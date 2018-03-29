T-Bond Prices Rally, But For How Long?

Both stock and bond investors have been given a much-needed reprieve from rising Treasury rates in the last several weeks. The narrative of returning inflation has been temporarily put on the backburner as both the U.S. dollar and Treasury bond prices have temporarily halted their downward trends and have spent most of the last two months going sideways. In this my latest installment I’ll make the case that the Treasury bond relief rally I predicted earlier this month may continue into April, but unless it’s soon confirmed by commensurate strength in corporate bonds it will likely fail.

As mentioned in my previous bond market commentary earlier this month, the odds were high for a rally in T-bond prices in March and perhaps April. Investors shouldn’t be lulled into a sense of complacency, however, as we likely haven’t seen the last of the bond bear market. Although T-bond prices are experiencing a relief rally, higher yields and lower bond prices are still likely to be seen in the months ahead.

A strong upward thrust in the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) in the first two months of 2018 was a major catalyst for the stock market plunge in February. The correction in the equity market is still under way as evidenced by the inability of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to recover its all-time high from earlier this year. Since reaching a peak in February, however, TNX has fluctuated in a slightly downward-tilted trading range and is under its key 15-day moving average (which I use to measure the strength of the immediate-term trend). This confirms that the 1-4 week trend for Treasury bond prices is up and that bond market bears are now in a position of weakness right now. As I’ll attempt to prove, though, the technical rally in Treasury bond prices now under way is likely only a temporary phenomenon which could soon terminate if it’s not quickly confirmed by a corresponding rally in the corporate bond market.

The longer-term upward trend in the Treasury yield index, however, remains firmly intact which means the bear market in bond prices (and bull market in yields) which began in 2016 isn’t over yet. Accordingly, any declines from here in the TNX shown above should be viewed as a counter-trend reaction against the prevailing long-term upward trend for yields.

Let’s take a look at two of my favorite bond market timing indicators which we’ve tracked in the last few bond market commentaries. The first indicator we’ll examine is the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI). Historically, IEI has been a useful leading indicator for longer-dated Treasuries. Important junctures for 10-year and 20-year bond prices have usually been preceded by reversals in the IEI price. As long as IEI is in a declining trend, bond investors are safe to assume that conditions are unfavorable for buying Treasury bonds and that yields will likely go higher in the foreseeable future.

For most of the past year, IEI confirmed that bearish conditions prevailed for long-dated Treasuries. In just the last few days, however, IEI has established a short-term bottom and has confirmed it by closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average. This reflects a rally in 3-7 year Treasuries which should lift some of the additional selling pressure for the more widely followed iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) shown below. IEI is telling us that a short-covering rally for Treasuries is under way; however, in order for this rally to have staying power it needs to be confirmed by at least two additional bond market indicators which we’ll now discuss.

Another important indicator for evaluating the trend in TNX is the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), below. Along with IEI, the short-term corporate bond ETF has been extremely valuable for confirming upward and downward trends in Treasury bond prices. When short-term corporate bond prices are slumping as reflected in the VCSH trend, it’s normally not a good idea to purchase Treasuries of any maturity. By following the trend of VCSH’s price line in relation to its 15-day moving average in recent months we were warned by this indicator to avoid the temptation to purchase T-bonds.

In just the last couple of trading sessions, however, VCSH is finally showing signs of life after being in a sustained downtrend since last September. As I’ve stated in previous commentaries, a two-day higher close above the 15-day moving average in this ETF is required to reverse the immediate term downward trend in short-term corporate bond prices. A reversal of this trend would also bode well for a rally in long-dated Treasury bond prices, including TLT, as well as a corresponding decline in Treasury yields. As can be seen in the following graph, VCSH did manage to (barely) close two days higher above its 15-day MA as of Mar. 28. However, in order for this breakout signal to remain valid, the VCSH price should close above the 78.32 level (the Mar. 27 breakout closing price) on Thursday. If VCSH closes under this key level then the latest attempt at confirming an immediate-term bottom would be considered a failure.

In order for longer-dated Treasury prices to continue rallying in the coming weeks we should also ideally see strength in the Dow Jones Corporate Bond Index. Since Dow bonds have historically served as a proxy for demand for sovereign debt among institutional investors, I would argue that it’s necessary for the Dow bond index to reverse its decline before we can see anything beyond a temporary bounce in TLT. The decline in the Dow bond index has been under way since January, as can be seen in the following graph. Accordingly, bond investors should watch for a rally in the Dow corporate bond index in the coming weeks to let them know that conditions are ripe for lasting relief in the Treasury bond market.

While the immediate-term technical rally which began for TLT three weeks ago may continue for a while, the longer-term downward trend in Treasury prices which was established in 2016 should remain intact. To reiterate my previous assertion, unless the above mentioned indicators reverse their intermediate-term declines any rally of Treasury bond prices from here is likely to be temporary and the bear market in bonds should continue. With the economy expected to continue improving this year, investors will likely be inclined to seek attractive returns in areas other than sovereign debt due to the prevailing climate of rising confidence and economic expansion.

