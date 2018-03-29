Enagas S.A., A Spanish Dividend Contender

As Enagas trades on the OTC markets, few U.S. investors have even heard of it, much less considered it.

With the S&P 500 (SPY) trading at a 24.83 average, finding attractively priced utilities which provide a decent return has proved trying over the past year. One often has to look beyond the U.S. to find such stocks - and natural gas utility Enagas S.A. (OTCPK:ENGGF) (OTCPK:ENGGY) definitely fits the bill.

Utilities are generally seen as stable cash cows for conservative income investors, and Enagas is no different in this regard. The company is Spain's foremost gas manager and is the Spanish gas systems' technical manager, transporting gas throughout Spain via high-pressure pipelines, has few competitors for its services, as utility customers generally do not switch providers often. Furthermore, they are government regulated to ensure that price gouging does not occur, which ensures that the established players do not have to worry about competitors who have considerable regulatory hurdles to face.

Enagas ensures that its natural gas supplies are plentiful to keep its customer base secure. The utility receives natural gas from pipelines across the Pyrenees Mountains and across the Strait of Gibraltar, and also import gas on methane carriers for regasification in its Barcelona, Cartagena, and Huelva plants. In addition to its Spanish operations, Enagas also operates as a significant shareholder in gas operations in Albania, Chile, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and Sweden.

From Enagas 2017 Report presentation.



This international reach, combined with the stability of their overall business, accounts for Enagas S.A.'s steady profitability over the past five years.

Year

Revenue (€)

Net Income (€)

2013

1.23 billion

403.18 million

2014

1.21 billion

406.53 million

2015

1.2 billion

412.66 million

2016

1.19 billion

417.22 million

2017

1.36 billion

490.84 million

This profitability also accounts for its dividend streak - Enagas has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends (currently payed biannually) since 2004 - a fourteen year record that qualifies Enagas S.A. as a dividend contender in Spain.



However, for those interested in starting a position with Enagas, be aware that nowhere on the Investor Relations section of the website is there any mention of the Pink Sheet offerings that U.S. investors could readily avail of. Indeed, these appear to be unsponsored. If possible, it would be better to invest directly on the Madrid Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Madrid), where Enagas trades under the ticker ENG.

While this may seem like a lot of hassle, the rewards do appear to be worth it. A leading natural gas transmission utility with a sizable presence in eight countries that has rewarded shareholders for fourteen years with consecutively rising dividends is not something to be lightly dismissed in the current market climate. Furthermore, with Enagas' stable business model, the steady profits that have funded these dividends are unlikely to diminish long-term. And as the stock is currently trading in the low €20 range (approximately $25) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a dividend yield of 6.57%, Enagas S.A. can only be considered a bargain in the current market.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a market professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

