Should You Buy Brookfield Infrastructure And Its 4.6%-Yielding Dividend?

Since its inception, the company has an excellent track record of growing its FFO and dividend at a CAGR of 21% and 11% respectively.

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (TSX:BIP.UN) has a portfolio of geographically diversified infrastructure assets. BIP's opportunistic approach in investment allows it to acquire undervalued assets at a good price. As a result, the company has an excellent track record of growing its funds from operation (“FFO”) and dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 21% and 11% respectively. BIP's business should be able to benefit from strong global economy growth this year. BIP’s current EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly undervalued when compared to its historical average. Given the recent market volatility, investors should be careful selecting the right entry point.

Source: YCharts

Reasons why investors with a Long-Term Horizon will be rewarded

A Portfolio of Diversified Infrastructure Assets

BIP owns a portfolio of diversified infrastructure assets. As can be seen from the chart below, its assets are located in different continents of the world. This reduces the impact of foreign exchange and political instabilities in any one country or region. BIP’s portfolio of assets include utilities, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure assets. These are assets with significant barriers to entry. Its ports, toll highways, and railroads are essential infrastructures and not easily replaceable. Hence, they tend to generate higher rate of returns.

Source: 2018 Corporate Profile

Well-Laddered Maturity Profile

BIP maintains a well-laddered maturity profile. In fact, less than 20% of its total debt matures in the next 3 years. This is advantageous, as the current rising interest rate environment will not materially increase its interest expense.

Source: 2018 Corporate Profile

Recycling Capital to Fund Future Growth

BIP does not only acquire new businesses through acquisitions, management also continuously identify assets that they feel do not fit the company’s growing strategy in the long term. In the past 9 years, they have sold 10 businesses with an average internal rate of return greater than 25%. Management has also used the gross proceeds of $2.5 billion to fund new investments.

An Excellent Track Record of Dividend Growth

BIP has an excellent track record of dividend growth. Since its inception in 2009, the company has increased its funds from operation (“FFO”) per share by a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 21%. Its distribution (dividend) also increased by a CAGR of 11%. BIP has recently just raised its dividend to $0.47 per share. This is a growth rate of about 8%, the high end of its 5% to 9% growth target. Its current dividend yield is about 4.6%.

Source: 2018 Corporate Profile

Opportunistic Approach to Investment

BIP and the Brookfield family of companies have applied an opportunistic approach when it comes to investment. They have done very well in the past by investing in companies that are capital-constrained but also hold infrastructure assets that have significant barriers to entry. This strategy allow BIP to invest in high-quality asset at a low cost. It is one of the main reasons why BIP can achieve its total returns of 12% to 15% per year.

Favorable Outlook

BIP is expected to continue to benefit from global economic recovery. As trade activities increase, its ports and railroads should benefit from higher volumes. As we can see from the chart below, economoic growth rate in 2018 is expected to remain strong in BIP’s major markets (Brazil, Canada, China, India, United States, and Europe).

Source: 2018 Corporate Profile

Its revenue are protected by long-term contracts that allows inflationary price increases

As global economic growth rate continues to increase, rising inflation rate may result in higher operating expenses. Fortunately, 75% of BIP’s revenue is well protected by long-term contracts with inflation escalation.

Source: 2018 Corporate Profile

Valuation Analysis

Shares of BIP have pulled back by about 10% from the high reached this year. The pullback was mainly due to the recent correction in the stock market and the concern of a possible global trade war. BIP currently trades at an enterprise value (“EV”) to EBITDA ratio of 11.40x. This ratio is below its 2016 ratio of 14.73x and the 5-year average of 12.61x. It appears that BIP is slightly undervalued.

Concerns and Risks

Investors need to be aware of several risks. First, since BIP derives most of its revenue from outside of the United States, a general swing in foreign exchange rates could alter its revenue and EBITDA prospects. Second, its regulated businesses can be impacted by regulation changes in different countries where the businesses operate. For example, the U.S. tax reform is expected to have a negative impact on regulated utilities. Third, if a global trade war escalates, BIP's railroads, ports, and highways may experience reduction in volumes. This can significantly reduce its revenue.

Investor Takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a portfolio of geographically diversified infrastructure assets across the globe. These are high quality assets with significant barriers to entry. This was the main reason why its FFO and dividend grew at a CAGR of 21% and 11% respectively. BIP's business should continue to benefit from an accelerating global economy. Hence, I do not have any doubt that the company can continue to grow its dividend by its own target of 5% to 9% annually. For investors with a long-term horizon, BIP is an excellent investment choice that offers both capital appreciation and dividend growth. Although BIP’s valuation is currently slightly undervalued, investors should be careful selecting the right entry point given the recent market volatility.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.