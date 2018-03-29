Just The Numbers... Plus: Frac Sand Companies

Technical and process changes to hydraulic fracturing can be expected to eventually impact the pace of growth in sand demand.

While sand volumes are increasing, demand is subject to oil prices and the pace of drilling. Volumes increase is not exactly synchronized with increasing lateral length or number of wells and an inflection point occurs with intensity (pounds per foot).

One of the largest private sand companies is combining with one of the largest public companies: the resulting entity will list publicly later this year.

Frac sand entities take several forms: as divisions of large oilfield service companies, as part of public industrial sand companies or limited partnerships, and as private companies.

Mining and selling frac sand can be an attractive but tricky business because frac sand demand operates as a second-order derivative commodity: the supply-demand balance for sand depends (but not only) on the supply-demand balance for crude oil. The operations and prices of frac sand companies can be quite variable, as the five examples show here. Thus, investors will find it valuable to dig--so to speak--into frac sand company numbers.

A key material in the hydraulic fracturing process is sand or proppant—used literally to prop open fractures in rock underground that allow hydrocarbons to flow and be produced. Sand is cheaper than manufactured proppant, particularly in the volumes used, so most proppant IS sand and my use of “sand” includes manufactured proppant.

As it was discovered sand worked as well and was far cheaper than manufactured proppant in the large volumes needed, sand mines were opened in Wisconsin. With its desirable size and shape characteristics, during 2017 Northern White sand was still used in about two-thirds of new wells. However, the cost of shipping the sand by rail to Texas and elsewhere has meant “regional” or brown sand from Texas is developing a growing customer base.

The hydraulic fracturing sand industry segment experiences volatility driven in three ways: big oil and natural gas price changes, pressure on completion costs (like sand) and reduced numbers of wells drilled in the down-cycles, and the commodity nature of sand itself, separate from the commodity behavior of oil and gas.

While some in the market have extrapolated ever-rising sand use (more wells drilled, longer laterals—more feet, and higher intensity—more pounds of sand/foot), the desire to limit well costs, to explore new technologies, and the economic inflection point in certain basins means sand demand will not increase directly with oil drilling footage. Indeed, in places like the Midland sub-basin of the Permian a declining benefit-to-cost ratio past an intensity of about 2000 pounds/foot has been experienced.

Moreover, “sand” has several components: acquiring the acreage, mining, processing or washing, long-haul transport in the case of Wisconsin sand, last-mile transport for all sand, and in many cases, on-site storage.

Under the tax regime that existed until recently, limited partnerships have been attractive structures for midstream operations like processing and transportation. This may change. But because the frac sand business includes midstream components, a mix of common stock and limited partnership structures predominates.

Five US sand companies are CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR), Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES), Hi-Crush LP (NYSE:HCLP), US Silica (NYSE:SLCA), and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND). In the last few days, US Silica has announced it will acquire EP Minerals, an industrial minerals company. US Silica, a company established over 115 years ago, already gets significant revenue and diversification from its non-frac sand divisions.

A sixth company is expected soon. In December 2017, Unimin announced it was acquiring Fairmont Santrol. The combined entity is expected to become a NYSE-traded public company later this year. It will have 45 million tons per year of sand capacity and over a billion tons of reserves. Unimin, a subsidiary of Belgian company SCR-Sibelo, is the largest private sand company in the US and will be 65% of the entity; Fairmont, which was the third-largest public sand company by market capitalization, will be 35% of the combined entity. Its CEO, Jenniffer Deckard, will be CEO of the new company.

We can think about two groups and one factor that compete with these five-to-be-six companies. The first are the large turn-key oil field operators whose bundled services include sand supply, such as Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), and Mammoth Energy Services. (NASDAQ:TUSK).

The second group comprises private frac sand companies: Vista Sand, Atlas Sand, Preferred Sands, Black Mountain Sand, and Alpine Silica.

The competitive factor is the ever-changing technology of hydraulic fracturing, including experimentation with other processes, proppants, chemicals, and quantities of sand.

Market Capitalization, Stock Price, and Current vs. 52-week High

Based on March 28th, 2018 closing prices, US Silica has the largest market capitalization, at $2 billion, followed by Hi-Crush has a market cap of $960 million. Market caps for the other three companies are much smaller, clustered at $185-$225 million.

3/28 52-wk Current Symbol Price high to high CRR Carbo Crmc 7.28 13.70 53% EMES Emerge LP 5.99 15.05 40% HCLP Hi-Crush LP 10.78 18.25 59% SLCA US Silica 25.39 50.39 50% SND Smart Sand 5.52 16.81 33%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 23,848 on March 28th, off of its all-time high of 26,617 in January 2018, but still at 90% of that level. So it's surprising to see these companies and partnerships at only 33-59% of their 52-week highs. Moreover, current and future oil prices have remained high, including a March 28th oil futures close of $64.65/barrel.

Current, Dividend, and Price-to-Earnings Ratios

The current ratio measures liquidity and it is the ratio of a company’s current assets to its current liabilities. A current ratio does not include credit facilities or borrowing bases, so it is of interest but not definitive. A ratio of 1.0 is a minimum desired level; of course, companies are also careful not to tie up funds in non-productive assets. The current ratios for these companies range from 2.0 to 4.6.

Three of the companies do not pay dividends; however, US Silica’s $0.25/share provides a 1% yield and Hi-Crush LP’s $0.80/partnership unit gives a mouth-watering 7.4% return.

On the trailing twelve months’ price-to-earnings (P/E), both CARBO Ceramics and Emerge Energy Services have non-applicable ratios since their most recently-reported earnings per share were negative. Among the others, Smart Sand has a P/E ratio of 10 and Hi-Crush of 11, while US Silica has a P/E of 14.

Also, investors should be aware Market Realist ranked CARBO Ceramics as one of the five worst oilfield service companies by market returns in 2018 at -25%.

Liability-to-Asset and Short Ratios

It is also worth seeing companies' overall liability-to-asset ratios to determine their levels of financial flexibility. These range from conservative to aggressive. At the conservative end of the spectrum Smart Sand is at 23%, CARBO Ceramics at 25%, and Hi-Crush LP is 29%. US Silica hits the middle of the road at 39%. On the high end we find Emerge Energy Services LP at 84%.

Another metric of investor sentiment is the ratio of shares held in short positions to floated shares. The doubters tell the story for CARBO Ceramics where the ratio is a high 74%. The lowest is 8% for Emerge Energy Services LP and the other three are clustered at 15-18%.

Recommendations

Based on these numbers, potential investors are encouraged to take a closer look at US Silica for its operations and diversification. Depending on individual tax needs and changes under the new law investors may want to consider Hi-Crush Limited Partnership for operations and its high yield of 7.4%. Finally, IPO investors may want to wait and watch for the new NYSE-listed company later this year resulting from the combination of Fairmont Santrol and Unimin.

Before deciding, investors should consider all factors in a company’s current operations, as well as its current and future earnings, strategies, and issues. These include a possible downturn in the crude oil market, additional supply from several new mines, and changes in technology or operations that reduce the use of sand in hydraulic fracturing.

