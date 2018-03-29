Sequential Brands: Major Business Risk, But Not As Much Risk To Investors At The Current Valuation

Growth is slowing down significantly as the focus shifts from acquisitions to deleveraging. But organic growth still looks promising and the risk profile should improve.

Sequential Brands (SQBG) is an apparel licensing and brand management company that owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's Jeans, GAIAM, and Heeley. The company operates an asset-light business model, profiting off royalties from licensing agreements with partners who manufacture and distribute SQBG-licensed products.

Despite quadrupling revenues on the back of several major acquisitions and posting strong organic growth on top of it, SQBG lost most of its value over the last three years due to concerns about what the secular decline in brick and mortar meant for business prospects. Direct competitors Iconix Brand Group (ICON) and Xcel Brands (XELB) similarly had most of their market caps wiped out, and there appear to be serious questions about the long-term outlook for each of these companies.

One counter-argument to the bear thesis is that, by virtue of being a brand manager, SQBG's operations aren't really affected by what's going on in brick and mortar. SQBG doesn't own physical stores (goodwill and intangible brand assets account for ~90% of book value), and so the thinking is that the business will continue to grow unencumbered as retail shifts online.

But this analysis is a bit too simplistic. SQBG may not have direct exposure to brick and mortar, but as it stands the majority of products carrying SQBG's brand names are ultimately sold through brick and mortar channels, regardless of whether SQBG licenses its labels through wholesale or direct-to-retail agreements. A decrease in demand from brick and mortar works its way back to SQBG through wholesalers, and while it's true that some of SQBG's brands are doing well, to say the company faces little risk in this area is incorrect. Iconix's brand impairments over the last three years total $1.35B, and in the latest quarter SQBG recorded $36M in trademark impairments due to lower sales forecasts for various brands.

This doesn't necessarily mean the stock is broken though. Almost anything can prove to be a solid investment at the right price, and at the current valuation SQBG is starting to look interesting.

Valuation

Sequential Brands trades at a P/S of 0.9 and a P/CF of 5.1, compared to an average of 1.4 and 24.7 respectively for ICON and XELB. SQBG is just as if not more profitable than both these companies, with free cash flow averaging 20% of sales over the past two years, compared to 22% for ICON and 14% for XELB.

The company is also growing faster. Since 2015 SQBG increased revenues at a 65% CAGR versus 16% and -20% for XELB and ICON. Acquisitions are responsible for most of this growth, but SQBG is also posting much stronger comps: same-brand-sales increased 10%, 5%, and 4% in 2015, 2016, and 2017, while organic growth has declined at Iconix and Xcel. Looking ahead, the company expects to grow revenues at a mid-to-high single digit rate, while XELB's and ICON's sales are expected to fall 4.4% and 10% respectively in FY18.

What is it that SQBG is doing differently than competitors, and will these trends continue? We suspect the difference comes down to the brands, which is counterintuitive because the portfolios of each of these companies primarily consist of apparel labels and a lot of the product categories are the same. But SQBG appears to have a more refined selection criteria when it comes to choosing brands for investment.

SQBG acquires brands with broad applicability to a wide range of product categories. The Martha Stewart brand, for instance, has food, home renovation, apparel, skin care, garden, and pet food categories, and several more categories are planned for 2018. The brands of competitors are more narrowly focused within apparel, so the market potential for SQBG's brands tends to be higher, on average.

More importantly, SQBG's brands are sold through a wider range of distribution channels. The majority of sales still occur through traditional department store and mass retail channels, but many of the brands have a strong and growing e-commerce presence, such as Martha Stewart, Joe's, and GAIAM. E-commerce sales with these three core brands are up 24% since SQBG acquired them. The Martha brand includes pure play e-commerce partnerships such as the meal kit business with Marley Spoon and Martha Wines, and GAIAM's sales through Amazon have increased 69%. The brands of competitors are sold almost exclusively through brick and mortar channels.

We believe this explains SQBG's superior organic growth, and unless the company fundamentally changes it strategy investors can be optimistic about the outlook for organic growth.

Organic Growth Initiatives

SQBG is toning down the acquisitions to focus on deleveraging after spending some $675B over the last 5 years, so sales won't continue to grow at the rate they've been growing (at least for the time being). But the company should continue to churn out positive comps thanks to several organic growth initiatives centered around international expansion and e-commerce.

International is a major growth opportunity for SQBG, currently accounting for just 10% of revenues. The company has plans in place to build its presence in markets where certain brands are already resonating with consumers, such as China, Mexico, and Latin America. Consumer spending should grow faster in these regions than in SQBG's core developed markets due to their comparatively higher rates of disposable income and e-commerce growth, and this could help offset the deceleration in growth in mature markets.

The other key focus area is e-commerce. The strategy here involves building out the company's own brand website, growing its presence on retail partner sites such as Macy's.com (NYSE:M) and Walmart.com (NYSE:WMT), and expanding on third-party sites such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). If recent trends are a sign of what's to come, SQBG has a lot of potential here. SQBG plans to launch a new Martha Stewart branded shop on Amazon in May, and we expect more of the brands to eventually make their way over to Amazon.

Balance Sheet Risk

Aside from the decline in brick and mortar, the combination of high financial leverage and higher interest rates is the biggest risk investors face. The company has more than $600M in long-term debt on the books (55% of assets) and much of it carries a variable interest rate. But financial leverage will decrease due to fewer acquisitions being made, and the company plans to use more of the cash from operations to pay down debt. SQBG is on track to complete a refinancing in early 2018, which would lower the company's weighted average cost of debt and improve cash flow (interest expense has averaged 35% of revenues over the past two years). As the e-commerce business grows and debt ratios fall, SQBG's overall risk profile should improve.

Conclusion

The risks facing Sequential Brands are very real, but the current valuation reflects the risks and SQBG trades at a discount to competitors that doesn't seem justified. SQBG will not keep growing at the breakneck pace of the last few years, but analysts still expect the company to grow faster than peers and there are reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for organic growth. SQBG is gradually expanding its presence online, and the focus on paying down debt/refinancing should boost the margin profile and free up some cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.