QuinStreet: High Price, Low Profits, And Too Much Optimism

It is expensive; it has a price-implied earnings growth rate of over 1,000%; it is unprofitable; and, its capital structure has a lot of goodwill.

So, let's not settle for subpar stocks that trade expensively with little profitability.

As investors, we have a lot of choices. Excluding pink sheets, investors have, in fact, about 3,600 choices - 3,600 actively traded stocks - from which to choose. This is measured by the Wilshire 5000, a comprehensive measure of the entire actively traded U.S. stock market. For the total market, as measured by the Wilshire 5000, the average P/E is 26.8, the average P/S is 12.2, P/B is 2.6, and the dividend yield averages 1.95%.

As investors, it's easy to get fixated on one stock to the exclusion others, even if there are more profitable stocks to be had at a better value. But the surfeit of choices that we have, to me, means that we shouldn't settle for low profitability at high prices. There's a lot of choices, so we should pick and choose our stocks carefully.

This brings us to QuinStreet (QNST).

It is expensive, with a P/E of 250. It is priced to perfection; its forward 1y P/E is 24.04. That's an implied one-year earnings growth of 1,039.93%. It is unprofitable, with its TTM earnings lower than they were back in 2010. Total expenses frequently outstrip revenue. And margins are thin. Goodwill makes up a large percentage of its capital structure.

1. Expensiveness

Let's face it. This company is priced expensively. At a P/E of 250, it's 9x more expensive than the stock market average. With research linking high P/Es to lower returns and lower price appreciation in the following decade, I don't believe investors should pay a premium here. Especially considering the optimism built into the price.

2. Price-Implied Optimism

Next, QNST is priced to perfection, with a forward 1y P/E of 24.04. That's an implied one-year earnings growth rate of about 1,040%.

Overly optimistic earnings expectations often lead investors astray. As the Review of Accounting Studies suggests (emphasis added):

We provide new evidence that the inferior returns to growth stocks relative to value stocks are the result of expectational errors about future earnings performance. Our evidence demonstrates that growth stocks exhibit an asymmetric response to earnings surprises. We show that while growth stocks are at least as likely to announce negative earnings surprises as positive earnings surprises, they exhibit an asymmetrically large negative price response to negative earnings surprises. [...] After controlling for the asymmetric response of growth stocks to negative earnings surprises, we show that there is no remaining evidence of a stock return differential between growth stocks and other stocks.

Consider, for example, that prior to the last couple of quarters, QNST has a long history of disappointing on earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The best predictor of future behavior is - arguably, in my opinion - past behavior. With too much optimism and a history of disappointing on earnings, I don't believe QNST offers a good risk profile for investors.

3. Earnings

To continue this discussion of earnings, troublesomely, its net income is no higher than it was back in 2010.

QNST Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

If its earnings are no higher than they were back in 2010, when can investors expect growth in their bottom lines? I don't suggest investors wait around to see.

The chart below, in my opinion, is rather revealing:

QNST Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

This chart is revealing as it shows that, in tandem, total expenses increase near-perfectly with its revenues, and often outstrips it. Margins are also low, with its TTM profit and operating margins at 0.78% and 1.50%, respectively. That means that QNST will struggle to turn any revenue growth it enjoys into profit for investors.

Yet, no business can survive for long without profitability.

4. Goodwill as Percentage of Total Assets

Goodwill represents the premium a company pays to acquire another company over the market value of assets. Goodwill can be, and often is, impaired, putting shareholders at risk of write-downs.

Comparing goodwill to total assets is a way to judge a company's use - or misuse - of goodwill.

Source: YCharts, Author's Compilation

And for QNST, goodwill - the premium it paid to acquire companies - makes up 34% of its total assets. It's good when a company has a lot of assets. It's not so good when these assets are inflated with goodwill. Excess goodwill puts investor capital at risk of write-downs if the goodwill were to become impaired.

Conclusion

I know, I know. I'm bearish on yet another name--my bear bias is showing. But, in market times like this, we need to pay more attention to the preservation of capital than ever--it's simply too hard to recover from losses. (Remember, if you lose 50% of your investment, you have to make 100% back just to break even.)

In light of this, I caution investors against buying shares of QNST. It doesn't offer enough reward for the risk of its shares. It is priced expensively, with a built-in price-implied 1yr growth rate of over 1,000%. Further, it's less profitable than it was more than seven years ago, with razor-thin margins. Finally, it has a track record of overpaying for acquisitions, leading to a capital structure heavy in goodwill that is at risk for impairment. I don't believe this is a good combination for investors. Avoid QNST.

