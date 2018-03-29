Statoil: Norway's Oil Supermajor Is A Solid Bet

I recommend accumulating STO at or under $22.75 with a near target of $26.

Statoil increased the dividend by 4.5% to $0.23 per share, subject to annual general meeting approval.

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian Statoil ASA (STO) is one of the most active oil majors and should be among the first oil stocks held as a long-term oil investment in your portfolio.

Note: Statoil is about to change its name to Equinor.

When it comes to establishing a well-balanced investment portfolio, a few essential anchors come to mind to protect your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times attached to this volatile oil market. Statoil is one of these few stable assets that will stand the test of time and offers a profitable future, assuming that oil prices are cooperating.

Statoil ASA belongs to the Dividend Aristocrats, with more than 25 years of a consecutive dividend. The dividend has been increased again this quarter to $0.23 per share.

According to analysts led by Michele Della Vigna from Goldman Sachs, future looks bright:

We see this as the start of a new golden age for Big Oil's reborn Seven Sisters,

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total SA (TOT), Statoil, and BP Plc (BP) were among the oil supermajors that reported the highest earnings in years, the fourth-quarter 2017. Many of them initiated massive share buybacks, and others are promising an increase in dividends.

Eldar Sætre - President and Chief Executive Officer - said in the conference call:

We are now well-positioned for increased value creation and strong cash generation. In the period 2018 to 2020, we have the capacity to remain free cash flow-positive below $50.00 per barrel. At $70.00 per barrel, we can deliver around $12 billion in free cash flow... This free cash flow enables us to reduce our net debt ratio to below 15% and deliver around 12% return on average capital employed in 2020.

Statoil ASA - Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q'2017: The Raw Numbers

Statoil SA 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 15.51 17.42 13.61 13.09 10.12 10.90 12.11 12.76 15.53 14.94 13.61 17.11 Net Income in $ Million -4,578 861 -348 -1,126 607 -307 -432 -2,790 1,062 1,433 -480 2,575 EBITDA $ Billion 4.447 6.036 3.515 3.745 3.979 3.252 3.374 1.809 6.344 5.557 4.191 6.614 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0% 4.94% 0% 0% 6.00% 0% 0% 0% 6.84% 9.59% 0 15.05% EPS diluted in $/share -1.44 0.27 -0.11 -0.35 0.19 -0.10 -0.14 -0.87 0.33 0.44 -0.15 0.78 Cash from operations in $ Billion 3.96 2.54 5.13 2.22 2.21 1.14 3.66 2.03 5.97 3.96 2.77 1.66 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 4.18 4.16 3.98 3.21 2.82 2.90 2.66 3.82 2.38 2.35 2.63 3.40 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -223 -1625 1,154 -996 -616 -1,751 1,002 -1,792 3,593 1,614 140 -1,739 Total cash $ Billion 20.77 20.63 20.73 18.44 17.83 15.98 17.25 13.30 17.25 18.58 17.92 12.40 Long term Debt in $ Billion 33.24 32.50 32.85 32.29 33.01 33.18 33.26 31.67 31.79 32.18 31.26 28.27 DIVIDEND ISSUES UNDER STATOIL'S SCRIP DIVIDEND PROGRAMME - - - 0.1597 0.1549 0.1687 0.1618 0.1648 0.1823 0.1926 0.2162 0.2300 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.180 3.180 3.179 3.178 3.180 3.181 3.199 3.219 3.236 3.238 3.279 3.378 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,056 1,873 1,909 2,046 2,054 1,959 1,805 2,095 2,146 1,996 2,045 2,134 Average Brent oil price ($/b) 53.9 61.9 50.5 43.8 33.9 45.6 45.9 49.3 53.7 49.6 52.1 61.3

Balance sheet and Production discussion.

1 - Revenues

Two elements that are characterizing Statoil versus most of its peers is that the company is heavily weighted toward upstream production and thus, do not suffer any severe downstream setbacks such as reducing refining margins. The second factor is that Statoil has a smaller presence in the USA compared to its overall holdings, which makes the company more protected against any impacts from changes in the U.S. corporate tax rates.

Most of the company's production is outside North America, so it has a higher exposure to international crude prices compared to domestic prices. Statoil's realized price for liquids was $56.0 per barrel during the fourth-quarter (with an average of $54.2 per barrel for 2017).

2018 Guidance

Statoil estimates organic capital expenditures for 2018 at around $11 billion. Statoil intends to continue to mature its broad portfolio of exploration assets and estimates a total exploration activity level of around $1.5 billion for 2018, excluding signature bonuses. Statoil's ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group. For the period 2017-2020, production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3-4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Production for 2018 is estimated to be 1-2% above the 2017 level. Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce quarterly production by approximately ten mboe per day in the first quarter of 2018. In total, maintenance is expected to minimize equity production by around 30 mboe per day for the full year of 2018.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Statoil's free cash flow was $3.608 billion (the company indicated $3.144 billion), and it paid about $2.97 billion in dividends in 2017. STO is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Total cash as of Dec. 31, 2017, was $12.40 billion compared with $13.30 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016. Total net debt is now $15.87 billion ($18.37 billion in 2016) with a net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") ratio of 0.70, which is high-grade. The company indicated a net debt ratio of 29.0%.

Sætre said on the conference call:

Our cash flow generation was strong across the business. At an average oil price of around 54 dollars per barrel, we generated 3.1 billion dollars in free cash flow in 2017 and strengthened our financial position. We reduced our net debt ratio by more than 6 percentage points during this year, after having done several value-enhancing acquisitions.

4 - Production Upstream

It was a solid operational performance with record production in the fourth quarter and 2017. The 2017 underlying production growth was above 6%. The reserve replacement ratio ("RRR") was 150%.

Statoil delivered equity production of 2,134K Boe/day in the fourth-quarter, an increase from 2,095K Boe/day in the same period in 2016 and up 4.4% sequentially.

The increase was primarily due to higher flexible gas production to capture higher prices, increased production US onshore, and ramp-up of new fields. As of year-end 2017, Statoil had completed 28 exploration wells with 14 commercial discoveries.

Notable acquisitions and divestitures in 2017-2018.

Note: Proved reserves at the end of 2017 were 5,367 mmboe, an increase compared to 5,013 mmboe at the end of 2016. In 2017, Statoil added a total of 1,096 mmboe through revisions, extensions, discoveries, and acquisitions.

Eldar Sætre said on the conference call, which resumes the underlying strength of the company correctly:

Many companies have strong positions at their home base, but I'm not aware of any company having a home turf position like Statoil while at the same time being exposed to global competition. This gives us a competitive edge that we are now leveraging even more forcefully, also outside of Norway. The Norwegian continental is the backbone of our business and the lab where we develop new ideas and technologies and can scale them industrially to create even more values.

Brazil is an exciting asset for the company. Statoil is a leading operator now and operates Peregrino, BM-C 33, and Carcara (first oil in 2023-2024) with a strategic partnership in Roncador with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Statoil has its first solar development project in Apodi.

Commentary

Looking at the past three years, we see a lot of changes in the way Statoil conducts business. Like many of its peers, the company has redesigned and reshaped its oil portfolio to focus on its most lucrative oil & gas assets and curb costs methodically.

These fourth-quarter results were highlighting this job as the company posted a thorough turnaround in its net earnings results. However, nothing could have been possible without oil prices which rose considerably over that period as well.

The bottom line is that Statoil ASA is apparently a very well managed oil supermajor which pays an attractive dividend. Statoil capacity to simultaneously cut costs, improve production, make key acquisitions, and reduce the company's debt is quite striking.

STO is forming a long ascending channel pattern in my opinion which is quite bullish long-term assuming oil prices above $60 per barrel. The line support is about $22.50 (Buy flag), and it will be prudent to take some profit off the table at around $24.65 (double top). I recommend accumulating STO at or under $22.75 with a near target of $26.

