Stock Market Hanging On By A Thread

With continued weakness in the “FAANG” stocks, the major averages are struggling to stay above that most intensively watched of all trend lines, the 200-day moving average. The benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) is barely hanging on above its 200-day MA and, if recent technical indications are any guide, may soon find itself below this trend line. In today’s commentary we’ll look at the continuing erosion of the market’s internal profile and see where most of the market’s vulnerability lies.

After a volatile session on Wednesday in which the SPX fluctuated above and below its flat line several times, the index finally settled 0.30 percent lower for the day. Influential FAANG stocks including Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) were down sharply in the session which exerted a negative impact on the market with the NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) dropping over 1 percent for Wednesday. AMZN fell to a six-week low while NFLX fell to a four-week low. Meanwhile many of the other FAANGs remained firmly in control of the sellers, with Apple (AAPL) nearly 10 percent below its high for the year, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) probing a five-month low, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) at a nine-month low.

Source: BigCharts

The recent slump in the market-leading FAANGs proves that the recent selling pressure in the stock market is more broadly based than many analysts initially thought. My concern over the internal weakness, which first manifested in late January, has been primarily centered on the abnormally large amount of income-related funds which have consistently shown up on the NYSE new 52-week lows list for most of the last two months. While some observers maintained that the many bond funds which have populated the new NYSE lows in recent weeks were irrelevant since they aren’t bona fide stocks, my position has been that an elevated number of new 52-week lows is always a concern for the stock market regardless of the types of securities which are making the new lows. In other words, even a sustained liquidation of muni-bond funds, for example, will always eventually create spillover weakness for the broad stock market. This time has proven to be no exception.

Not only are we seeing continued liquidation in bond funds, but now stocks in various industry groups are starting to make new 52-week lows. This is a growing concern for the stock market’s near-term outlook and is a reason for investors to remain on the defensive right now. With the internal momentum of the NYSE broad market continuing to weaken, the odds are fairly high that the 200-day moving average in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) shown above may soon be broken.

Shown below is the graph which I’ve updated in every one of my recent equity market commentaries. It’s the daily cumulative 52-week new highs-new lows index for the NYSE. I consider this indicator to be the best one for measuring not only the incremental demand for equities, but also the broad market’s current internal path of least resistance. As this graph suggests, that path is pointed downward which means sellers will technically have an easier time pushing stocks lower if they choose to assert their will. It also means that the stock market is quite vulnerable to any unexpectedly bad news which may cross the newswires in the coming days.

Source: WSJ

Another indication that the stock market in general remains vulnerable in the immediate-term (1-4 week) is the semiconductor stock group. I’ve long considered the semis to be a reliable bellwether for not only the tech sector in general, but for the NYSE broad market. Shown here is the daily graph of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), a useful proxy for the semiconductors as a group. SMH was down hard on Wednesday, shedding over 2 percent and continuing its recently established downward slope after failing to penetrate above its 15-day moving average. Until SMH reverses its decline, investors should expect that the bears will continue their assault on the market as we head into April.

Source: BigCharts

Another sign that the bears remain control of the immediate-term outlook is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) shown here. VIX remains above its upward-curling 15-day moving average, which is a rather ominous sign that another volatility spike could be imminent. The broad market would see some much-needed relief if VIX falls back under its 15-day MA, but a rally in the VIX which penetrates above the 25.00 level would be bad news indeed for the stock market bulls.

Source: BigCharts

As I’ve emphasized in previous commentaries, until the stock market shows definite improvement in its internal momentum structure I recommend that traders remain on the defensive and refrain from making new commitments for now. That improvement will be most easily seen in a diminution in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges. Specifically, we should see fewer than 40 new lows over a period of several consecutive days to let us know that the broad market correction which began two months ago has finally ended. On a strategic note, I’m currently in a cash position as I await the next confirmed immediate-term bottom and re-entry signal from my indicators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.