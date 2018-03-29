The U.S. Market Is Overvalued: Consider Switzerland Instead

While the Swiss market ETF has underperformed the American one over the past decade, it should be able to deliver better returns going forward.

This ratio is substantially above its historic average for the US market, indicating that the market is overvalued at its current level and will likely deliver negative returns going forward.

One of the more underappreciated, albeit important, metrics used to evaluate an economy's overall valuation is known as the market cap-to-GDP ratio. This ratio is essentially exactly what it sounds like: the ratio is the market cap of all the companies trading in a country's stock market divided by national GDP. The ratio is used to give investors an idea of whether a country's stocks are overpriced or underpriced in aggregate and can also be used to predict future returns. In fact, investing legend Warren Buffett has stated that the comparison of total market cap (TMC) to GNP is "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." This is thus a good metric for investors to consider when evaluating whether a given country's stock market is deserving of their investing dollars.

The United States

Possibly the first investment market that comes to mind for anyone reading this is the United States market. Suggesting that the US market is overvalued is unlikely to be a surprise most investors. As of the time of writing, the total market cap of all the companies in the Wilshire 5000, which consists of all the stocks that are actively traded in the United States, was $27.4766 trillion. This is 139.2% of the last reported US GDP of $19.7 trillion. Based on the historical ratio of total market cap-to-GDP, the Wilshire 5000 can be expected to deliver an annualized return of -1.7% per year going forward, including the effect of dividends.

As a general rule, a stock market is overvalued when the total market cap-to-GDP ratio is above its historical average. Please not that this does not mean that every stock in the market is overvalued. It does however mean that investors using indexing strategies such as buying the entire stock market are likely overpaying for the assets. While the United States has usually had the highest priced market in the world, it has quite frequently had a ratio that is lower than 100% of GDP. That is shown here:

Source: GuruFocus

As shown here, not only has the total market cap-to-GDP ratio in the United States frequently been below 100% but that has in fact been the normal condition for nearly all of the past fifty years. In fact, the only two notable exceptions were the tech bubble of the late 1990s and today's market. This is what provides us with confidence in the prediction that we made earlier that the stock market would have a negative annualized return going forward as the ratio reverts to a value closer to its mean.

Other Nations

While the American stock market may be overpriced, that is not the case with all markets around the world. This chart shows the total market cap-to-GDP ratios for the eighteen largest economies in the world along with their historical maximum and minimum valuations:

Source: GuruFocus

Here, we see data similar to what we saw on the last chart for the United States. As we can see, at its current valuation, the United States' stock market is valued at a level that is very close to its historic high of 145% of GDP, which was reached at the peak of the tech bubble in 2000. The Russian stock market (ERUS), which was one of the cheapest in the world only a few years ago, is now by far the most expensive. To be honest, I do not actually believe this figure as a total market cap-to-GDP ratio of 1,609% would make the total market cap of Russian companies $41.88 trillion, which is higher than the rest of the world combined! Unfortunately, data from the Federal Reserve only goes to 2015 for Russia, which has the ratio listed as approximately 25%. Fortunately, for our purposes, the rest of the markets listed are fairly transparent, so the figures are likely trustworthy.

We do see a few potentially appealing opportunities here. For example, let us take a look at Germany (EWG) and Switzerland (EWL), which are both significantly below their historical maximum valuations. As anyone reading this is undoubtedly well aware, both Germany and Switzerland are modern and highly developed wealthy nations. In addition, both countries have well functioning republican forms of government with strong regulations in place to protect the integrity of their markets. Therefore, investors should have no qualms about investing in the markets of either country like they might about a market with lower transparency like Indonesia or Russia. This is a good thing because, judging by these valuations, both countries' markets may offer a better value than that of the United States.

Switzerland

For the remainder of this article, we will focus in on the Swiss market due to the fact that its current valuation appears to be much closer to its historic median than the German market is at its present valuation. We will discuss the German market in a future article.

There are a few ways for American investors to put money to work in the Alpine nation, although undoubtedly the easiest way is to purchase shares in a Swiss-oriented mutual fund or ETF. As we are basing our investment thesis on the current valuation of the entire Swiss market relative to its historic average, we will want to focus our discussion on something that mirrors the Swiss market index such as the iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF.

The iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF seeks to track the overall performance of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index. This index is ostensibly designed to track the performance of the large-cap and mid-cap segments of the Swiss market. The reason for the unusual name is due to an SEC requirement regarding registered investment companies (RICs) such as ETFs and mutual funds. In order to conduct business as an RIC, no more than 25% of the company's assets can be invested in a single issuer at the end of each quarter of its tax year and the sum of the weights of all issuers representing more than 5% of the fund should not exceed 50% of the fund's total assets. Due to the enormous market caps of a handful of Switzerland's largest companies, these rules would be violated if the index was purely market cap weighted as is the case with the S&P 500 index. Therefore, MSCI was forced to modify the index by adjusting the weightings of the individual companies in the index to allow an indexed fund to follow these rules. While this might have some impact on a fund's ability to perfectly match the performance of the Swiss market, the diversification benefits should make up for it.

Portfolio Composition

As you might expect, the easiest way for an indexed ETF to match the performance of its designated index is to simply own all the assets in the index in the designated percentages of the index as a whole. This is exactly the strategy that BlackRock has used to build its iShares Switzerland ETF. Therefore, here are the top ten holdings in the ETF's portfolio (a complete list can be downloaded here):

Source: iShares

As shown here, by far, the largest holdings in the portfolio are food and beverage giant Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF), pharmaceutical titan Novartis (NVS), and healthcare firm Roche Holdings AG (OTCQX:RHHBF). These three firms together account for a tremendous 44.64% of the portfolio, which is naturally an outsized percentage for an indexed ETF representing an entire nation's economy. Unfortunately, those three companies do dwarf any other company found in the small mountainous country. Thus, one conclusion that we can draw from this is that the fund does not in itself represent a truly diversified investment portfolio.

This is even more true if we look at the top ten holdings of the fund. The ten stocks listed above comprise approximately 70.91% of the ETF's portfolio. Here is how that breaks down by sector:

Industry Sector Portfolio Weighting Healthcare 25.52% Consumer Staples 19.12% Financials 15.61% Consumer Discretionary 4.33% Industrials 3.95% Materials 2.38%

Admittedly, here do see a little more balance in the portfolio weightings. However, investors should also note the absence of some of the major sectors in the United States such as technology and energy. There is also relatively minimal exposure to consumer discretionary companies. Thus, it is important that investors in the fund account for this when constructing their entire investment portfolios.

Dividends And Returns

Unfortunately, the Swiss market is much like the US market in that dividend yields are relatively low. As of the time of writing, shares of EWL have a dividend yield of 2.08%. While this is higher than the 1.79% yield on the Wilshire 5000, it is still nothing to write home about and is much lower than what most people that are relying on their investment incomes need to finance their lifestyles.

The ETF delivered very impressive performance over the past year but, unfortunately, its long-term returns have been rather disappointing when compared to other markets such as the one in the United States. These are detailed in the table below:

Source: iShares

And, here is how the ETF's performance compares to the equivalent ETF for the United States market (IWM) for the same time period:

Source: Fidelity Investments

As we can see here, EWL has underperformed the Russell 2000 index over much of the past decade. This may be one reason why the US market currently appears to be overvalued relative to the Swiss market. A second reason may be that Switzerland's GDP has not grown as quickly as that of the United States in recent years. This is still the case, with the United States currently experiencing 3.2% GDP growth compared to Switzerland 2.44%. This is not enough to change the fact that the US stock market appears likely to deliver negative returns going forward while the market in Switzerland appears likely to deliver positive returns going forward due to its much lower valuation relative to the historic average.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the United States' stock market appears to be significantly overvalued based on historic averages, and it will likely deliver a negative annualized return going forward as it returns to its historic mean. Meanwhile, several countries around the world do not appear to have this problem, one of which is the Alpine nation of Switzerland. While the Swiss market has underperformed against the US market in recent years, it does appear poised to outperform it going forward due to its much lower valuation compared to its historic range. Investors thus may want to consider adding some exposure to the Alpine nation to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.