Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Don't Worry About Azedra's PDUFA Delay

Despite the delay, this ultra-orphan therapy remains on track to win approval, and should yield very significant financial rewards for the company and its shareholders.

Shares fell sharply on news of the delay; some investors preparing for an April catalyst and now faced with a longer wait decided to bail.

The delay is apparently due to the submission of supplemental Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls information that the FDA requires further time to review.

On March 22, Progenics announced that the FDA had delayed its PDUFA decision for drug candidate Azedra by 3 months; the new PDUFA action date is July 30.

We have been following the story of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) and its cancer drug candidate for several months, and have contributed a number of articles to Seeking Alpha on the company during that time. We have been very confident about the approvability of Progenics’ lead drug candidate, Azedra, which treats Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, rare and extremely lethal adrenal gland cancers for which there is currently no FDA-approved treatment. That thesis has not changed and we expect this ultra-orphan drug, which has been given Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, to win approval.

Azedra’s PDUFA decision date was scheduled for April 30th. Unfortunately, the FDA has now extended that decision time by three months. Now Progenics must wait until July 30th for their date with PDUFA destiny.

The announcement of the decision delay precipitated an immediate sell-off in the market, as investors poised for a short-term catalyst play found themselves with a longer wait on their hands. That short-termist view has created another opportunity for investors on the sidelines to get in at a better price. They should be richly rewarded come July.

Let’s discuss the reasons for the delay, the market’s reaction, and the great opportunity Progenics continues to represent.

Why the Hold-Up?

Azedra has faced a long road getting to this end-game. The drug’s original developer ran out of money and was acquired by Progenics years ago. Progenics then initiated a Phase 2b clinical trial to supplement the Phase 2a trial that had been cut short by lack of funds. The combined Phase 2 trial results show solid efficacy and successful meeting of primary and secondary endpoints. Yet the results have been the subject of minor controversy thanks to a few commentators’ criticisms of the blended nature of the studies and apparent disparities between the efficacy in each trial arm. We have written exhaustively on the subject of the trials already, so any length recapitulation feels redundant. However, what is important to take away is that the trial met its designated endpoints unambiguously, despite a few critics’ efforts to cast doubt on them.

In fact, the principal issues in recent months deal more with manufacturing process than the efficacy of the drug itself. Indeed, at the end of August it was revealed that Progenics would be delaying the submissions of its New Drug Application in order to bring the manufacturing facility up to snuff for the FDA’s pre-approval site inspection. The work was done expeditiously and the NDA filed, which set the initial countdown clock for the end of April.

Now the Azedra decision faces a further 90-day delay, and the culprit again appears to be on the manufacturing side. Indeed, the company’s press release announcing the delay made it very clear that trial and efficacy data were not in question:

“The extension is the result of the submission of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) information by Progenics, which required additional time for FDA review. The standard three-month extension is not related to the efficacy or safety data of AZEDRA.”

Still, it is disappointing news for investors who have been following Progenics for some time and eagerly awaiting the chance for Azedra to triumph at the FDA. It will still get its chance, and three months is far from an interminable wait, but it is irritating nonetheless. Yet, that irritation should not scare serious investors away. As Cantor Fitzgerald pointed out in a bullish research note published after the announcement, the FDA’s delay is not a warning sign:

“Additional Color on the Delay. We spoke with PGNX management following the announcement and clarified that the delay is associated with the FDA classifying responses to questions about AZEDRA’s manufacture as a major amendment. The questions were not about the manufacturing site and appear to be unrelated to PGNX’s decision in 2017 to delay filing manufacturing-related components of the application having to do with process and record-keeping protocols.”

Cantor’s insight is that the issue is not with the manufacturing site, which had been the cause of the prior delay, but rather the extent of the answers provided by Progenics to questions about the manufacturing process. Because these constitute a major amendment to the NDA, a delay of three months is a fairly standard move.

Sell-Off Creates Opportunity

As is often the case when unexpected delays materialize, Progenics shares took a dive in the wake of the news. Shares fell about 17%, bottoming out at just under $7 per share. They have since recovered a bit, closing at $7.37 a share on March 28th. That is still more than 13% below the $8.50 level the stock was hovering at in the days before the announcement.

That said, the March 28th closing price was still 10% up from where Progenics was trading at the start of March. There had been steady accumulation for a few weeks that pushed the stock up to levels it had not seen for a long time. The cause of the accumulation was, unsurprisingly, investors taking positions in anticipation of share price appreciation in the run-up to April 30th, as well as positioning for a likely pop upon approval. With the PDUFA date extended by three months, a fair number of those short-term investors headed for the exits.

While Progenics is not trading at the $5 a share fire sale prices seen during the general biotech rout of early February, it is still very undervalued. Investors who have been on the sidelines or who have been reticent to expand their positions might consider embracing the latest dip as an opportunity to get in, or get in deeper.

Investor’s-Eye View

Progenics is in an enviable position. Its approved drug, Relistor, has seen sales accelerate beyond expectations, even as Azedra grinds ever closer to approval. Once approved, Azedra will be the only treatment on the market and will be able to claim ultra-orphan therapy prices – and profits. Financially, the company is in excellent shape, with $90.6 million in the bank at the start of 2018 providing an ample cash cushion that can carry it comfortably for two years at the current burn rate.

Progenics is a great stock that continues to trade at a steep discount to its true value. The accumulation during the first weeks of March was starting to send shares higher, but even at their recent peak they did not reflect the company’s fair value. After Azedra is approved, investors should expect a share price of $12 at least in the relative near-term.

This is an opportunity that investors would be unwise to pass up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.