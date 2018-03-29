Heron Is A Solid Long-Term Investment

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last month saw a sharp pullback after the company reported its Q4 results. Interestingly, the stock dropped even as revenue actually beat consensus forecast. The company’s losses though were higher than anticipated. Having said that, the full-year 2017 results do not show an alarming increase in SG&A expenses. In a previous article, I had noted that any pullback in Heron should be seen as a buying opportunity. That opportunity came last month. Earlier this week though, Heron surged as the company reported successful results with its HTX-011. Is it then time to book profit with Heron?

Q4 Numbers Good

Heron has two approved products, Sustol and Cinvanti. Combined, these two products could achieve peak sales of $550 million, according to Street estimates. Cinvanti was approved in 2017 and commercialization efforts for the drug will begin this year. Meanwhile, the Q4 numbers once again showed that Sustol uptake remains strong.

On a sequential basis, Sustol net product sales rose 17% to $10.1 million. Net product sales for Sustol totaled $30.8 million, slightly above the high end of the company’s guidance range of $25 million to $30 million. Moreover, for 2018, the company has guided for net product sales of $60 million to $70 million for the CINV franchise, which includes both Sustol and Cinvanti.

Besides the top-line numbers, the other thing to look for is how much is Heron spending on selling the drug. For the full-year 2017, sales and marketing expenses totaled $56.60 million. I expect sales and marketing expenses to remain at the same levels in 2018, given that Cinvanti commercialization would not require any additional personnel addition to the sales force. I also expect lower R&D expenses in 2018, which totaled $138.58 million. This combined with higher sales mean that operating losses are expected to come down significantly in 2018. Based on this I do not see any dilution risk and expect Heron to finance itself from its operations.

Take Profit or Add More

Despite the solid Q4 numbers and guidance, Heron shares saw a sharp pullback last month. The losses last month also wiped off some of the gains HRTX registered in 2018.

The sharp pullback post earnings was likely due to higher than anticipated losses. However, there has not been an alarming increase in the company’s SG&A expenses as I discussed above. I would have been more worried if the company had missed on the revenue front. But the 2017 results and the 2018 guidance for sales gives me a lot of confidence in Heron. Besides strong uptake of Sustol and the potential for Cinvanti to further boost sales in 2018, Heron has also succeeded with its HTX-011. The company reported that the anesthetic candidate met all the primary and secondary endpoints in two pivotal Phase III studies. An NDA is expected to be filed in the second half of 2018, which means that by mid-2019, Heron would potentially have three products in commercialization stage.

I had earlier noted that Heron was worth buying at dips. This call was made when the stock had been trading around $24. This was after an excellent performance last year. That buying opportunity came last month when Heron shares dropped post earnings. For investors who capitalized on that pullback, Heron made a quick profit as the successful results with HTX-011 in Phase III sparked a rally earlier this week. While I believe that investors who entered at last month’s lows should consider taking some profit, post the HTX-011 results, Heron is worth holding for the long-term. According to LifeSci Capital, HTX-011 could generate peak sales of $650 million. The combined peak sales for Cinvanti, Sustol and HTX-011 add up to more than a billion. Based on the peak sales forecast for the three products, Heron still trades at a price-to-sales multiple of just 1.5X, compared to an average of around 5X sales for the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.