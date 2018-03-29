Acadia's Guidance Unimpressive But Stock Too Cheap To Ignore

Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares tumbled last month after the release of Q4 results as investors reacted negatively to Q4 Nuplazid sales, which fell slightly short of expectations. Investors were also disappointed with the company’s guidance for 2018 Nuplazid sales. While the guidance was in line with expectations, what left the market unimpressed was the fact that Nuplazid is achieving growth partially through price increases. The concern is that the strategy of price increases might not be sustainable and based solely on volume increase, Acadia will struggle to meet its own guidance. However, even in a conservative scenario where there is low double digit growth in Nuplazid sales on a sequential basis, 2018 sales forecast suggests that Acadia is now too cheap to ignore.

Q4 Results Disappoint

Acadia’s Nuplazid saw its first full-year of sales in 2017. In Q4, sales for Nuplazid were up 263% on a year-over-year basis to $43.6 million; this was slightly below the consensus forecast. However, it was not so much the sales miss that disappointed investors. It was the fact that despite two price increases in Q4, the company failed to meet expectations.

Speaking at the post-earnings conference call, CFO Todd Young said that the 22% sequential growth in Q4 sales was the result of both volume and price increases. Acadia increased Nuplazid's price twice in Q4, once in October and the second time in December. Such quick price increases are unusual. It is not clear how much the price increase contributed to growth in Nuplazid sales, but in responding to an analyst question, CEO Stephen Davis admitted that organic growth in Q4 on a sequential basis was in the high-single-digit range. One concern I have here is that the company has guided for 2018 Nuplazid sales to be in the range of $255 million to $270 million. The consensus forecast is $260 million. Normally that would be a positive. However, Acadia has said that this more than doubling of sales will be achieved by organic growth. That would require growth to be around 20% on a sequential basis. The trend seen in 2017 suggests that just on the basis of volume increase, this might not be achievable.

Interestingly, CEO Davis, in a response to another analyst question during the call, admitted that sequential growth in the low-double-digit to mid-teens percent is more likely. In that case, and in the absence of price increases or fewer price increases than this year, achieving 2018 sales guidance would be difficult for Acadia.

What To Do With Acadia?

So is this the time to sell Acadia? The immediate reaction post the earnings release was negative. Since then shares have failed to recover. While meeting 2018 guidance does looks like a challenge for Acadia, this is still a revenue generating company we are talking about. Moreover, doing some simple projections for 2018 sales suggests that the 16% drop today presents an excellent buying opportunity.

Here is what full-year Nuplazid sales could look like based purely on organic growth. In Q1, the company has already guided for sales between $45 and $48 million. Given that we are already in the final month of Q1, I am sure the company already has some visibility on quarterly sales. So I will go with the midpoint of this guidance range. For the remaining period, I have assumed 12% sequential growth. This gives Q2 sales of $52.08 million, Q3 sales of $58.32 million and Q4 sales of $65.33 million. Based on this projection, Nuplazid sales would total $222.24 million in 2018. That is well short of consensus forecast. But even based on this projection, ACAD trades at 14X 2018 sales projections. This is above the average for the industry, which trades at around 8X sales. But remember this is a growth-stage biotechnology company we are talking about. Also, Nuplazid has a bigger opportunity in dementia-related psychosis or DRP. As I noted in my last article on ACAD, in the U.S. alone, there are an estimated 1.2 million people with DRP and therefore much of the value of ACAD is still untapped.

I believe that after today’s sell-off and despite some concerns over meeting 2018 sales guidance, Acadia is now too cheap to ignore. From current levels, I do not see much downside risk. The company remains well funded. At the end of 2017, Acadia had $341.3 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. While the company expects to end 2018 with $200 million in cash on its balance sheet, this forecast assumes Nuplazid sales between $255 and $270 million. But even in case of a conservative scenario, which I discussed above, Acadia has sufficient cushion and I don’t see any dilution risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.