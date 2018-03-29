Tell Me A 'Story'

Here's my sweeping take on the outlook for the names everyone has come to know and love (or hate, depending).

This has been a week during which Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Tesla were all hit hard and although there are idiosyncratic factors at play, there's a common thread.

I think, in light of Wednesday's events, it's time to take a step back and talk frankly about FAANG, tech, and "story" stocks more generally.

Going back to last summer (and really well before that, but I'm confining my frame of reference to the small window in time during which I've been writing under this pseudonym), I've variously suggested that folks should exercise a healthy degree of skepticism when it comes to the notion that we've all collectively identified the companies that are going to lead humanity into the future by remaining at the forefront of technological innovation.

Sure, it is likely that Amazon (AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and the rest of the usual suspects are here to stay and it is also likely (if a little less so) that those companies will indeed play an important role in the evolution of technology and thus in the continued advancement of humanity. That's assuming you equate technology with human advancement, which I think for our purposes here is OK to do.

But just because that's likely does not mean it is guaranteed. I'm going to quote Howard Marks for the umpteenth time this week because he said it best last year in a note that's looking more prescient by the day:

In the current iteration, these attributes are being applied to a small group of tech-based companies, which are typified by “the FAANGs”: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google. They all sport great business models and unchallenged leadership in their markets. Most importantly, they’re viewed as having captured the future and thus as sure to be winners in the years to come. True as far as it goes . . . just as it appeared to be true of the Nifty-Fifty in the 1960s, oil stocks in the ’70s, disk drive companies in the ’80s, and tech/media/telecom in the late ’90s. But in each of those cases: the environment changed in unforeseen ways,

it turned out that the newness of the business model had hidden its flaws,

competition arose,

excellence in the concept gave rise to weaknesses in execution, and/or

it was shown that even great fundamentals can become overpriced and thus give way to massive losses.

And, see, that analysis is so simple and yet what's implicit there is forgotten time after time after time.

This week has been brutal for tech and especially for FAANG and Tesla. On Tuesday, the NYSE FANG+ index had its worst day on record and things did not get better on Wednesday. It's fallen in eight of the last nine sessions:

(Bloomberg)

I've documented this in real time on my site and I recapped Tuesday's carnage in a post for this platform called "Return Of The Tech Nightmare". In that linked post, I reiterated the notion that we seem to have reached a turning point for some of these names and that turning point is defined by at least two of the factors flagged by Howard Marks last year. Specifically, the environment has indeed changed in unforeseen ways and it has indeed turned out that the newness of some of these business models has hidden their flaws. One could also argue, when it comes to Tesla, that a third one of the factors listed by Marks applies - namely that "excellence in the concept [has] given rise to weaknesses in execution".

When it comes to changes in the operating environment, it's abundantly clear that regulatory hurdles and government intervention of one kind or another are in the cards for a number of the market's favorite "story" stocks.

For Facebook, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Google, privacy and data practices are going to be heavily scrutinized going forward and that scrutiny is going to be colored by the fact that the recent controversy is directly related to alleged efforts by foreign governments to influence the electorate in Western democracies.

Note: that is an irrefutable assessment of this situation. That is, it simply is the case and there's nothing partisan there. The veracity of the narrative (e.g., whether foreign governments were successful in using social media to influence the Brexit vote, to bolster populist candidates in France and Germany, and/or to sway the U.S. election) is another matter entirely. For investors, the bottom line is that enough lawmakers believe it was real that they're going to be looking closely at some of these companies and that's likely to lead to fresh concerns about potential regulation. As an investor, you need to come to terms with that, because wishing it weren't the case or claiming that it's ridiculous isn't going to make it go away, and in a testament to how turning the blinders on isn't a great idea, here's how March is shaping up for Facebook and Twitter:

(Heisenberg)

Those are large losses. There will invariably be someone who does their best Monty Python impression here ("It's just a flesh wound!"), but obviously, if you're managing any sizable position and you take a double-digit hit on that position in the space of a month and those loses are tied to potential government scrutiny, you're going to be taking a hard look at those positions. If you're not, you've never managed any real money. That's just the long and the short (get it?) of it.

None of that is to say that the worst case scenario has to play out here and of course, analysts aren't calling this the end of the world. But in a testament to what I said above about not being able to ignore this, everyone on the Street realizes this is a problem. And those are the folks who can actually call up these companies and talk to them about whether and to what extent it's a problem, so if you have a different opinion, you should take that into consideration.

"Facebook may see legislative and regulatory scrutiny for several years, but [we] anticipate an ultimately limited financial impact," Wedbush wrote in a new note out Thursday, adding that they "expect Facebook to adequately address prospective data breaches, with an ultimately limited impact on its users and their usage."

For their part, Morgan Stanley says they're "encouraged" by Facebook's new privacy tools (unveiled on Wednesday).

On Tuesday, GBH Insights' Daniel Ives said Zuckerberg’s decision to appear before Congress "is a necessary, smart strategic step." Ives also contends that "Facebook will emerge from this crisis with minimal regulatory changes, and limited damage to its user base and ad business."

Yesterday, JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth weighed in on Twitter, suggesting that "recent concerns over [the company's] data licensing business are overdone." He added that the way he sees it, "Twitter is primarily providing aggregated and anonymized data at an enterprise level and TWTR’s APIs simply make its already publicly available information more accessible at scale." Long story short, he reiterated his Overweight rating and his $36 price target.

The reason I wanted to throw those quotes at you is just to underscore the point that whether or not you think this will ultimately be a problem for these companies over the longer term, it is definitely a stumbling block in the short term. My personal opinion is that Google is so necessary that irrespective of regulatory/data/privacy risk, it's going to be fine - short term, medium term, long term, any term. But that's the only thing I'll say on Google at this juncture.

Ok, moving on to Amazon, it had an absolutely abysmal day on Wednesday and I'm sure you know why. This is a politically charged situation and I'm going to avoid that discussion by simply stating the facts.

On Wednesday morning, sources told Axios that Donald Trump is “obsessed” with the company and wants to “go after it”. To be sure, this isn't anything new. Trump as been tweeting about Amazon for a long time and part of his alleged "obsession" (again, I'm just quoting Axios there) is his perception that The Washington Post is biased against his presidency. That is not speculation. He says it all the time. It's public record. Here's a link to his tweet history. If you type in "Amazon" you can see he repeatedly mentions the Washington Post.

The Axios report prompted the worst day for the shares since February 8 (yet another "since February 8" moment). Amazon is down nearly 8% in two sessions (through Wednesday) and has fallen in five of the last six trading days:

(Heisenberg)

I am not exaggerating when I tell you that literally as I was writing these very lines (and not just this article, I mean literally as I was penning this section on Amazon), the president tweeted about the company again, causing the stock to erase its premarket gains. His Thursday morning Amazon tweet hit Nasdaq futures immediately:

(Heisenberg)

Just in case you're inclined to think I'm imagining that, here is the actual Bloomberg headline from the Terminal:

"Trump Tweet Knocks 30 Points Off of Nasdaq Futures"

To be clear, analysts don't see a move against Amazon by the administration as something that's feasible, let alone imminent. For their part, Cowen says antitrust concerns are "seemingly limited". Deutsche Bank reiterated that in a note out Thursday, and suggested it would be very hard for the Trump administration to change Amazon's trajectory. "It's far less fragile than Facebook," the bank added, for good measure.

Again, I excerpt those passages to underscore the point that you do not have to believe these government/regulatory hurdles are long-term issues to understand that they are short-term stumbling blocks. The risk is there, the only question is how material that risk is.

Moving on to another "story" stock that took a horrendous beating on Wednesday, Tesla was hit by fresh concerns about its Autopilot system and more immediately by the Moody’s downgrade. You already know how things went for the shares (they were crushed to a one-year low), but have a look at the bonds:

(Bloomberg)

That right there is trouble.

I'm not going to launch into a long-winded missive about Tesla. Rather, the overarching point in all of the above is that these "story" stocks are risky. There's a common thread in all of this, and here's what that common thread is (excerpted from a post I did midday on Wednesday):

Technology has a habit of running out ahead of regulation and eventually, the chickens come home to roost on that. It’s never clear what the catalyst will be, but it always happens.

These companies aren't selling hamburgers. They are all, in their own way, trying to fundamentally change the way the world works. Consider my humorous take on Jeff Bezos' various business ventures (this is from the same Wednesday post linked above and while some of the plans haven't come to fruition yet, everything mentioned is either in the works or rumored to be in the works):

It was (and is) ridiculous to assume that we’re going to simply transition seamlessly to a world where Jeff Bezos serves your healthcare needs, provides you with retail banking services, gets you a mortgage, sells you medication covered by the health insurance he also sold you, and delivers that medication to your home that he owns the mortgage on via a drone that was activated by Alexa “who” now giggles at you for no reason.

As alluded to in that passage, it is profoundly unrealistic to think that Bezos is going to be able to get into all of the businesses he's said to be considering without running into all manner of regulatory walls. That doesn't mean he won't succeed - it just means he's going to run afoul of some folks along the way and the president of the United States is one of those folks.

It's a similar story with Facebook and Twitter. It's not realistic to believe that regulators are going to allow social media giants to continue to act as the gatekeepers for public discourse while simultaneously gathering vast amounts of information about users if that discourse and that data ends up being sold and/or hijacked by third parties for unknown purposes.

And then Tesla: it isn't realistic to believe that cars are going to start driving themselves or that Elon Musk is going to effectively control space exploration without heavy-handed government oversight and intervention. You're reminded that the autonomous car issue hit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) this week as well.

This is the irony in Howard Marks' take on the pitfalls of investing in companies that everyone assumes are going to shape "the future." Marks is correct to say that the environment can abruptly change in "unforeseen ways", but in many cases, common sense tells you that true innovation will invariably invite regulatory action at some point. Exactly nothing that happened across tech (and in Tesla) this week should have been a complete surprise to investors.

If there's one "known unknown" (so to speak) when it comes to these "story" stocks, it's that the transition from the present to "the future" these companies are shaping is not going to be seamless and smooth. It's going to be fraught with risk and you should not be surprised if we get more weeks like this one or if you look up five years from now and discover that the company you thought was going to be at the forefront of the technological revolution is no longer in business.

Nothing further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.