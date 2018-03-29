Cato Corp.: Good Buy Or Goodbye?

Company Background

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) is an American retailer of women's fashions and accessories, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company was founded in 1946 and operates roughly 1,300 apparel and accessories specialty stores in 33 states under the names "Cato", “Versona”, “it’s Fashion” and "It's Fashion Metro". Cato offers the latest fashion styles for any occasion – work or play, dressy or casual in junior/misses and plus sizes, jewelry, shoes and accessories at low prices every day. The Company also offers its own credit card and layaway plan. See catofashions.com for details.

Share Performance

Since reaching an all-time high of approximately $45/share in February, 2015, the shares of CATO have fallen by nearly 70% - currently trading at roughly $14/share (March, 2018), with P/B ratio of 1.0 and P/S of 0.4. During this time the Company has still paid regular dividends - in fact, it has done so consistently since 1992. Today the Company's shares have a 9.7% dividend yield. The Company has a market capitalization of $340 million with 25 million shares outstanding.

Income Statement Analysis

Sales have been fairly stable in the last 10 years, ranging from approximately $850 million to roughly $1 billion. Gross margins have also been quite decent at around 37-39%. Costs have still run somewhat high, especially in 2017 when SG&A was 30% of sales. The Company has however initiated cost reduction initiatives to better align the cost structure, according to the Q4 2017 earnings release. Since the Company is debt-free it incurs only selling, general and administrative costs, depreciation and occasional extraordinary expenses. Net profit margin has usually hovered around 5-6% with earnings per share averaging $1.8 for the years 2008-2017. The Company never reported an annual loss in any of those years. Perhaps the most attractive part on the income-side has been the return on equity, which for the same period averaged 14.4% per annum.

In terms of growth CATO has at best grown modestly since the crisis of '08. In 2017 the 10-year average for sales-growth was just under 1%. Roughly speaking, the Company's sales and operations have been fairly stable in the last 10 years, although on average its EPS may have grown a little (primarily then due to share repurchases rather than sales growth or impactful cost reductions).

In 2017 the Company, like so many other retailers, started to feel the evolving retail environment. The Company reported operating losses for three quarters of the year (Q1, Q3, Q4) with gross margins coming under some pressure and sales declining by more than 10%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Analysis

The Cato Corporation has a very healthy balance sheet. As of February 3, 2018, it held nearly $201 million in cash and short-term investments (approximately 40% of total assets), and only $50.6 million in non-current liabilities (15.5% of equity). The Company has a current ratio of 2.7 (quick ratio of 1.8), no long-term debt and a book value of $14/share.

The "Property and equipment" account consists mostly of store fixtures and equipment although it had roughly $13.5 million in land and improvements ("185 acres of land in York County, South Carolina as a potential new site for our distribution center") (according to annual filing January 28, 2017). It also had $9.6 million in land held for investment purposes under "Other assets".

CATO has also routinely returned capital to shareholders by repurchasing shares for nearly $91 million in 2015-2017 ($42.5 million in 2017) and paying out dividends totaling $103 million for the same period (as well as paying regular dividends for the years earlier). Capital expenditures have averaged roughly $26 million in the last 10 years. During that time the Company also steadily delivered free cash flow of nearly $2/share, allowing for the handsome buybacks and dividends.

Looking Forward

The past financials for CATO look very good, but past performance is not indicative of future results. The real question is, "How will it look going forward?". As retail moves more and more from the classic brick-and-mortar, mall-shopping model to the liberal online model, CATO's main strength - offering casual, low-priced products for the masses in multiple stores across the country - may become its main weakness.

Before online shopping went mainstream, companies like CATO benefited by being present in as many places as possible and offering a wide array of casual, low-priced products that suited the masses. People couldn't as easily compare prices and switch between as many choices of brands offering similar products at lower prices - you went to the mall and there was the store, and the store that applied to the most people benefited the most. In many ways, the store was the moat - if you found an item that you liked there you couldn't as easily find an identical lower-priced item or choose from as many alternative brands as you can today with the help of the internet. Nowadays you simply browse the web on your phone, find the least expensive version of the item you like and have it delivered to your home. Customers might browse items in store but then buy online after doing some price comparison - thereby easily switching from one brand to another while being much less bound by the physical store (assuming there's no brand differentiation between the items).

Since CATO is primarily focused on offering quite generic, everyday products at low prices its emphasis on branding is small. In that sense there isn't much that fundamentally differentiates it from other mass-market retailers. In a world of multiple choices where price comparison is significantly easier and switching costs minimal this can become problematic for the Company. There isn't a very strong reason for specifically choosing CATO over any other apparel brand, especially when you think about it from the ecommerce side. Even though CATO will continue to focus on its current strategy (low-priced casualwear) it faces tougher competition with online retail, and since branding doesn't separate it from other retailers it will need to compete significantly more on price (practically competing in a much more commodity-like section of the market) - leading to lower gross margins and earnings.

With such a strong balance sheet the Cato Corporation is not in a dire situation, yet. Zero debt and a significant cash position gives the Company room to adjust. But as 2017 showed it will need to cut costs to avoid reporting losses, especially since we can expect gross margins to be lower in the future. Given how the Company does not intend to open new stores in the coming year (and will close up to 34 stores by year-end 2018) investors can expect capital expenditures to be lower ($7 million in 2018, significantly lower than the average $26 million in the 10 years prior) (see Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Earnings). This will allow the Company to sustain its dividend and share repurchases for some time, although without improved operating performance it will likely need to cut either or both significantly (if earnings for 2017 are any indication for future performance this might imply a rough-cut estimate by approximately 50% in the near future).

Although a 9.7% dividend yield and a 12% buyback yield seem attractive it may come with a significant risk due to the potential for diminishing sales, increased competitive pressures, lower gross margins and a shrinking bottom line. The lack of brand differentiation and generic commodity-like product offerings also put increasingly more negative price pressures on the business. It's the same old saying; being everything for everyone means being nothing to anyone - why should anyone choose Cato unless it is something special (unique brand) or the lowest-priced, generic choice (which of course is quite unattractive in terms of future earnings power with increased competition from online retailers).

The choices facing Cato going forward are therefore really either:

Continue its current strategy to provide generic, commodity-like products (casual, everyday wear at low prices for a wide audience), in which case it will always have to aim to be the low-cost maker and low-price seller (with potential damage to its earning power due to increased competition from online retailing) - otherwise customers would simply flock (with a click of a mouse) to the next brand selling identical products at a lower price.

Establish a significantly differentiated product or business strategy, most likely in the form of an enhanced brand strategy - thereby allowing the Company to avoid much price competition and protecting the earning power, while giving customers a sustainable reason to shop from Cato.

Trying to compete on price in the online world is a loser's game. It is already hard to compete on quality in the apparel fashion market, which leaves branding as the last primary competitive advantage available to firms. Whereas Cato has already been competing on price in the "physical world" it now has to deal with the full force of the online world where competition is even fiercer, barriers to entry lower and choices countless. Without a significantly differentiated product or business strategy, which in the fashion business usually means branding, Cato's target customer will find it very easy to shop from other brands, for example from an online-only retailer selling similar items at perhaps even lower prices (that it can offer due to its cost structure, which does not require any physical store-related expenses).

Unless CATO can stay ahead of the evolving retail environment by continually adjusting costs in line with revenues to avoid operating losses and preferably establish some significant differentiation (most likely through branding) it risks facing the same fate as other apparel makers that have had to close down stores and resort to operate as online-only retailers at a significantly smaller scale (e.g. bebe Stores). By only focusing the value proposition on price (and quality) without some form of brand differentiation the Company puts itself in a substantially more vulnerable position where price competition can gradually erode its earning power.

Long-term investors would be wise to tread carefully around CATO. Short-term speculators might find it an interesting candidate for yield and volatility play.

