How The Mighty Fall: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

I have no desire to visit Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai, or the world’s second tallest building, Shanghai Tower. Nor was I pleased by the optics of plans to construct Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower (the world’s third highest structure) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, soon after the World Trade Center was brought down by mostly Saudi terrorists. None of this is because of a fear of heights – it is rather a strong aversion, or perhaps self-preservation instinct I have, with regard to what seems a shallow sort of arrogance on display every few years when somebody newly announces a planned new largest building in the world – now Jeddah Towers (Saudi Arabia), set to open in 2020. Especially in the Middle East, where symbolism is of supreme importance, you can bet there’s already a plan in Tehran to take down these buildings in the event of war, as Americans painfully learned in 2001.

This not fully rational premise – (in self-defense, it is not irrational either – as reason neither argues for nor against what I am saying) – also makes me wary of the biggest in any category, including the stock market. When the mighty fall, they fall from high places. And so it has been with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and, now other FAANG stocks – especially Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – which have led a slide in S&P 500 stocks that have subtracted over $2.3 trillion in market cap in one month. For those who cannot grasp such large numbers, that’s over 12% of the U.S. economy and exceeds the assumed benefit of the infrastructure spending planned to boost the U.S. economy. In other words, it won’t take much more of this to reverse the business confidence that has prevailed of late.

It remains to be seen whether the market’s fall represents a fundamental change in trend, but if it does, then to me, the reason relates to my non-rational aversion to monuments of hubris. The intrusive incursion of Facebook and other social media into users’ privacy was always insidious; its CEO’s hiding from Congress arrogance of Burj Khalifa proportions. There is no higher requirement of free markets than transparency, and no more important quality of a leader than buck-stops-here responsibility. When these attributes atrophy, markets understandably wobble. And while the Washington circus is ever amusing, what happens in Menlo Park moves markets more.

Please note: The Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest will resume publication the week of April 9.

