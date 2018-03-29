South Africa: Recent Data Points To Downside Risks For Growth In 2018, 2019

Recent data is pointing to renewed downside with regard to the economic growth prospects for South Africa (EZA) as the year unfolds. This comes despite the recent surge in optimism following the change in political leadership in the country, which has prompted many analysts to raise their growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019. As an example, ratings agency S&P recently lifted its GDP growth forecast for 2018 to 2% from 1% and higher than the average growth rate of 1.3% reported for 2017.

High frequency survey data such as the Standard Bank composite PMI does indeed point to a pick-up in growth, at least in the near-term. A recent 25bps rate cut by the South African central bank as well as a robust global growth backdrop should also help support domestic growth over the near-term. The recent hike in the VAT tax rate (taking effect from April 1) could equally lead to a surge in preemptive buying of durable goods in Q1 2018, providing a temporary boost to retail sales and GDP growth.

Source:Tradingeconomics.com

However, other indicators that provide an indication of the country’s growth trajectory over a slightly longer time frame and particularly with regard to domestic consumption is painting a different picture. Private credit growth has stagnated and in fact declined to an annual growth rate of around 4% in recent months, the lowest levels since the last recession in 2009.

Source:South African Reserve Bank

Wage growth, as can be expected given the stagnant growth in total employment, has also moderated notably over the past two years. As the table below taken from the most recent formal sector employment report published by Statistics South Africa shows, the annual growth in gross earnings generated by all employed formal sector employees has declined from around 15% in 2015 to an average of just 4% in recent quarters.

The moderation is in part due to lower wage settlements and slower growth in public sector compensation and should therefore be interpreted as a positive dynamic for underlying core inflation. However, it will also no doubt pressure household consumption in the absence of further rate cuts. These two metrics on their own suggest that if anything, the current central bank policy rate at 6.5% probably remains too high, especially in the context of the recent decline in inflation to an annual rate of 4% in February 2018.

Further to that, the recent strength in the Rand has placed the country’s export sector and in particular the mining sector under enormous pressure. The mining sector has already seen a significant increase in layoffs over the last six years, losing some 50,000 jobs between 2012 and 2015. Since 2015 the sector has lost a further 36,000 jobs according to the latest official data from Statistics South Africa shown below. Furthermore, based on recent company updates, further job losses are likely in 2018 and 2019.

As such, it is not clear that the mining or manufacturing sectors of the country will contribute significantly to growth in 2018. Furthermore, the agriculture sector which due to very benign climatic conditions posted very strong growth in 2017, is likely to contribute far less to overall GDP growth in 2018 given both the high base from 2017 and indications of a slightly less favourable climatic environment in 2018. If global growth were to slow, the headwinds faced by the country’s export and supply-side sectors would only be compounded.

Finally, recent tax hikes and planned reductions in public sector spending growth also suggest that the fiscal impulse over the next two years, if anything will, will also detract from overall GDP growth. The fiscal deficit is expected to narrow to 3.6% of GDP in the fiscal year 2018/19 from 4.3% in 2017/18, mainly as a result of the imposition of additional tax hikes, a large increase in the fuel levy and a further cutback in public sector investment.

Although these measures were deemed necessary in order to stave off a further downgrade to the country’s sovereign debt rating, it will pose a further headwind for the economy and in particular investment and public sector investment. Public sector fixed investment is expected to grow by just 3% over the next three years, well below anticipated inflation and nominal GDP growth. As the chart below shows, public sector investment as a % of GDP by 2019 will have declined by 50% since reaching 8% of GDP in 2008.

The protracted downturn in the mining sector coupled with the stagnation in public sector investment spending led to a contraction in gross capital formation (including inventories) in 2016 and 2017.

Source: Statistics South Africa

In the context of the poor performance with regard to fixed investment spending highlighted above, as well as the challenges faced by the country’s mining sector (a key source of demand for capital investment) it is not surprising that the country’s construction sector also remains under enormous pressure. Again turning to the latest employment data from Statistics South Africa we can see that employment levels in the construction sector remain little changed over the past three years and in fact showing a contraction of 1.8% y/y in the most recent quarter.

Further to that, the outlook does not appear to be improving given the results of a recent confidence survey of participants in the sector. After gaining 4 points in the final quarter of 2017, the FNB/BER Civil Confidence Index fell to a record low of 12 in the first quarter of 2018. According to the Bureau of Economic Research (BER), “the current index level means that close to ninety per cent of respondents are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions”.

Without a further boost from the external environment (stronger global growth) and in the absence of any real monetary (including devaluation in the exchange rate) or fiscal stimulus, the question is what will drive the country’s growth rate higher than the 1% average growth recorded over the past two years? Not much in our opinion and as recent credit and wage data suggest, looking out beyond the first quarter of 2018 as the recent tax and fuel levy hikes take effect, growth may materially disappoint relative to recent upwardly revised forecasts.The only positive in this scenario is that import growth may equally remain subdued, as has been the case in recent years, preventing a renewed deterioration in the country's trade balance.

The prevailing consensus among the country’s elite in the aftermath of the recent political change in leadership is that this change on its own will act as the catalyst to drive growth meaningfully higher over coming years. This will simply not prove to be true. Perhaps worse than this is the fact that the country's ongoing policy disconnect only seems to become more ingrained.

This disconnect in policy formulation is discussed in more detail here, but perhaps best encapsulated in the current solvency crisis at state-owned utility company, Eskom. The company, with a debt load of over ZAR 400bn (10% of GDP) is facing potential bankruptcy and has been downgraded deep into junk status by ratings agency Moody's.

Yet the administration has steadfastly held back from committing to a large bailout of the embattled parastatal, while at the same time the energy regulator has also denied Eskom's requests for large electricity tariff increases. At the same the ANC-led government has also shied away from enacting large-scale staff (or cost) retrenchments nor implementing a privatization programme for fear of the political backlash from its political base.

In the final analysis, solving the country's growth puzzle may actually require bringing to an end the policy disconnect which has been a feature of the South African economic landscape for more than two decades. Either the ANC-led government moves ahead with aggressive market reforms such as removing inflexible labour laws, foreign exchange controls, excessive business regulation and the privatization of various state-owned entities or it must let go of its fiscal and monetary illusions.

In other words, without these kinds of reforms, the only other option (if the country is to avoid a relapse into recession) is to embrace a reflationary policy trajectory, targeting a much weaker exchange rate, negative real interest rates, while also ceasing to raise taxes in order to defend the country's investment grade sovereign rating. Given the country's high rates of unemployment and poverty, if policymakers do not make this choice voluntarily, rising populist sentiment will make the choice for them and it will unlikely be one that will benefit investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author and the company's clients are specifically positioned from an investment perspective to benefit from a devaluation in the South African Rand from an investment return perspective. The positioning is consistent with the views expressed in this article and is deemed as a prudent strategy not only to generate inflation-beating returns but in order to preserve client capital in real terms.