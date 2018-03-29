Upcoming Dividends: 27 Companies, 6 Increases, 5 Double-Digit Increases

The list is cross referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases so I have been "eating my own dog food".

I do want to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 5 Challenger 18

The list fell off in a big way this week but that's how it goes sometimes. Dividend increase season is very feast or famine, many companies all announce at approximately the same time. That said, 5 of the 6 increases are double digit which is very generous.

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) 12 0.72 4/2/2018 6.67% Contender Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) 8 7.71 4/2/2018 Challenger Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) 7 0.9 4/2/2018 Challenger Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HTA) 6 4.64 4/2/2018 Challenger Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) 5 2.57 4/2/2018 Challenger Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 11 1.89 4/3/2018 20.63% Contender Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) 9 1.32 4/3/2018 Challenger Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) 7 1.81 4/3/2018 11.11% Challenger Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) 5 6.83 4/3/2018 Challenger ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) 51 2.11 4/4/2018 King Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) 8 2.78 4/4/2018 13.79% Challenger Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) 5 7.1 4/4/2018 Challenger Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) 48 2.43 4/5/2018 Champion Erie Indemnity Company - Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ERIE) 28 2.88 4/5/2018 Champion Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) 17 1.2 4/5/2018 Contender Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) 9 2.56 4/5/2018 Challenger Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) 8 1.05 4/5/2018 Challenger JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) 7 2.07 4/5/2018 Challenger Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:IN) (NASDAQ:IN)">HBNC) 7 1.74 4/5/2018 15.38% Challenger Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) 7 1.77 4/5/2018 10.00% Challenger American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) 6 1.52 4/5/2018 Challenger Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) 5 8.25 4/5/2018 Challenger NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) 5 1.35 4/5/2018 Challenger Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) 47 4.61 4/6/2018 Champion Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) 32 2.25 4/6/2018 Champion Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) 25 0.6 4/6/2018 Champion Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) 7 0.59 4/6/2018 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

Comcast, Quest and Cisco Systems should be fairly household names and all three are bringing nice double digit increases. These are worth checking out.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TMK 83.69 73.99 93.6 6.81 12% Off Low 10% Off High KIM 14.53 13.69 23.03 29.04 3% Off Low 36% Off High A 66.4 52.26 75 112.53 26% Off Low 10% Off High HTA 26.3 24.5 33 79.7 2% Off Low 22% Off High GLT 20.25 16.53 23.85 119.09 23% Off Low 13% Off High CMCSA 33.28 32.74 44 6.98 1% Off Low 23% Off High TTC 60.45 58.39 73.86 27.35 3% Off Low 16% Off High DGX 99.51 90.1 112.97 18.09 10% Off Low 11% Off High HASI 19.33 17.33 25.28 37.04 11% Off Low 23% Off High ABM 33.23 32.46 45.12 22.27 1% Off Low 26% Off High CSCO 41.66 30.36 46.16 0 37% Off Low 7% Off High BRX 15.5 13.74 22.02 15.82 6% Off Low 32% Off High SYY 59.37 48.85 64.27 26.5 21% Off Low 7% Off High ERIE 116.54 106.63 129.73 30.93 7% Off Low 8% Off High RGLD 83.22 67.1 94.39 94.57 25% Off Low 9% Off High BMY 62.57 51.56 70.05 106.07 21% Off Low 10% Off High MORN 95.03 68.43 103.46 29.79 38% Off Low 6% Off High JPM 108 81.64 119.33 17.12 31% Off Low 9% Off High HBNC 29.94 24.54 31.14 20.79 21% Off Low 3% Off High GNTX 22.6 16.59 24.07 16.03 36% Off Low 3% Off High AXP 92.19 75.51 102.39 31.79 20% Off Low 8% Off High KRG 15.39 13.9 22.34 0 4% Off Low 33% Off High NTAP 59.47 37.43 65.58 0 62% Off Low 3% Off High UVV 47.7 45.95 75.7 36.69 0% Off Low 38% Off High BRC 36.9 31.7 40.25 24.84 15% Off Low 7% Off High ROP 276.52 204.62 292.97 29.48 35% Off Low 3% Off High MA 170.35 111.01 183.73 46.65 52% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Year DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule KRG 8.25 6.6 5.9 4.7 -9.2 13 KIM 7.71 5.9 6.3 7.3 -3.1 15 BRX 7.1 6.1 12.7 HASI 6.83 10 14.5 HTA 4.64 1.7 1.5 25.7 30.3 UVV 4.61 1.9 1.9 2 2.1 6.6 ERIE 2.88 7.2 7.2 7.2 6.9 10.1 CSCO 2.78 14.1 15.2 25.7 28.5 GLT 2.57 4 6.2 7.4 3.6 10 BMY 2.56 2.6 2.5 2.8 3.4 5.4 SYY 2.43 6.5 4.4 4.1 5.7 6.5 BRC 2.25 1.2 1.6 2 3.7 4.3 ABM 2.11 3 3.1 3.2 3.5 5.3 JPM 2.07 10.9 9.4 12.1 3.5 14.2 CMCSA 1.89 13.5 11.9 14.9 16.8 DGX 1.81 12.5 11.7 21.5 16.2 23.3 GNTX 1.77 8.6 8.2 8.3 6.9 10.1 HBNC 1.74 20 14.5 15.3 10.8 17 AXP 1.52 10.1 10.2 10.9 8.1 12.4 NTAP 1.35 5.4 7.4 TTC 1.32 16.7 20.5 26 19.3 27.3 RGLD 1.2 4.3 4.6 9.9 14 11.1 MORN 1.05 4.5 10.6 18.1 19.2 A 0.9 14.8 11.8 19.7 20.6 TMK 0.72 6.3 6.1 9.2 9.8 9.9 ROP 0.6 16.7 20.5 20.5 18.3 21.1 MA 0.59 15.8 26 53 32.2 53.6



Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO,JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.