficient Market Hypothesis

For me to mention the efficient market hypothesis for a company like this one who is particularly small capitalization, not particularly well covered and trades with a small float may seem odd, but the fact of the matter is that some companies trade downwards for good reason. There may be a structural issue, or major news that has not been announced yet that might cause shares to tumble further that I have not run across.

Due to everything I mentioned I do not believe this to be the case, but there is always that risk and new entrants to the company should carefully complete their own due diligence in case they can spot something that I missed.

Conclusion

Village Farms Investor Presentation, March

What we have here is an opportunity to get into a company whose share price has been unjustifiably punished with several non-issues pushing the shares lower. The fact is that most of this pressure yielding this lower price is for demonstrably false or now defunct reasons (rumors, laws, licenses). The only major unknowns going into earnings is how far into production they are and when they expect their final license to be issued.

Now sometimes the market is signaling fears for all the right reasons, and there is always a chance that the earnings report will bring to light something unexpected. For that reason, among many, investors should always complete their own due diligence before purchasing any company. My analysis delves into risks and catalysts beyond those discussed here for interested readers. I believe, based on my analysis and due diligence, that today’s prices are an absolute bargain for risk-tolerant investors. I am excitedly increasing my position in this weakness.

Thanks for reading and happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFFIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long on the TSE: VFF.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.