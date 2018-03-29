Level One Bancorp Files For $25 Million IPO

LEVL has grown impressively but faces the challenge of rising interest costs.

The bank provides commercial and residential lending and related services to areas of Michigan.

Level One Bancorp intends to raise $25 million in a U.S. IPO.

Level One Bancorp (Pending:LEVL) intends to raise $25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a commercial bank serving the core market area of Oakland County in Southeastern Michigan.

LEVL has some enviable financial metrics but isn’t immune to increased interest costs and nonperforming loans.

When we learn further details about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Farmington Hills, MI-based Level One was founded in 2007 to provide a range of lending and related financial services to businesses and individuals in Oakland County area.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Patrick Fehring, who previously ‘spent 27 years with Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) or its affiliates, most recently as President of Fifth Third Bank, Eastern Michigan.’

Investors in the firm include Wellington Management (9.4% pre-IPO) and Banc Funds (7.6%). In addition, CEO Fehring owns 3.7%, Director James Bellinson owns 11.0% and Director Thomas Fabbri owns 10.9% pre-IPO.

LEVL has created a growing loan book and branch network of 14 offices in Oakland County and surrounding areas.

Below is a brief overview video of Level One Bank:

(Source: Level One Bank)

The bank has completed four opportunistic acquisitions since its founding, ‘including two FDIC-assisted transactions and two whole-bank acquisitions.’

Notably, the bank was founded just prior to the 2008 financial crisis and appears to have come through that period undamaged by bad loans, yet able to acquire assets and operations cheaply.

LEVL has acquired customers through its acquisitions but is primarily focused on generating organic growth of deposits and loans.

The chart below shows the firm’s loan growth, including its acquired loans vs. originated loans:

(Source: LEVL S-1)

Although the figures have fluctuated from year to year, 2017 showed that Acquired Loans represented approximately 11% of total loans vs. 2016’s 16%.

According to management’s breakdown of its loan portfolio, the firm is primarily focused on commercial real estate and industrial lending:

Only 14% of LEVL’s loan book is exposed to residential real estate.

Management says its base of operations, Oakland County, Mich., is home to more than one million persons and has the twelfth-highest median income in the US for counties with more than one million residents.

According to a Deloitte 2018 banking forecast, the overall backdrop for lending in the U.S. presents a mixed picture, as the graphic below shows:

The report forecasts continued GDP growth at the 2% level but continued rising interest rates which may put a damper on lending demand by businesses.

2% GDP growth is no fantastic result, and if 10-year Treasury notes rise to 6% in the next four years, loan growth may be hard to come by.

So, the macro growth trajectory is a potential cause for concern for banks like Level One.

The bank faces significant competition across all four of its loan portfolio categories as well as for customer deposits.

National banks, as well as other large and medium regionals, combine with credit unions and national mortgage underwriters to provide a wide range of loan products to the bank’s typical high-earning, sophisticated customer base.

In addition, the low unemployment rate makes competing for loan officers and other key revenue-driving employees a challenge for smaller banks like Level One.

Management also has plans to expand its coverage area into neighboring regions, especially in selected locations in the Grand Rapids and Detroit metropolitan areas.

LEVL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing interest and fee income, but impacted in 2017 by higher interest expense

Uneven net interest margin

Low and stable net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company’s key results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: LEVL S-1)

Net Interest Income ($)

2017: $47.5 million, 1.1% increase vs. prior

2016: $47.0 million, 25.3% increase vs. prior

2015: $37.5 million

Net Interest Margin

2017: 4.18%

2016: 4.73%

2015: 4.60%

Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

2017: 0.08%

2016: 0.08%

2015: (0.14) %

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $63.6 million in cash and $72.9 million in borrowing, subordinated notes and other liabilities.

LEVL intends to raise $25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including to increase capital levels to support further organic growth, including the planned opening of two new banking centers in 2019 and 2020, and, potentially, to fund future acquisitions. We do not have any current plans, arrangements, or understandings to make any acquisitions at this time. We estimate that the cost to open each new banking center will be approximately $750 thousand. We do not have any current specific plan for such remaining net proceeds, and do not have any current plans, arrangements or understandings to make any acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Raymond James, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Piper Jaffray.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

