Sabre Corporation 2017 Review

Free cash flow has eclipsed $350mm for each of the last two years.

Company has over $3bn of debt on its balance sheet.

Revenues increased 7% due to an increase in organic booking volumes and transaction fees.

Business Overview

Sabre Corporation (SABR) is technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry by providing key software and services to a broad range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. SABR connects the world’s leading travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines and tour operators, with travel buyers in a comprehensive travel marketplace. Sabre offers travel suppliers a suite of leading software solutions, ranging from airline and hotel reservations systems to high-value marketing and operations solutions, such as planning airline crew schedules, re-accommodating passengers during irregular flight operations and managing day-to-day hotel operations.

Operating Segments

SABR operates through two business segments: Travel Network and Airline and Hospitality Solutions.

Travel Network

Airline & Hospitality Solutions

Key Metrics

All of the key metrics experienced modest growth year-over-year, except for Airline Solutions Passengers Board. All of the metrics slowed compared to the % change between 2015-2016.

Strategy

Customers

Sources of Revenue

Transactions

SABR receives a fee when there is a booking or reservation on the GDS platform; usage fees on software solutions; professional services (e.g. consulting); software licensing; and advertising revenue from product advertisements on the Travel Network on the GDS.

Competition

No direct competitor is named, but SABR operates in a highly competitive market place.

Risk Factors

US Airways Antitrust Litigation

Executive Officers

Financial Overview

Revenues

Travel Network revenues increased $176 million, or 7%, which primarily resulted from a $178mm increase in transaction-based revenue to $2,377mm, mainly due to an increase in Direct Billable Bookings of 4% to 525mm and growth in the average booking fee rate in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Airline & Hospitalitiy revenue increased $ 55mm, or 5%, and the increase in revenue primarily resulted from:

Cost of Sales

Overall COS increased faster than revenue due to incentive consideration related to growth in booking volumes, higher corporate costs and depreciation expense.

SG&A

SG&A decreased yoy due to a combination of decrease in amortization expense related to a take-private transaction in 2007, $43mm reimbursement of accrued legal costs, and decline in legal costs.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

Company has $718mm in liquidity, including $357mm in availability on the Revolver.

Contractual Obligations

SABR has significant obligations going forward, including ~$200mm in principal and interest payments per annum through 2021, before ballooning to $521mm in 2022.

Income Statement

Revenue increased yoy due to growth in both operating segments. Net income was negatively impacted by higher cost of sales and income taxes, leading to net income being unchanged yoy. The discontinued operations is related to the sale of travelocity.com in 2015.

Balance Sheet

Total assets declined slightly yoy largely due to a decrease in other intangibles and other assets, partially offset by an increase in total current assets.

SABR has $3.4bn in long-term debt at FYE17 compared to $3.3bn at FYE16. Total debt to debt & equity is 83% at FYE17.

Debt

The debt structure has been made simpler by the 2016 TL-A and the 2013 TL being refinanced into the TL-B.

Statement of Cash Flows

Operating Activities

Cash flow provided by operations declined slightly from $699mm at FYE16 to $678mm at FYE17. Cash flow was negative impacted by changes in working capital.

Investing Activities

There were no acquisitions in 2017, compared to significant spending the prior two years. CapEx is expected to increase to $325mm during 2018.

Free Cash Flow as defined as Operating Cash Flow less CapEx was $361mm at FYE17, compared to $372mm at FYE16.

Financing Activities

Overall, business activities were a cash use of $3mm at FYE17. Overall, the debt structure was refinanced at a lower rate in one tranche.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.