Who Wants To Be The Next Berkshire Hathaway?

I knew that my thesis would sound a little bit provocative, as I stated that, by now, Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) is a better long-term value play than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Nevertheless, I believe I have provided enough elements to support my assumptions.

Since then, I have been receiving several requests to talk about another Berkshire-like company: Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF).

Fairfax is a holding company founded from scratch by Prem Watsa, an Indian businessman known as the Canadian Warren Buffett.

Fairfax's business model resembles Berkshire's and Markel's, as it invests the float of an extremely solid insurance business in different types of securities as well as acquisitions.

Since Fairfax's actual capitalization is slightly lower than Markel Cap, in my opinion, in the next 10 to 20 years, the former will not suffer from size-related problems, contrary to Berkshire. Therefore, it's actually worth to take Fairfax into account when searching for a Buffet-like corporation, able to achieve good results in the long run.

And it definitely makes sense to compare MKL and Fairfax for the same purpose.

Fairfax vs. Markel

Let's take a look at the last 10-year performance of the two companies.

In the last decade, MKL performed better, even though it did not crush Fairfax returns.

However, from the chart we can observe the first main difference between them: Fairfax pays a dividend each year, whereas MKL does not. I am aware that many investors like to get dividends. Nevertheless, this practice is against Buffett's credo and I agree with it. Paying dividends is inefficient when it comes to tax, especially for shareholders who live outside the US (or Canada), considering that taxation agreements often cause them to be charged twice for the same distribution.

In any case, from my point of view, it is much better for a good company to buy back its own stock with the excess cash than rather paying a dividend. Shareholders will eventually decide when and how much cash to get from the sale of their stocks.

In the table below, I put the same figures that I considered in the MKL vs. BRK comparison. The data is in billion dollars, collected as of Dec 2017:

Fairfax Markel Float 21 11 Equity Securities 7.5 6 Fixed Inc. Maturity Securities 9 10 Cash and Short-Term T-notes 20.5 4.5 Intangibles and Goodwill 6 3.1 Total Assets 64 32.8

Fairfax's business size is almost twice as large as MKL's. This is reflected in its assets accounts as well its insurance operations, which produce a much bigger float for the Canadian company.

In any case, Fairfax does not appear to properly capitalize on this theoretical advantage. In fact, it keeps an amount of liquidity equal to the float in its balance sheet, whereas the sum of its securities is approximately 80% of the float. On the other hand, Markel's cash and short-term notes are less than one third of its securities, which, for its part, stands at 145% of the float.

This seems to stem from the cautious attitude that Watsa had in the past years, driven by his concern about the worsening of the economic conditions worldwide. However, now it looks like he has changed his mindset, and we are likely to see an increasing part of his cash position to be put to work in the next few years.

Even if this is a clearly bullish signal for Fairfax, we can't forget that, since 2012, he has been trying to anticipate with big short options a bear market that has never come to be. By doing so, he has caused his fellow shareholders to lose a lot of value (and money).

Has Prem Watsa learned his lesson?

We all make mistakes, of course. However, what is concerning to me here is that trying to anticipate market cycles is not something value investors usually do, because, in the long term, it will lead to a considerable underperformance.

Here is a quote from the letter Warren Buffett wrote to his shareholders in 2013:

"American business will do fine over time. And stocks will do well just as certainly, since their fate is tied to business performance. Periodic setbacks will occur, yes, but investors and managers are in a game that is heavily stacked in their favor. Since the basic game is so favorable, Charlie and I believe it's a terrible mistake to try to dance in and out of it based upon the turn of tarot cards, the predictions of "experts," or the ebb and flow of business activity. The risks of being out of the game are huge compared to the risks of being in it."

That is what happened to Fairfax. Its bet against the housing market played well in the 2008 recession, but it lost a considerable part of the money previously earned, by blindly betting against the market between 2012 and 2016. Now, Fairfax has liquidated all its short positions, because Prem Watsa claims he trusts Donald Trump and his fiscal reform.

Indeed, I see another problem here: value investors don't follow politicians or regulators.

Warren Buffett often said he would not change his investment decisions even if he knew the Fed's exact monetary policy for the years to come.

Prem Watsa's mistake was not bad timing, but rather trying to time the market, a kind of heresy for value investors. Has he really learned his lesson? Only time will tell.

Fairfax's main advantages today

First of all, its insurance business is twice as big as Markel's and Fairfax cap is even smaller.

As a consequence, its float size is much bigger and float is crucial for both companies' business model.

Even more impressive, this size was built through a very disciplined underwriting policy, just like Markel's. The ten years average combined ratio is 97.2% for Fairfax and 96.8% for Markel.

As a Markel shareholder I would love to double my float and lose just 0.4% of underwriting ratio performance.

Another evident Fairfax advantage is the actual price to book ratio, much smaller than Markel's.

I guess this should be the main reason to bet on Fairfax right now, even though we can't ignore the fact that the debt to equity is over 3.5 for Fairfax and less than 2.5 for Markel. Usually, the two ratios are somehow correlated, since investors want to pay less if leverage is higher.

The bottom line is that, right now, Fairfax has much more dry powder than Markel and if it manages to execute properly, the upside will almost certainly be greater.

Reasons to choose Markel instead

Although it looks a little bit expensive right now, I will not sell a single share of Markel.

This company resembles Berkshire Hathaway more than everything else and I am pretty sure that Markel's best days are yet to come.

The recent Fed's policy offers a unique occasion to earn money even from the short-term T-bonds after years of zero coupon. The insurance business as a whole will benefit from it.

The equity part of Markel's portfolio will very likely increase its size at the expense of the fixed income part in the nearest future and I am very bullish on the stock market too.

Markel's recent insurance companies' acquisitions will boost this process.

I am favorably impressed even by the development rate of the venture business. Very soon it will become a strong part of the balance sheet.

I know that the Fairfax's price looks very attractive now, but, to be honest, I still choose Markel. I need to be sure that Mr. Watsa aligns himself with the Buffettology before changing my mind.

Moreover, I am not comfortable with his habit of issuing new shares.

Why does Fairfax always issue shares?

Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings has been listed in public stock exchanges since 1985. During these 32 years, it has issued more than 80% of the actual outstanding shares.

Naturally, holding companies are in constant need of fresh capital to make new acquisitions and the issued shares usually deliver cheap capital without increasing leverage and financial risks.

If companies manage to sell shares at a premium to their current book value, they will also increase the book value per share ratio in the short term.

Yet, the main result of having more outstanding shares is that the capital will be more diluted in the long run, together with all the per share-ratios, book value per share included. This outcome is irreversible, unless the issued shares are bought back.

To have an idea of what we are talking about, I tried to calculate Fairfax's per-share book value in a virtual scenario in which it has never issued a single share since 1985. So, the outstanding share count would be today just as 32 years ago: 5 million.

As of Dec. 31 1985, the common shareholders' equity stood at $7.6 M.

I calculated all the new cash provided by the shares issued since then (almost 23 million) and subtracted it from the common shareholders' equity (plus all dividends) as of Dec 31 2017. Then I subtracted the initial total equity of $7.6 M and divided the final result by 5 million (the outstanding shares at the beginning of the period).

For the selling price of the shares issued year after year, I considered the average between the closing stock price at the beginning and at the end of the year.

without any share issued with shares issued common shareholders' equity as of 12/31/1985 $7.6M $7.6M total dividends paid since 1985 $2264 M $2264M common shareholders' equity as of 12/31/2017 $4275M $12450M Total value gained per share in the 1985-2017 period $1308 $448

Source Fairfax Sec Filings and Dividend Channel data, author's elaboration

It looks like issuing shares has not been a good payoff for Fairfax shareholders so far, has it?

Of course, there is no way to know how much of the book value appreciation is really due to the capital provided by the shares issued. Probably, over the last 32 years, Fairfax should have given up many acquisitions, or marked them for a higher price.

Anyway, sometimes acquisitions don't work as expected so this is a double-sided trade-off.

With a negative delta of almost 3 times in net book value added, I would not be so sure that this strategy has served Fairfax shareholders well in the long run and I hardly understand the reason to pay dividends too. How much value could be re-gained by buying share back with the cash used to pay dividends over years?

I hope that Fairfax will review its issuing policy in future. I will be checking that, but, in the meantime, I am quite comfortable knowing that my Markel shares will not be diluted over time.

Conclusions

If you want to invest in a company that replicates the business strategies (and the performance) of the legendary Berkshire Hathaway, because you are a bit concerned as I am about Berkshire's size, you don't have a lot of options: just Fairfax or Markel (even if I am waiting for the IPO of another Berkshire wannabe: Monish Pabrai's Dhandho Holdings).

Both companies look set to provide a pretty good capital appreciation over the next 5-10 years at a reasonable risk/reward.

Fairfax is more undervalued than Markel, given the considerable lower price to book value, the bigger cash position as well of its insurance float.

Nevertheless, I am concerned about Fairfax's issuing policy.

Additionally, the higher debt/equity ratio and Watsa's habit of betting against the market from time to time make me definitely choose Markel for the long run.

